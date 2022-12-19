Read full article on original website
Jalen Hurts gives surprising injury update
After suffering a shoulder sprain during Sunday afternoon’s win over the Chicago Bears, Jalen Hurts is not expected to play in this week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, even though the shoulder injury is not considered to be serious or long-term. But apparently, Hurts seems to think there’s still a chance he still plays. When Read more... The post Jalen Hurts gives surprising injury update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports
Jalen Hurts' MVP case: Can Eagles QB capture NFL's top honor?
The news that Jalen Hurts had sprained his shoulder briefly rattled Philadelphia on Monday because the Eagles have been rolling all season behind their superstar quarterback and the entire city has a Super Bowl on its mind. An injury to Hurts really might be the only thing that could shake up the balance of power in the NFC.
49ers Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on resting starters before playoffs
Usually when a team clinches a postseason berth, they’ll look to rest their starters; but not head coach Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers. San Fran might be NFC West champions, but Shanahan is still looking for the 49ers to mesh on the field. San Francisco clinched the...
Best NFL underdog picks and predictions for Week 16
In Week 15, only 4 underdogs won their games outright. However, 9 covered the spread. That included the Indianapolis Colts, who covered the 3.5-point spread in the greatest collapse in NFL history, as they saw a 33-0 lead turn into a 39-36 overtime loss. Below, we analyze analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s...
Giants’ medical concern about Carlos Correa revealed
The San Francisco Giants backed out of their massive deal with Carlos Correa this week after the star shortstop underwent his physical, and we now know a bit more about the supposed medical issue. Correa missed time early in his MLB career with a back injury, so there was speculation that his physical may have... The post Giants’ medical concern about Carlos Correa revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Eagles Thank Doug Pederson, Jaguars With Cheesesteaks For Victory Over Cowboys
Doug Pederson is doing something special as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. And as a result of Pederson and the Jaguars' latest win, a 40-34 overtime thriller over the Dallas Cowboys, his old team is paying him back the best way they know can -- with a taste of Philly.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 16: How bettors are playing Eagles-Cowboys, Packers-Dolphins
It’s still a couple of days out, but no game on the NFL Week 16 odds board is getting as much attention as the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys. And not just because it’s America’s Game of the Week on FOX and the FOX Sports App, with a 4:25 p.m. ET Christmas Eve kickoff.
Cowboys Opponents 'Licking Their Chops' to Play Dallas Defense; Power Rankings
The Dallas Cowboys are suffering a slight downturn as the playoffs approach.
FOX Sports
Jalen hurts: Eagles QB Hurts has 'chance' to play at Dallas
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Imagine this: Jalen Hurts back at quarterback for the Eagles only six days after his right shoulder was mashed into Bermuda sod on a blustery afternoon in Chicago. The scenario ostensibly has gone from long shot once it was revealed that Hurts had sprained his throwing...
FOX Sports
Coastal Carolina-East Carolina best bet, odds and how to bet
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the East Carolina Pirates will face off in the Birmingham Bowl to wrap up their 2022 college football seasons. Coastal Carolina started the season 6-0 and then took an L to Old Dominion. Star quarterback, Grayson McCall got injured in that game and was banged up for a couple weeks. The Chanticleers finished the year 9-3 after losing to James Madison and Troy. McCall entered the transfer portal, so look for Jarrett Guest to be leading the offense for the Chanticleers in this one.
NFL Team Developing "Contingency Plan" To Deal With Weather
The weather is set to affect a lot of NFL games this upcoming weekend. It's going to be brutally cold in a lot of Midwest and Northeast cities, but there's also supposed to be a massive snowstorm. That storm is expected to hit Chicago over the next couple of days...
Week 16 Fantasy Football Preview: Bad weather, backup QBs & star WRs
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Matt Harmon is joined by both Dalton Del Don and Scott Pianowski to preview all of the Saturday, Sunday and Monday NFL games happening in week 16 with an eye towards fantasy football. Many of the games talked about will have...
If you're in the blue, you'll get Giants vs. Vikings on TV
The New York Giants (8-5-1) are preparing to visit the Minnesota Vikings (11-3) at U.S. Bank Stadium for a Week 16 matchup. The Giants are coming off a much-needed win versus the Washington Commanders, while the Vikings recorded the largest comeback in NFL history against the Indianapolis Colts. Those in...
Look: Cowboys Wide Receiver Has Warning For Cornerbacks
The Cowboys bolstered their receiving corps this month by signing T.Y. Hilton. He has not yet made his debut for Dallas. When the time comes for Hilton to suit up for the Cowboys this season, he expects to make some noise. Hilton told reporters that he can still run at...
FOX Sports
2023 National Signing Day Tracker: Oregon inks Jurrion Dickey, Dante Moore to UCLA
One of the wildest weeks in college football is upon us, as the early signing period for 2023 starts Wednesday and runs through Friday. We've already seen a flurry of flipped commitments and notable moves in the transfer portal, but Wednesday's national signing day is when it gets really interesting, as high school prospects declare their choices.
FOX Sports
Why Eagles NEED Jalen Hurts back in Week 17 | What's Wright?
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts suffered a shoulder injury in Week 15 vs. Bears, backup quarterback Gardner Minshew was named starter in Week 16 vs. Cowboys. Nick Wright explains the Eagles need to avoid running the ball so much with Hurts because injuries like this are bound to happen. Nick believes with Hurts out for Week 16 Joe Burrow might enter the MVP conversation if the Bengals beat the Bills in Week 17.
FOX Sports
Can Russell Wilson, Broncos use the Titans as a model for success?
The Denver Broncos envisioned competing for a Super Bowl when they acquired star quarterback Russell Wilson and hired former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach. Instead, they were eliminated from playoff contention in Week 14 and currently sit at 4-10 on the season. Wilson is...
NFL announces new deal for ‘Sunday Ticket’ package
The NFL has found a new home for its “Sunday Ticket” package. In a press release on Thursday, the NFL announced that it has reached a multi-year agreement with Google for “Sunday Ticket” to be exclusively carried on the tech giant’s YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels beginning in 2023. DirecTV had been the home... The post NFL announces new deal for ‘Sunday Ticket’ package appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 16: Can the Panthers cover against the Lions this weekend?
FOX betting analyst Sammy P breaks down the Week 16 matchup between the Detroit Lions taking on the Carolina Panthers. See who he thinks you should bet on!
