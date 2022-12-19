There are three key words every time a team reaches a contract agreement with a player: "Pending a physical." The words are an afterthought for most, but not for the people who run front offices. When word of an agreement leaks -- and it almost always leaks -- fans and the media move on quickly, wondering how a new star fits in, what the next move will be, and even which number he will wear with his new team. But team executives don't exhale until the physical is complete, and only then do they finally feel it's safe to announce terms and schedule a press conference.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO