ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Crews battle business fire in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews were battling a business fire Wednesday evening in New Haven. The building, located at 285 Poplar St., was vacant. Authorities said that investigators are looking into if squatters caused the fire. The fire was extinguished by 8:10 p.m.
NEW HAVEN, CT
nrinow.news

New York-based grocer acquires Pascoag market for $1.2 million

BURRILLVILLE – A Pascoag grocery store run by a northern Rhode Island family for more than four decades has been sold for $1.2 million to a man who owns several supermarkets in New York and Connecticut. Brigido’s IGA Marketplace at 54 Sayles Ave. has been sold to Pascoag Strong,...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
New Britain Herald

New Britain residents open new business, Choice Ink, in Berlin

BERLIN – When a T-shirt, athletic jersey or sign catches your eye, there’s a chance it may have been created at a local veteran-owned business that recently opened its doors. Choice Ink at 112 Mill St. has been in business since August but celebrated an official grand opening...
BERLIN, CT
WTNH

Connecticut COVID cases rise, booster rates remain low

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Connecticut. “Unfortunately, there have been nearly 800 daily COVID-19 cases, or a 21% increase over the last 14 days with a positivity rate in Connecticut,” Yale Medicine Infectious Diseases Dr. Jessica Tuan said. She points out this means increased hospitalizations and deaths, which […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

U.S. Marshals: wanted fugitive apprehended in East Hartford

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - The U.S. Marshals have confirmed that a wanted man was arrested yesterday in East Hartford. Branden Holloway, of Hartford, was wanted by Hartford police since November 22nd of this year. The fugitive was located in the area of Columbus Circle East in Hartford. Police Holloway on...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Turnto10.com

911 call details moments after car plunges into Pawcatuck River

(WJAR) — A 911 call released by Stonington police details the moments after an elderly driver's car went off the road in Westerly and plunged into the Pawcatuck River. In the original 911 call, a bystander can be heard describing Monday night's scene of a floating car in the river to Stonington dispatch.
WESTERLY, RI
WTNH

2nd pedestrian struck in 24 hours in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Mohegan Drive was closed in both directions from Simsbury Road to Fuller Drive Wednesday evening after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, according to police. The pedestrian was in critical condition, according to authorities. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators. Police said that OSHA […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Pedestrian killed in Norwich collision

NORWICH, Conn. — A man has died after a car collision in Meriden on Thursday evening and the driver is in custody. Norwich police said at 4:33 p.n., they received a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Hickory and Golden Street. Injuries were reported and emergency medical services were sent to the scene.
NORWICH, CT
zip06.com

Old Saybrook Native Making His Mark as West Coast Sports Anchor

Growing up in New England, working in sports was always a dream for Jake Gadon. The Old Saybrook High School graduate now finds himself realizing that dream thousands of miles from Town Beach and New Haven style pizza. Jake recently became the lead sports anchor for CBS News in Sacramento, California. In California, Jake keeps the Sacramento and Bay Area up to date on local sports coverage ranging from the Sacramento Kings’ promising young team, to the 49ers’ upcoming playoff run.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Opinion: Let coyotes live in peace in CT

The scaremongering by Connecticut wildlife officials and media continues, as the recent article “Coyote confrontations on rise in dense areas of CT, officials warn,” attests. The reporter cites state wildlife and local animal control officials’ alarm over an “attempted attack” by a coyote on two large dogs in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Deployed soldier surprises son in emotional Guilford homecoming

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a home for the holiday’s surprise Wednesday that almost didn’t happen. Not because Col. Al Giwa was late coming home from the Horn of Africa. But because his 7-year-old son, Jayden, didn’t feel well and was in the nurse’s office. “I’m hoping I don’t start crying,” Giwa, who returned […]
GUILFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy