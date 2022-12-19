Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Watching Snow Fall From This One Resort In Rhode Island Is Basically HeavenLIFE_HACKSWesterly, RI
Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Visit The Essex Steam Train And Riverboat In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaEssex, CT
Why you Need to Visit the Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center in Mystic, CTThe Connecticut ExplorerStonington, CT
Norwich Man Seriously Injured in Killingly CrashQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
The Most Unique Christmas Tree in Connecticut is a Must-SeeTravel MavenStonington, CT
How one lawsuit could change housing opportunity in Connecticut towns
Aleena Thomas is living in her three bedroom home in Derby with one foot already out the door. Her landlord has asked her to leave. And she has every intention of doing so, but first she has to find the ideal home as a single mother of five children. Her...
New London County braces for 24-hour storm; line crews in place to respond
NORWICH, Conn. — Rain began falling across New London County Thursday afternoon. The complex storm is expected to intensify overnight into Friday morning when temperature drops could create problematic black ice. In Norwich, people scrambled to complete last-minute shopping before hunkering down for the night. “I’m prioritizing. What’s more...
Crews battle business fire in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews were battling a business fire Wednesday evening in New Haven. The building, located at 285 Poplar St., was vacant. Authorities said that investigators are looking into if squatters caused the fire. The fire was extinguished by 8:10 p.m.
newstalknewengland.com
Dwayne Thompson Of West Hartford, Connecticut Sentenced To 156 Months In Prison
At the United States District Court in Hartford, Connecticut, on Wednesday, Dwayne Thompson, 37, of West Hartford, Connecticut, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Alvin W. Thompson to 156 months of imprisonment, followed by five years of supervised release. In June 2022, Judge Thompson found Thompson guilty of one count...
Watching Snow Fall From This One Resort In Rhode Island Is Basically Heaven
The Ocean House in Westerly, Rhode Island is a luxurious seaside resort that has been welcoming guests for over 150 years. Located on a stunning stretch of coastline, the Ocean House offers breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean and easy access to the area's many beaches and attractions.
nrinow.news
New York-based grocer acquires Pascoag market for $1.2 million
BURRILLVILLE – A Pascoag grocery store run by a northern Rhode Island family for more than four decades has been sold for $1.2 million to a man who owns several supermarkets in New York and Connecticut. Brigido’s IGA Marketplace at 54 Sayles Ave. has been sold to Pascoag Strong,...
Agri-Mark hosts ribbon cutting of new Enfield facility
A new Agri-Mark distribution facility is hosting a grand opening ceremony on Tuesday.
New Britain Herald
New Britain residents open new business, Choice Ink, in Berlin
BERLIN – When a T-shirt, athletic jersey or sign catches your eye, there’s a chance it may have been created at a local veteran-owned business that recently opened its doors. Choice Ink at 112 Mill St. has been in business since August but celebrated an official grand opening...
This Hartford Eatery Serves Best Fried Calamari In CT, Report Says
An upscale Connecticut steakhouse was named the eatery that serves the best calamari in the state in a new ranking from Eat This, Not That. On Friday, Nov. 18, the website published its list of the restaurants that serve the best fried calamari in all 50 states. According to the...
zip06.com
First Night Branford: Sin Sisters, Bonfire, Ice Sculptures and S’more
First Night Branford is coming back to the town green -- roaring bonfire, hot chocolate, ice sculpting station, Sin Sisters, and s’more. The free event, set for Friday, Jan. 6 from 6 - to 7:30 p.m. on the Branford green, is sponsored by the Town of Branford and Branford Parks and Recreation.
Connecticut COVID cases rise, booster rates remain low
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Connecticut. “Unfortunately, there have been nearly 800 daily COVID-19 cases, or a 21% increase over the last 14 days with a positivity rate in Connecticut,” Yale Medicine Infectious Diseases Dr. Jessica Tuan said. She points out this means increased hospitalizations and deaths, which […]
Eyewitness News
U.S. Marshals: wanted fugitive apprehended in East Hartford
HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - The U.S. Marshals have confirmed that a wanted man was arrested yesterday in East Hartford. Branden Holloway, of Hartford, was wanted by Hartford police since November 22nd of this year. The fugitive was located in the area of Columbus Circle East in Hartford. Police Holloway on...
Turnto10.com
911 call details moments after car plunges into Pawcatuck River
(WJAR) — A 911 call released by Stonington police details the moments after an elderly driver's car went off the road in Westerly and plunged into the Pawcatuck River. In the original 911 call, a bystander can be heard describing Monday night's scene of a floating car in the river to Stonington dispatch.
2nd pedestrian struck in 24 hours in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Mohegan Drive was closed in both directions from Simsbury Road to Fuller Drive Wednesday evening after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, according to police. The pedestrian was in critical condition, according to authorities. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators. Police said that OSHA […]
K-9 squad helps locate man wounded in New London Ocean Ave. shooting
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was wounded during a shooting in New London early Wednesday morning, police said. The New London Police Department responded to the area of Ocean Avenue and Bank Street for a report of shots fired and a possible man fleeing the scene on-foot. At the scene, officers located a […]
This CT Diner Serves Best French Toast In State, Report Says
A Connecticut diner was named the eatery that serves the best French toast in the state thanks to its banana-bread-inspired dish, according to a new report from Eat This, Not That.O'Rourke's Diner, located in Middletown in Middlesex County, serves the best French toast in Connecticut, according to …
Pedestrian killed in Norwich collision
NORWICH, Conn. — A man has died after a car collision in Meriden on Thursday evening and the driver is in custody. Norwich police said at 4:33 p.n., they received a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Hickory and Golden Street. Injuries were reported and emergency medical services were sent to the scene.
zip06.com
Old Saybrook Native Making His Mark as West Coast Sports Anchor
Growing up in New England, working in sports was always a dream for Jake Gadon. The Old Saybrook High School graduate now finds himself realizing that dream thousands of miles from Town Beach and New Haven style pizza. Jake recently became the lead sports anchor for CBS News in Sacramento, California. In California, Jake keeps the Sacramento and Bay Area up to date on local sports coverage ranging from the Sacramento Kings’ promising young team, to the 49ers’ upcoming playoff run.
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: Let coyotes live in peace in CT
The scaremongering by Connecticut wildlife officials and media continues, as the recent article “Coyote confrontations on rise in dense areas of CT, officials warn,” attests. The reporter cites state wildlife and local animal control officials’ alarm over an “attempted attack” by a coyote on two large dogs in...
Deployed soldier surprises son in emotional Guilford homecoming
GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a home for the holiday’s surprise Wednesday that almost didn’t happen. Not because Col. Al Giwa was late coming home from the Horn of Africa. But because his 7-year-old son, Jayden, didn’t feel well and was in the nurse’s office. “I’m hoping I don’t start crying,” Giwa, who returned […]
