Related
Jalen hurts: Eagles QB Hurts has 'chance' to play at Dallas
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Imagine this: Jalen Hurts back at quarterback for the Eagles only six days after his right shoulder was mashed into Bermuda sod on a blustery afternoon in Chicago. The scenario ostensibly has gone from long shot once it was revealed that Hurts had sprained his throwing...
FOX Sports
Jalen Hurts' MVP case: Can Eagles QB capture NFL's top honor?
The news that Jalen Hurts had sprained his shoulder briefly rattled Philadelphia on Monday because the Eagles have been rolling all season behind their superstar quarterback and the entire city has a Super Bowl on its mind. An injury to Hurts really might be the only thing that could shake up the balance of power in the NFC.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 16: How bettors are playing Eagles-Cowboys, Packers-Dolphins
It’s still a couple of days out, but no game on the NFL Week 16 odds board is getting as much attention as the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys. And not just because it’s America’s Game of the Week on FOX and the FOX Sports App, with a 4:25 p.m. ET Christmas Eve kickoff.
FOX Sports
How can Russell Wilson and Broncos turn the offense around next year? | THE HERD
NFL Network analyst Emmanuel Sanders joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss how Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos can turn things around for next year. Sanders explains Wilson and the Broncos need to change up the offensive system to better suit Wilson’s play style in hopes to generate more offense.
FOX Sports
Jaguars beat Jets with complete game, look like AFC South’s best team
There was a time this season when the Jaguars couldn't be trusted. When they could've been chalked up as the same old Jags. Look at the first eight weeks of the season. Offensively, there were all the turnovers, including Trevor Lawrence's five giveaways against the Eagles in October. His red-zone interceptions. The inconsistencies finishing drives.
FOX Sports
Coastal Carolina-East Carolina best bet, odds and how to bet
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the East Carolina Pirates will face off in the Birmingham Bowl to wrap up their 2022 college football seasons. Coastal Carolina started the season 6-0 and then took an L to Old Dominion. Star quarterback, Grayson McCall got injured in that game and was banged up for a couple weeks. The Chanticleers finished the year 9-3 after losing to James Madison and Troy. McCall entered the transfer portal, so look for Jarrett Guest to be leading the offense for the Chanticleers in this one.
FOX Sports
Inside Lions' dramatic turnaround, Justin Fields' chase at rushing history: NFC North notebook
I'm not sure anyone could have predicted in the first weeks of the season, with what we saw out of every team in this division except the Vikings, that three of the four NFC North teams would still be relevant in December. The Vikings have now clinched a playoff berth,...
FOX Sports
Why the race for the AFC No. 1 seed is getting interesting | What's Wright?
The Bills currently sit atop the AFC with the No. 1 seed while the Chiefs, and Bengals sit close behind. Nick believes the Chiefs have the best chance of the three to take home the No. 1 seed due to their remaining schedule and because he believes the Bengals will defeat the Bills in Week 17. Nick explores the possibility of the Bengals making up ground if the Chiefs were to take one loss down the stretch. Listen to why this could be one of the closest races for the AFC No. 1 seed in quite some time.
FOX Sports
Gardner Minshew named Eagles starter vs. Cowboys | THE CARTON SHOW
Craig Carton and Victor Cruz preview Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys matchup. Can the Eagles win with Gardner Minshew? Craig and Victor discuss Jerry Jones' comments on Dak Prescott. Later, they break down the NFC playoff picture.
FOX Sports
Previewing Packers-Dolphins, remembering Steelers great Franco Harris and more! | Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet
On this week's edition of "Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet", Schrager discusses the hottest topics around the National Football League. These include previewing the Christmas Day matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Miami Dolphins, remember Pittsburgh Steelers' great Franco Harris, talking New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux and more!
FOX Sports
Can Dak Prescott carry Cowboys to a Super Bowl run? | THE HERD
The Dallas Cowboys are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve and are (-5) favorites (via FOX Bet Sportsbook). With Jalen Hurts out and the Cowboys prepping for the playoffs, can Dak Prescott lead them to a title? Jerry Jones said that 'we can win most games' when Dak played the way he did against the Jacksonville Jaguars, including 'being aggressive without the turnovers.' Colin Cowherd explains why he believes Dak is not their guy.
FOX Sports
Take Justin Fields, Bears to cover against a Bills squad who cannot blow out teams | What's Wright?
The Chicago Bears will host the Buffalo Bills on Christmas Eve in Week 16. Like many areas across the United States, Chicago will also face poor weather conditions, which impacts the game's money line and odds. While the Bills are first the AFC East and eyeing the No. 1 playoff seed, they have not won a multi-score game in two and a half months against the Pittsburgh Steelers (prior to defeating the New England Patriots 24-10 in Week 13). Nick Wright says that the Bills (-10) is too many points, then breaks down why the Bears covering is the better bet.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 16: Can the Eagles handle the Cowboys without Jalen Hurts this weekend?
FOX betting analyst Sammy P breaks down the Week 16 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys. See who he thinks you should bet on!
FOX Sports
NFL Week 16: Can the Panthers cover against the Lions this weekend?
FOX betting analyst Sammy P breaks down the Week 16 matchup between the Detroit Lions taking on the Carolina Panthers. See who he thinks you should bet on!
FOX Sports
Can Eagles pull off upset with Gardner Minshew at QB? | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Chris Broussard believes the Philadelphia Eagles have a real chance at upsetting the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16. Broussard explains Gardner Minshew is a top-of-the-line backup and with Dak Prescott’s recent struggles anything can happen.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 16: Should you take the Ravens this weekend against the Falcons?
FOX betting analyst Sammy P breaks down the Week 16 matchup between the Atlanta Falcons taking on the Baltimore Ravens. See who he thinks you should bet on!
FOX Sports
McKenna: The Jets can end the Zach Wilson era. It's long past time to move on
The New York Jets defense generated a takeaway on the opening drive against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Trevor Lawrence coughed up a fumble, thanks to defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. And so Zach Wilson had an opportunity. The Thursday night game was essentially a playoff showdown. The winner held on to its...
FOX Sports
Niners TE George Kittle emerges as Brock Purdy’s security blanket
One major reason rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has been successful in helping to lead the San Francisco 49ers to a 3-0 record during his time under center is the group of talented playmakers surrounding him. Running back Christian McCaffrey has been the table-setter of the offense, with 818 scrimmage yards...
FOX Sports
Skip Bayless says his Cowboys are now "underrated and underestimated" after losing to Jaguars
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a heart-breaking loss in Week 15 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, thanks to a Dak Prescott pick-six in overtime. However, they will look to bounce back against the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve and Skip Bayless is not losing hope in his team. Watch as he explains why America's Team is now 'underrated and underestimated' after the Jags loss.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Commanders-49ers
Brock Purdy was the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Taylor Heinicke wasn't even drafted in 2015. Yet the two will start at quarterback when Heinicke's Washington Commanders play at Purdy's San Francisco 49ers on Saturday in a contest with playoff implications. The Commanders (7-6-1) currently have...
