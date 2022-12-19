Read full article on original website
Ex-Red Sox Outfielder Reportedly Signs With Mets After Short Stint In Boston
The Mets added a depth piece from the Red Sox
Yardbarker
Yankees Rumors: Royals outfielder hits trade market, could fill LF spot
The New York Yankees are waiting patiently to find themselves a new left-fielder. With Michael Conforto, the last remaining serviceable free agent, general manager Brian Cashman may have to look toward the trade market. The Bombers have been linked to Max Kepler of the Minnesota Twins, but another player has...
Report: Padres Agree to Deal With Veteran Matt Carpenter
The veteran rejuvenated his career by hitting .305 in 47 games with the Yankees last year.
Report: Cubs Among Possible Suitors for Mancini
The Chicago Cubs are a possible landing spot for first baseman Trey Mancini according to a new report.
NBC Sports
Current, former Red Sox react to Xander Bogaerts' farewell IG post
Xander Bogaerts has officially turned the page. About a week and a half after signing an 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres in free agency, the former Boston Red Sox shortstop took to Instagram on Monday to thank the only team he played for during his first 10 MLB seasons.
NBC Sports
Why Giants backed away from Correa agreement after physical
The Giants had planned for this week to be one of the most important in franchise history. Carlos Correa was set to be introduced at Oracle Park on Tuesday morning, with a whirlwind media tour after his press conference and a cable-car ride in downtown San Francisco to top it all off.
NBC Sports
Giants have nowhere to turn after reported Correa-Mets deal
There are three key words every time a team reaches a contract agreement with a player: "Pending a physical." The words are an afterthought for most, but not for the people who run front offices. When word of an agreement leaks -- and it almost always leaks -- fans and the media move on quickly, wondering how a new star fits in, what the next move will be, and even which number he will wear with his new team. But team executives don't exhale until the physical is complete, and only then do they finally feel it's safe to announce terms and schedule a press conference.
NBC Sports
MLB Twitter goes bonkers after Correa agrees to Mets deal
MLB Twitter was set ablaze late Tuesday night when Carlos Correa altered course, reportedly agreeing to a contract with the New York Mets after initially agreeing to a reported contract with the Giants. The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported that Correa agreed to a shocking 12-year, $315 million Mets...
NBC Sports
How Correa reacted to Mets agreement from SF hotel room
Carlos Correa was supposed to be the next shortstop of the Giants. After reportedly agreeing to a 13-year, $350 million contract with San Francisco on Dec. 13, Correa was dressed and ready for his introductory press conference at Oracle Park on Tuesday morning when he received word that the Giants canceled his press conference due to a concern with his medical history after a physical on Monday.
NBC Sports
How Judge reacted to Correa's reported Mets mega-deal
New York will have some exciting baseball in store for the 2023 MLB season, something San Francisco can’t quite promise just yet. The Giants’ efforts to make a free-agency splash were outdone by the two clubs separated by the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge -- the New York Yankees and the New York Mets. Aaron Judge will retire in pinstripes, and Carlos Correa will spend the next dozen years as a Met.
NBC Sports
Reliever Seth Lugo, Padres finalize two-year, $15 million contract
SAN DIEGO – Free-agent reliever Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres finalized a $15 million, two-year contract on Thursday. Lugo gets a $7.5 million salary next season, and his deal includes a $7.5 million player option for 2024. He could earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for games as...
NBC Sports
What's next for Giants after Correa agreement falls apart?
On a morning when Aaron Judge took part in a press conference to celebrate a nine-year contract with the Yankees, the Giants, as they had planned for so many months, were trending nationally on Twitter. But for all the wrong reasons. As bad as the reaction to the Carlos Correa...
NBC Sports
Report: Jeter Downs claimed off waivers by NL club
The Boston Red Sox officially parted ways with infielder Jeter Downs on Thursday after designating the former top prospect for assignment earlier this month. Downs, originally acquired by the Red Sox from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the infamous Mookie Betts trade, was claimed off waivers by the Washington Nationals. The club also announced veteran first baseman Eric Hosmer was released after being DFA'd.
NBC Sports
Giants postpone Correa's introductory press conference
It has been three years since the last press conference for a new arrival at Oracle Park, but the wait for the next one will be a little bit longer. Shortstop Carlos Correa's scheduled 11 a.m. press conference was postponed at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, along with scheduled radio and TV appearances. The Giants did not elaborate beyond a seven-word email and team officials have not responded to requests for comment, but Correa and the team are awaiting a test result, per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.
NBC Sports
Correa removes Oracle Park Twitter header after Mets report
Well, that didn't last long. As reports of a new contract agreement between Carlos Correa and the New York Mets hit the internet late Tuesday night, the All-Star shortstop seemed to confirm his previous Giants deal is off with the simple switch of a photo. Correa's Twitter header previously was...
