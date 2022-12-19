The Bills currently sit atop the AFC with the No. 1 seed while the Chiefs, and Bengals sit close behind. Nick believes the Chiefs have the best chance of the three to take home the No. 1 seed due to their remaining schedule and because he believes the Bengals will defeat the Bills in Week 17. Nick explores the possibility of the Bengals making up ground if the Chiefs were to take one loss down the stretch. Listen to why this could be one of the closest races for the AFC No. 1 seed in quite some time.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO