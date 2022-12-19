Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Dartmouth Coach bus struck by bullet while on highway in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating after a Dartmouth Coach bus was hit by a bullet on a highway. Investigators said it happened last Friday on Interstate 91 in Connecticut while the bus was traveling to New York City. The vice president of Concord Coach Lines said there was...
branfordseven.com
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Connecticut
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Connecticut using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WTNH.com
Holiday travel tips: Connecticut residents told to prepare before storm
(WTNH) – If you’re traveling for the holidays this week, you should start preparing now. A powerful storm is expected to hit Connecticut Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning. Heavy rain and strong winds are expected in Connecticut Thursday night and Friday, which are likely to cause power outages.
Connecticut Road Tops List of ‘Most Dangerous’ During the Holidays
5 - I-35 So, how did the Zebra reach this conclusion? This is the method they used:. "We focused on highways with the most fatal accidents in 2019. We used 2019 data because the NHTSA has yet to release its full data for 2020 and 2021.To determine the fatality rate, we looked at motor vehicle deaths per 100 miles for each highway across the U.S"
fox61.com
FOX61 Morning News at 10
The only All Local All Morning newscast in Connecticut. Overnight developments, breaking news, local weather and traffic from across the state every weekday morning.
connecticuthistory.org
The Living Actually Haunted Many Connecticut Taverns – Who Knew?
…that “haunting” a tavern was once a crime in Connecticut. During the colonial era and into the 19th century, the Connecticut legislature designed strict laws around the amount of time residents spent in taverns. Authorities instructed constables to enter taverns frequently (by force if necessary) in order to make sure residents spent no more than one continuous hour engaged in idleness or the consumption of strong drink (considered two of the great evil and destructive behaviors of the time). The law allowed exceptions, however, for travelers or those conducting business in the tavern.
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- December 22, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he spent some time this week working some of the trout waters in the state and has found some success targeting hungry rainbows in the Salmon River. The water has been clear and flowing nicely (although that may change after Friday), and the trout have been taking flies, egg sacs, inline spinners, and Berkely trout worms. Ice fishermen aren’t going to get a chance this week, but shouldn’t have to wait too long, with the temperatures likely to drop right off after the rain Friday. The holdover striped bass fishing has been quieter than usual in the Eastern CT creeks and tribs, but the Housatonic is supposedly still fishing well. Freshwater bass anglers are still reporting good catches of smallmouth and largemouth on hair jigs in the CT River.
How one lawsuit could change housing opportunity in Connecticut towns
Aleena Thomas is living in her three-bedroom home in Derby with one foot already out the door. Her landlord has asked her to leave. And she has every intention of doing so, but first she has to find the ideal home as a single mother of five children. Her hopes...
New truck mileage tax begins Jan. 1, but will drivers actually pay?
Truckers are getting an unwelcome Christmas present this year. Starting Jan. 1, they'll have to pay a new “Highway Use Fee” to drive on Connecticut's busiest roads.
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Connecticut (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Connecticut. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Connecticut. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
fox61.com
Heavy rain and wind pelt Connecticut in Holiday storm
FOX61's Brooke Griffin is in Groton where the wind and rain continue. Coastal Connecticut is facing a flood warning due to the heavy winds.
School closings for Friday in Mass. and Southern NH
A handful of school districts in Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire have announced they will be closed Friday because of the storm that will make for hazardous driving with torrential rain and strong winds. Check the latest list here.
hamlethub.com
Fairfield Egan Awarded $2.45 Million by Connecticut Health Horizons Initiative
Fairfield, CT - Fairfield University Marion Peckham Egan School of Nursing and Health Studies has been awarded $2.45 million from the Connecticut Health Horizons initiative, a three year higher education program launched by Governor Ned Lamont. The program is designed to address the shortage of nursing and behavioral health providers in the state of Connecticut.
First holiday season for free prison calls in Connecticut
This is the first Christmas that Connecticut prisoners can make and receive phone calls for free. The state was the first to stop charging for calls.
NHPR
Where CT stands on RSV, flu and COVID-19 infections before the holiday weekend
Heading into the height of winter holiday travel, respiratory illnesses remain on the rise in Connecticut. Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, appears to have peaked. But influenza and COVID-19 cases are ticking up. Compared to roughly a month ago, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Connecticut increased by around 50%. Hospitalizations remain lower than rates at this time last year.
betheladvocate.com
Governor Lamont Activates Severe Cold Weather Protocol From Friday to Monday
Report by Paula Antolini, December 21, 2022, 9:48AM EDT. (HARTFORD, CT) – On 12-20-22 Governor Ned Lamont announced that based on a weather forecast indicating that Connecticut may experience below-zero wind chills over the weekend, he will be activating the state’s severe cold weather protocol beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 23, 2022, and remaining in effect through 12:00 p.m. on Monday, December 26, 2022. This is the first time the protocol is being enacted during the 2022-2023 winter season.
This Hartford Eatery Serves Best Fried Calamari In CT, Report Says
An upscale Connecticut steakhouse was named the eatery that serves the best calamari in the state in a new ranking from Eat This, Not That. On Friday, Nov. 18, the website published its list of the restaurants that serve the best fried calamari in all 50 states. According to the...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Feds Give Approval To Low-Income Health Insurance Plan
The federal government has approved a $40 million plan that will help Connecticut residents who fall into the health insurance affordability gap. The plan, dubbed Covered Connecticut, will help provide insurance premium coverage for those who make too much money to be covered through Husky, yet not enough to afford a subsidized plan on the exchange.
hamlethub.com
Eversource sends storm preparedness message to Connecticut residents
Today, Eversource sent an important storm preparedness message to Connecticut residents as a significant winter storm is forecasted to impact our area tomorrow evening through early Saturday. Please read the message from Eversource regarding the forecasted storm below. We're tracking and preparing for a significant storm across New England Thursday...
NBC Connecticut
Governor Lifts Truck Ban on Route 15 to Allow Utility Trucks Through
Gov. Ned Lamont has lifted the truck ban on Route 15 in order to allow utility trucks through due to the impending storm. The state Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection issued an order that waives the ban specifically for utility trucks on the Merritt Parkway and Wilbur Cross Parkway, also known as Route 15.
