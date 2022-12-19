PHOENIX — More than double the number of people experiencing homelessness have died on the streets of Maricopa County this year than last. Last December, Central Arizona Shelter Services (CASS) reported that approximately 500 individuals had died on the streets, but the number this year is tragically already more than 1,000 as of November, and the year is not even over.

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO