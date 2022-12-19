ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Jalen Hurts gives surprising injury update

After suffering a shoulder sprain during Sunday afternoon’s win over the Chicago Bears, Jalen Hurts is not expected to play in this week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, even though the shoulder injury is not considered to be serious or long-term. But apparently, Hurts seems to think there’s still a chance he still plays. When Read more... The post Jalen Hurts gives surprising injury update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, PA
FOX Sports

Jalen Hurts' MVP case: Can Eagles QB capture NFL's top honor?

The news that Jalen Hurts had sprained his shoulder briefly rattled Philadelphia on Monday because the Eagles have been rolling all season behind their superstar quarterback and the entire city has a Super Bowl on its mind. An injury to Hurts really might be the only thing that could shake up the balance of power in the NFC.
DALLAS, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Giants’ medical concern about Carlos Correa revealed

The San Francisco Giants backed out of their massive deal with Carlos Correa this week after the star shortstop underwent his physical, and we now know a bit more about the supposed medical issue. Correa missed time early in his MLB career with a back injury, so there was speculation that his physical may have... The post Giants’ medical concern about Carlos Correa revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision

Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSON, MS
FOX Sports

Jalen hurts: Eagles QB Hurts has 'chance' to play at Dallas

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Imagine this: Jalen Hurts back at quarterback for the Eagles only six days after his right shoulder was mashed into Bermuda sod on a blustery afternoon in Chicago. The scenario ostensibly has gone from long shot once it was revealed that Hurts had sprained his throwing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Coastal Carolina-East Carolina best bet, odds and how to bet

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the East Carolina Pirates will face off in the Birmingham Bowl to wrap up their 2022 college football seasons. Coastal Carolina started the season 6-0 and then took an L to Old Dominion. Star quarterback, Grayson McCall got injured in that game and was banged up for a couple weeks. The Chanticleers finished the year 9-3 after losing to James Madison and Troy. McCall entered the transfer portal, so look for Jarrett Guest to be leading the offense for the Chanticleers in this one.
GREENVILLE, NC
The Spun

NFL Team Developing "Contingency Plan" To Deal With Weather

The weather is set to affect a lot of NFL games this upcoming weekend. It's going to be brutally cold in a lot of Midwest and Northeast cities, but there's also supposed to be a massive snowstorm. That storm is expected to hit Chicago over the next couple of days...
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Wide Receiver Has Warning For Cornerbacks

The Cowboys bolstered their receiving corps this month by signing T.Y. Hilton. He has not yet made his debut for Dallas. When the time comes for Hilton to suit up for the Cowboys this season, he expects to make some noise. Hilton told reporters that he can still run at...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

2023 National Signing Day Tracker: Oregon inks Jurrion Dickey, Dante Moore to UCLA

One of the wildest weeks in college football is upon us, as the early signing period for 2023 starts Wednesday and runs through Friday. We've already seen a flurry of flipped commitments and notable moves in the transfer portal, but Wednesday's national signing day is when it gets really interesting, as high school prospects declare their choices.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Sports

Why Eagles NEED Jalen Hurts back in Week 17 | What's Wright?

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts suffered a shoulder injury in Week 15 vs. Bears, backup quarterback Gardner Minshew was named starter in Week 16 vs. Cowboys. Nick Wright explains the Eagles need to avoid running the ball so much with Hurts because injuries like this are bound to happen. Nick believes with Hurts out for Week 16 Joe Burrow might enter the MVP conversation if the Bengals beat the Bills in Week 17.
WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, PA
FOX Sports

Can Russell Wilson, Broncos use the Titans as a model for success?

The Denver Broncos envisioned competing for a Super Bowl when they acquired star quarterback Russell Wilson and hired former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach. Instead, they were eliminated from playoff contention in Week 14 and currently sit at 4-10 on the season. Wilson is...
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

NFL announces new deal for ‘Sunday Ticket’ package

The NFL has found a new home for its “Sunday Ticket” package. In a press release on Thursday, the NFL announced that it has reached a multi-year agreement with Google for “Sunday Ticket” to be exclusively carried on the tech giant’s YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels beginning in 2023. DirecTV had been the home... The post NFL announces new deal for ‘Sunday Ticket’ package appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy