Connecticut State

fox61.com

FOX61 Morning News at 10

The only All Local All Morning newscast in Connecticut. Overnight developments, breaking news, local weather and traffic from across the state every weekday morning.
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticuthistory.org

The Living Actually Haunted Many Connecticut Taverns – Who Knew?

…that “haunting” a tavern was once a crime in Connecticut. During the colonial era and into the 19th century, the Connecticut legislature designed strict laws around the amount of time residents spent in taverns. Authorities instructed constables to enter taverns frequently (by force if necessary) in order to make sure residents spent no more than one continuous hour engaged in idleness or the consumption of strong drink (considered two of the great evil and destructive behaviors of the time). The law allowed exceptions, however, for travelers or those conducting business in the tavern.
CONNECTICUT STATE
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- December 22, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he spent some time this week working some of the trout waters in the state and has found some success targeting hungry rainbows in the Salmon River. The water has been clear and flowing nicely (although that may change after Friday), and the trout have been taking flies, egg sacs, inline spinners, and Berkely trout worms. Ice fishermen aren’t going to get a chance this week, but shouldn’t have to wait too long, with the temperatures likely to drop right off after the rain Friday. The holdover striped bass fishing has been quieter than usual in the Eastern CT creeks and tribs, but the Housatonic is supposedly still fishing well. Freshwater bass anglers are still reporting good catches of smallmouth and largemouth on hair jigs in the CT River.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in Connecticut (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Connecticut. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Connecticut. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
GREENWICH, CT
hamlethub.com

Fairfield Egan Awarded $2.45 Million by Connecticut Health Horizons Initiative

Fairfield, CT - Fairfield University Marion Peckham Egan School of Nursing and Health Studies has been awarded $2.45 million from the Connecticut Health Horizons initiative, a three year higher education program launched by Governor Ned Lamont. The program is designed to address the shortage of nursing and behavioral health providers in the state of Connecticut.
FAIRFIELD, CT
NHPR

Where CT stands on RSV, flu and COVID-19 infections before the holiday weekend

Heading into the height of winter holiday travel, respiratory illnesses remain on the rise in Connecticut. Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, appears to have peaked. But influenza and COVID-19 cases are ticking up. Compared to roughly a month ago, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Connecticut increased by around 50%. Hospitalizations remain lower than rates at this time last year.
CONNECTICUT STATE
betheladvocate.com

Governor Lamont Activates Severe Cold Weather Protocol From Friday to Monday

Report by Paula Antolini, December 21, 2022, 9:48AM EDT. (HARTFORD, CT) – On 12-20-22 Governor Ned Lamont announced that based on a weather forecast indicating that Connecticut may experience below-zero wind chills over the weekend, he will be activating the state’s severe cold weather protocol beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 23, 2022, and remaining in effect through 12:00 p.m. on Monday, December 26, 2022. This is the first time the protocol is being enacted during the 2022-2023 winter season.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Feds Give Approval To Low-Income Health Insurance Plan

The federal government has approved a $40 million plan that will help Connecticut residents who fall into the health insurance affordability gap. The plan, dubbed Covered Connecticut, will help provide insurance premium coverage for those who make too much money to be covered through Husky, yet not enough to afford a subsidized plan on the exchange.
CONNECTICUT STATE
hamlethub.com

Eversource sends storm preparedness message to Connecticut residents

Today, Eversource sent an important storm preparedness message to Connecticut residents as a significant winter storm is forecasted to impact our area tomorrow evening through early Saturday. Please read the message from Eversource regarding the forecasted storm below. We're tracking and preparing for a significant storm across New England Thursday...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Governor Lifts Truck Ban on Route 15 to Allow Utility Trucks Through

Gov. Ned Lamont has lifted the truck ban on Route 15 in order to allow utility trucks through due to the impending storm. The state Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection issued an order that waives the ban specifically for utility trucks on the Merritt Parkway and Wilbur Cross Parkway, also known as Route 15.

