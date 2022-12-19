ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

Jalen hurts: Eagles QB Hurts has 'chance' to play at Dallas

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Imagine this: Jalen Hurts back at quarterback for the Eagles only six days after his right shoulder was mashed into Bermuda sod on a blustery afternoon in Chicago. The scenario ostensibly has gone from long shot once it was revealed that Hurts had sprained his throwing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Jalen Hurts' MVP case: Can Eagles QB capture NFL's top honor?

The news that Jalen Hurts had sprained his shoulder briefly rattled Philadelphia on Monday because the Eagles have been rolling all season behind their superstar quarterback and the entire city has a Super Bowl on its mind. An injury to Hurts really might be the only thing that could shake up the balance of power in the NFC.
DALLAS, PA
FOX Sports

Jaguars beat Jets with complete game, look like AFC South’s best team

There was a time this season when the Jaguars couldn't be trusted. When they could've been chalked up as the same old Jags. Look at the first eight weeks of the season. Offensively, there were all the turnovers, including Trevor Lawrence's five giveaways against the Eagles in October. His red-zone interceptions. The inconsistencies finishing drives.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

Coastal Carolina-East Carolina best bet, odds and how to bet

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the East Carolina Pirates will face off in the Birmingham Bowl to wrap up their 2022 college football seasons. Coastal Carolina started the season 6-0 and then took an L to Old Dominion. Star quarterback, Grayson McCall got injured in that game and was banged up for a couple weeks. The Chanticleers finished the year 9-3 after losing to James Madison and Troy. McCall entered the transfer portal, so look for Jarrett Guest to be leading the offense for the Chanticleers in this one.
GREENVILLE, NC
FOX Sports

Why the race for the AFC No. 1 seed is getting interesting | What's Wright?

The Bills currently sit atop the AFC with the No. 1 seed while the Chiefs, and Bengals sit close behind. Nick believes the Chiefs have the best chance of the three to take home the No. 1 seed due to their remaining schedule and because he believes the Bengals will defeat the Bills in Week 17. Nick explores the possibility of the Bengals making up ground if the Chiefs were to take one loss down the stretch. Listen to why this could be one of the closest races for the AFC No. 1 seed in quite some time.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Previewing Packers-Dolphins, remembering Steelers great Franco Harris and more! | Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet

On this week's edition of "Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet", Schrager discusses the hottest topics around the National Football League. These include previewing the Christmas Day matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Miami Dolphins, remember Pittsburgh Steelers' great Franco Harris, talking New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux and more!
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Can Dak Prescott carry Cowboys to a Super Bowl run? | THE HERD

The Dallas Cowboys are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve and are (-5) favorites (via FOX Bet Sportsbook). With Jalen Hurts out and the Cowboys prepping for the playoffs, can Dak Prescott lead them to a title? Jerry Jones said that 'we can win most games' when Dak played the way he did against the Jacksonville Jaguars, including 'being aggressive without the turnovers.' Colin Cowherd explains why he believes Dak is not their guy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Take Justin Fields, Bears to cover against a Bills squad who cannot blow out teams | What's Wright?

The Chicago Bears will host the Buffalo Bills on Christmas Eve in Week 16. Like many areas across the United States, Chicago will also face poor weather conditions, which impacts the game's money line and odds. While the Bills are first the AFC East and eyeing the No. 1 playoff seed, they have not won a multi-score game in two and a half months against the Pittsburgh Steelers (prior to defeating the New England Patriots 24-10 in Week 13). Nick Wright says that the Bills (-10) is too many points, then breaks down why the Bears covering is the better bet.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Niners TE George Kittle emerges as Brock Purdy’s security blanket

One major reason rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has been successful in helping to lead the San Francisco 49ers to a 3-0 record during his time under center is the group of talented playmakers surrounding him. Running back Christian McCaffrey has been the table-setter of the offense, with 818 scrimmage yards...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Skip Bayless says his Cowboys are now "underrated and underestimated" after losing to Jaguars

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a heart-breaking loss in Week 15 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, thanks to a Dak Prescott pick-six in overtime. However, they will look to bounce back against the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve and Skip Bayless is not losing hope in his team. Watch as he explains why America's Team is now 'underrated and underestimated' after the Jags loss.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Commanders-49ers

Brock Purdy was the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Taylor Heinicke wasn't even drafted in 2015. Yet the two will start at quarterback when Heinicke's Washington Commanders play at Purdy's San Francisco 49ers on Saturday in a contest with playoff implications. The Commanders (7-6-1) currently have...
WASHINGTON, DC

