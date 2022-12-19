ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Flu and RSV cases are declining in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — This flu season has seen its highest number of cases in the state since 2015, but it appears cases have peaked and are now declining, according to recent data released by the Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS). The report shows there were over 5,000...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Respiratory illness patients filling up Arizona emergency rooms

PHOENIX — Arizona health officials are warning about long wait times at emergency rooms as respiratory illnesses run rampant across the state. “We’re seeing emergency department volumes that are approximately 30% higher than we have in previous periods,” Dr. Michael White, chief clinical officer for Valleywise Health, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Expert warns about dangers water beads pose to children

PHOENIX — With presents being a big part of the holidays in many homes this season, it's crucial to remember hidden dangers camouflaged by colorful wrapping and bows, or even the toys themselves. Dr. Bryan Kuhn with Banner Poison Control Center pointed to a rise in popularity in the...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix nursery for babies in opioid recovery seeks nurses

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley nursery that helps babies exposed to opioids recover and go through their withdrawal process is seeking nurses. Arizona is in the top five for states experiencing nurse staffing shortages in the nation. Tara Sundem, founder of Hushabye Nursery, said that women struggling with opiate use give birth to infants who go through withdrawal symptoms and need some extra help.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Old Phoenix Inn to begin renovations, transforming into facility for homeless seniors

PHOENIX — More than double the number of people experiencing homelessness have died on the streets of Maricopa County this year than last. Last December, Central Arizona Shelter Services (CASS) reported that approximately 500 individuals had died on the streets, but the number this year is tragically already more than 1,000 as of November, and the year is not even over.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12news.com

Director of Maricopa County animal shelters placed on leave

PHOENIX — >>Editor's note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. Maricopa County is looking for a new leader to oversee animal shelters a month after the current director was placed on leave. County officials announced Monday that Michael Mendel, who had only been Animal Care and...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

‘Once-in-a-Generation’ winter storm to impact Christmas travel to, from Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/CNN) -- A major winter storm and cold blast will impact nearly every state and bring what the National Weather Service is calling a “once-in-a-generation type event” that will cripple travel on some of the busiest travel days of the year. The strengthening storm will bring more than a foot of snow and possible blizzard conditions to the Midwest, as the weather service warns of “life-threatening” wind chills for millions.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Young woman found dead in car in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — The Buckeye Police Department is investigating the death of a woman who was found in a vehicle Tuesday morning. The 19-year-old's body was discovered at about 11 a.m. near Skyline Regional Park, located in the 2600 block of North Watson Road. The woman did not show any obvious signs of trauma, police said.
BUCKEYE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix area jerky store owner shares own battle with addiction

PHOENIX - An Arizona businessman is sharing his story of how he overcame his addiction. For Scott Reed, who owns Reed's Western Jerky, his past is riddled with darkness. "I've had a long, hard life. I've had my ups and downs with drugs and homelessness, and I tried to change my life," said Reed.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix father killed while seeing Christmas lights with family

Salvation Army volunteers are busy bagging up thousands of toys for Christmas, but more donations are still needed. Under state law, brain cancer is presumed to be occupational cancer for firefighters, but officials confirm Mark Fowl's claim has not been covered yet. App helps Arizona workers find side gigs during...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Valley man uses app to find jobs, make extra money during the holidays

PHOENIX — When Levi Hill left his job of three years in 2020, he began looking for a new gig on Indeed. That’s when he found the Instawork app. “I've done everything, pretty much, that they have to offer,” Hill said. “I've done other things like event setup and take down, bartending, [being a] runner, [and] worked at the Footprint Center, State Farm Stadium, Chase Field.”
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

LEGO Festival Is Coming To Arizona, Promising Fun For All Ages

If you can dream it, you can build it. The iconic LEGO building blocks have spanned across generations for 90 years. No matter your age, at some point in your life, chances are you were either given a set of LEGO blocks or you have constructed something using the small blocks.
MESA, AZ

