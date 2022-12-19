Read full article on original website
Alan Cook
3d ago
WOW,I am lost for words on what this church is doing. I'm literally in tears right now. God is good all the time. what is the address to this church?
Jynxsquaw crosby
3d ago
thankyou as I can't stand to see no one hungry much less cold thankyou so much for helping them out God bless you all
Santa and holiday-themed friends visit kids at children's hospital in Macon
MACON, Ga. — You're used to seeing Santa on his sleigh, but Wednesday, he tried out a different mode of transportation, and he traded in his reindeer, for firefighters!. Santa hopped on a fire truck ladder to greet children at the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital. With a little...
WMAZ
'It truly is a family affair': Macon mom travels many miles to make holiday lights extravaganza
MACON, Ga. — You may have taken or plan to take your family down to Macon's lights extravaganza this season. Every year, it gets bigger and it couldn't happen without a feisty mom named Jo Ann Josey. Her son is Bryan Nichols. "It was, 'Holy cow, I'm going to...
'Making sure people have what they need': Central Georgia warming centers, shelters preparing for drop in temps
MACON, Ga. — Central Georgia will soon see some of its coldest temperatures in years, those temps dipping as low as 15 degrees this week. Just ahead of Christmas, some people are finishing their shopping or their travel plans. Others may be getting ready to brave severely low temperatures,...
Eastman couple invites public to view Christmas lights display
EASTMAN, Ga. — If it's a holiday tradition to stroll through neighborhoods looking for the best lights display, you'll want to make a trip to Dodge County. Amy Horton and Jay Attaway put this yard of festivity up year after year, and invite the public to visit since 2016.
Macon mom and daughter duo giving hundreds of free Christmas toys to families
MACON, Ga. — Wednesday on Cherry Street in downtown Macon, you can get some Christmas gifts for your children. Dr. Anissa Jones is partnering with her mom, Sandra Bryant, to give away hundreds of toys to families in need. The initiative started when they began serving food and giving...
'They deserve a second chance': Macon rapper drops $15K on bail to release inmates before holidays
MACON, Ga. — Santa rides in a sleigh, but Macon rapper Baby Jungle pulled up in a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. His gift: bail money for 8 inmates at the Bibb County jail. "I feel that some families are unfortunate, and they deserve a second chance to come home," the rapper explained.
'Be ready': Bibb Emergency Management Agency shares safety tips ahead of frigid weekend weather
MACON, Ga. — As Central Georgia prepares for freezing temperatures Christmas weekend, the Macon-Bibb Emergency Management Agency is getting ready, too. They have some safety tips for everyone, from travel to staying safe at home. Wednesday night might have been rainy, but it didn't stop Central Georgians from coming out in droves to see the downtown Macon Christmas light display. Some of the visitors say the incoming weather will impact their travel plans.
Bibb County Sheriff David Davis announces beating cancer
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Sheriff David Davis announced on Wednesday he won the fight against cancer in a post on the Bibb County Sheriff Office's Facebook page. 13WMAZ talked with Davis in February when he first announced he was diagnosed with leukemia. Sheriff David Davis has worked with...
41nbc.com
Macon Transit Authority offers free rides for Christmas
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In light of the Christmas holiday and expected frigid weather conditions, the Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority is offering free bus rides. The free rides begin Thursday, December 22, and go through Saturday, December 24. “MTA is happy to offer free bus service across all our...
WMAZ
Two men shot during home invasion in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two people were shot in Warner Robins during a home invasion, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. 19-year-old David Latimore was shot after a juvenile broke into his home at 114 Kevin Court, near North Davis Drive in Warner Robins. The juvenile was also...
wgxa.tv
Warner Robins: "Shop With A Cop"
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Warner Robins Police Department joined Houston County's Board of Education (BOE) to create a Christmas miracle for some families in the city. The departments joined forces to put on their annual “Shop With A Cop” event. An event they have been doing for the past 18 years.
Pedestrian dies after December 18 hit-and-run on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies say the pedestrian who was hospitalized in a December 18 hit-and-run accident on Pio Nono Avenue has died. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 64-year-old Emanuel Jones was walking in the 300 block of Pio Nono Avenue when he was hit by a car Sunday night.
Macon-Bibb commissioners deny alcohol license to 'magnet for crime' M&M Food Mart
MACON, Ga. — A Macon convenience store will no longer be allowed to sell alcohol after a decision from the Bibb County Commission. The county calls the M&M Food Mart dangerous. They took the owner to court this year to close it down temporarily. The store did close in September, after a court hearing where the county called the store a 'magnet for crime.'
Traffic on Bass and New Forsyth roads in Macon is 'Driving Me Crazy'
MACON, Ga. — They call it rush hour for a reason. Folks are trying to go to and from work and students are trying to do the same for school. In north Macon, traffic builds up at the intersection of Bass and New Forsyth roads. 13WMAZ's Jessica Cha tells...
#Scene 13: Macon artist turns pain into passion
MACON, Ga. — This teenage Central Georgia artist has over 90 thousand combined Tik Tok and Instagram followers. After the 17-year-old's mother passed she says she became even more passionate about her music. Abrianna Sanders, also known as Kitty V, moved to Macon from Las Vegas. She quickly learned...
wgxa.tv
Local millionaire and business owner give away $7,000 of gifts
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Saturday a local business owner and millionaire gave away $7,000 worth of toys to Middle Georgia for this holiday season. Dozens came out to take part with a video game truck and toys that the kids could pick out themselves. CEO and Founder of Girl Factor Courtney Waters says that she couldn't be more happy to give back to the community.
wgxa.tv
Teen arrested in connection to fatal shooting outside Macon's Full House Tavern
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An arrest has been made in a fatal shooting outside a Macon business. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Andrew Ronnie Mullis was arrested for the shooting death of 42-year-old Dedrick Bulls. Investigators say Bulls was shot to death outside Full House Tavern on Bloomfield Road on December 12, 2022.
Fentanyl killing more people in Houston County this year than last
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Houston County's coroner's office is seeing a lot of autopsy reports coming back with the same word --- Fentanyl. In Houston County, fentanyl is killing more people this year than last year. Houston County Coroner James Williams says just a few weeks ago, they had...
WALB 10
No one injured after fire destroys Sumter Co. family’s trailer
PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - No one was injured after a fire tore through a trailer home Monday morning, according to Sumter County Fire Rescue. Fire units responded around 11 a.m. to a trailer on fire on Youngs Mill Road. The fire had already taken over half of the structure by the time the first firefighters arrived, according to a Facebook post.
19-year-old arrested, charged with murder in shooting at Macon restaurant
MACON, Ga. — A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder after allegedly shooting a man at a Macon restaurant. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office arrested 19-year-old Andrew Ronnie Mullis in the shooting death of 42-year-old Dedrick Bulls at the Full House Tavern on December 12. Investigators identified...
