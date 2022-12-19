How FIFA+ Redefined the Way Fans Engaged With the 2022 World Cup

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In April 2022, FIFA launched a bold new offering, its digital platform, FIFA+ . Pitched as the new digital destination for soccer fandom, the aim was simple: bring soccer entertainment to fans everywhere, connecting them more deeply with the game they love.

Housing a slew of original content — alongside 40,000 live matches from men’s, women’s and youth leagues around the world, as well as endless archive footage from World Cups of yesteryear — FIFA+ was created to match how soccer fans want to engage with the game. After a successful start, the global sports association recently developed the next step, just in time for the 2022 FIFA World Cup™.

All the Action, On and Off the Pitch

In the time since the platform launched, documentary pieces, such as “Croatia: Defining a Nation” and “Ronaldinho: The Happiest Man in the World,” have already garnered festival attention. Through these original productions, the platform is also giving a voice to lesser-told stories, including those of women’s teams in Brazil and India, U17 academies around the world, and the world’s only carbon-neutral professional side in Forest Green Rovers F.C.

From working with award-winning and globally recognized producers and directors to funding and showcasing up-and-coming young filmmakers through the Creator Network, the platform through its content has enabled fans from around the world to connect with soccer in a way not seen before.

Getting World Cup Ready

Ahead of this year’s World Cup in Qatar, the platform underwent a transformation, revealing an all new and redesigned FIFA+. With multiple new features available in 11 languages, the platform was created to be the go-to destination for this year’s tournament and available to fans at no cost. But what exactly were these new features?

First, FIFA+ introduced a live blog, which ran nonstop around the clock and was supported by content captured on the ground. The live blog detailed all the action from the World Cup, in all its glory, in real time. Within minutes of the final whistle being blown, highlights of every match were also available to watch, with sign language highlights available for the hearing impaired. Additionally, The FIFA World Cup Daily, by Hisense, saw legends of the game round out the day’s play live from the FIFA Fan Festival.

To complement its broadcasters and provide a helping hand for fans looking to find their favorite team’s live games, there was also a “Where to Watch” section that helped ensure important moments from the World Cup were easily accessible.

Another unique feature was the FIFA+ Stadium Experience . Available in-app to those only on the ground in Qatar, the function provided a live AR overlay of stats, heatmaps, VAR replays as they appear on TV and more. According to FIFA, this all-new feature had been designed to enhance and complement the experience of being at a live game.

Additionally, the platform was geared to provide entertainment for fans of the game in new and meaningful ways, such as through the Play Zone, which includes trivia, predictor challenges and the official FIFA World Cup Fantasy Football league.

Completely free, FIFA+ Fantasy Classic gave soccer fans the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the ups and downs of the World Cup and compete against each other. Complete with a global leader board, there was also no limit to the number of public and private mini leagues available to join.

Alongside Fantasy Classic, users of the platform could also enjoy the digital Panini Sticker Album, Daily Predictor and World Cup Trivia game, all of which sit alongside the previously announced FIFA+ Collect .

FIFA+ Beyond the World Cup

Although the world’s biggest soccer competition has just come to a close, FIFA+ is continuing to offer in-depth storytelling through its slate of original content.

The latest and most ambitious addition to the platform, the first season of “Captains,” has been filmed on a scale never seen before in soccer media. Launched just a few weeks prior to the World Cup, the eight-part series documents some of the world’s biggest names on their quest to World Cup qualification, marking a new frontier for sports docuseries.

Already confirmed for a second season for release after the tournament, the series will document the goals, games and drama on and off the pitch, and follow a collection of team captains who competed in Qatar for the ultimate prize in world soccer.

For the latest announcements and to experience what FIFA+ has to offer, visit here .

