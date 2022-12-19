Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Flu and RSV cases are declining in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — This flu season has seen its highest number of cases in the state since 2015, but it appears cases have peaked and are now declining, according to recent data released by the Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS). The report shows there were over 5,000...
KTAR.com
Respiratory illness patients filling up Arizona emergency rooms
PHOENIX — Arizona health officials are warning about long wait times at emergency rooms as respiratory illnesses run rampant across the state. “We’re seeing emergency department volumes that are approximately 30% higher than we have in previous periods,” Dr. Michael White, chief clinical officer for Valleywise Health, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.
kjzz.org
Phoenix Children's Hospital sees cluster of invasive group A strep infections
Phoenix Children’s Hospital reports it has seen a number of invasive group A strep infections since early November. These infections have recently been seen in Europe, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking into a possible increase in the U.S. Invasive group A strep comes from...
Expert warns about dangers water beads pose to children
PHOENIX — With presents being a big part of the holidays in many homes this season, it's crucial to remember hidden dangers camouflaged by colorful wrapping and bows, or even the toys themselves. Dr. Bryan Kuhn with Banner Poison Control Center pointed to a rise in popularity in the...
AZFamily
Phoenix nursery for babies in opioid recovery seeks nurses
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley nursery that helps babies exposed to opioids recover and go through their withdrawal process is seeking nurses. Arizona is in the top five for states experiencing nurse staffing shortages in the nation. Tara Sundem, founder of Hushabye Nursery, said that women struggling with opiate use give birth to infants who go through withdrawal symptoms and need some extra help.
Wednesday will be the longest night of the year as we welcome the winter solstice
PHOENIX — Wednesday night will be the longest night of the year in Arizona. That's because Dec. 21 is the winter solstice in the northern hemisphere. It also marks the beginning of winter, which officially began at 2:48 p.m. Arizona time on Wednesday. Since the summer solstice back on...
ABC 15 News
Old Phoenix Inn to begin renovations, transforming into facility for homeless seniors
PHOENIX — More than double the number of people experiencing homelessness have died on the streets of Maricopa County this year than last. Last December, Central Arizona Shelter Services (CASS) reported that approximately 500 individuals had died on the streets, but the number this year is tragically already more than 1,000 as of November, and the year is not even over.
In One Arizona County, Child Protective Services Will Eventually Investigate Two-Thirds of Black Children
In Maricopa County, Arizona, 63 percent of black children are investigated by the Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS) by the time they turn 18, according to a joint report published this month by ProPublica and NBC News. For white children, the number is only 33 percent. One black mother...
12news.com
Director of Maricopa County animal shelters placed on leave
PHOENIX — >>Editor's note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. Maricopa County is looking for a new leader to oversee animal shelters a month after the current director was placed on leave. County officials announced Monday that Michael Mendel, who had only been Animal Care and...
AZFamily
‘Once-in-a-Generation’ winter storm to impact Christmas travel to, from Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/CNN) -- A major winter storm and cold blast will impact nearly every state and bring what the National Weather Service is calling a “once-in-a-generation type event” that will cripple travel on some of the busiest travel days of the year. The strengthening storm will bring more than a foot of snow and possible blizzard conditions to the Midwest, as the weather service warns of “life-threatening” wind chills for millions.
Young woman found dead in car in Buckeye
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — The Buckeye Police Department is investigating the death of a woman who was found in a vehicle Tuesday morning. The 19-year-old's body was discovered at about 11 a.m. near Skyline Regional Park, located in the 2600 block of North Watson Road. The woman did not show any obvious signs of trauma, police said.
AZFamily
Multiple flights delayed, cancelled at Sky Harbor ahead of holiday weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Winter weather in other parts of the country is impacting travel to and from the Valley just days before Christmas. As of noon Wednesday, there are 46 flight delays and 11 cancelled flights, most of which are departures, at Phoenix Sky Harbor ahead of the holiday weekend.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix area jerky store owner shares own battle with addiction
PHOENIX - An Arizona businessman is sharing his story of how he overcame his addiction. For Scott Reed, who owns Reed's Western Jerky, his past is riddled with darkness. "I've had a long, hard life. I've had my ups and downs with drugs and homelessness, and I tried to change my life," said Reed.
kjzz.org
Maricopa County's largest emergency shelter looking for warm clothing donations
As the first day of winter approaches on Wednesday, the Valley is getting colder, and thousands of people remain unsheltered and on the streets. Maricopa County’s biggest emergency shelter is asking for help. Central Arizona Shelter Services, or CASS, is looking for warm clothing donations as desert nights start...
fox10phoenix.com
Holiday vandalism leaves north Phoenix neighborhood feeling deflated
Video taken by a home surveillance camera shows two suspects jumping out of a van and destroying inflatable holiday decorations by slashing them. Dozens of inflatables were damaged as a result. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
AZFamily
Phoenix father killed while seeing Christmas lights with family
Salvation Army volunteers are busy bagging up thousands of toys for Christmas, but more donations are still needed. Under state law, brain cancer is presumed to be occupational cancer for firefighters, but officials confirm Mark Fowl's claim has not been covered yet. App helps Arizona workers find side gigs during...
ABC 15 News
Valley man uses app to find jobs, make extra money during the holidays
PHOENIX — When Levi Hill left his job of three years in 2020, he began looking for a new gig on Indeed. That’s when he found the Instawork app. “I've done everything, pretty much, that they have to offer,” Hill said. “I've done other things like event setup and take down, bartending, [being a] runner, [and] worked at the Footprint Center, State Farm Stadium, Chase Field.”
Police investigating Indigenous people getting 'recruited' to check into Phoenix rehab centers
TUBA CITY, Ariz. — Indigenous residents in Northern Arizona are allegedly being targeted by people trying to take them to behavioral health centers in the Phoenix area, police say. Sgt. Rowland Dash with the Navajo Police Department said he's never seen anything like this before. The situation came to...
Video Shows Severe Turbulence That Led To At Least 36 Passengers' Injuries
At least 36 passengers were injured due to 'severe turbulence.'
allaboutarizonanews.com
LEGO Festival Is Coming To Arizona, Promising Fun For All Ages
If you can dream it, you can build it. The iconic LEGO building blocks have spanned across generations for 90 years. No matter your age, at some point in your life, chances are you were either given a set of LEGO blocks or you have constructed something using the small blocks.
