ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Edie Falco Shot ‘Avatar 2’ So Long Ago She Thought It Already Got Released and Flopped: ‘It Hasn’t Come Out Yet?’

By Zack Sharf
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

One of the more delightful surprises in “ Avatar: The Way of Water ” is when Edie Falco pops up as General Frances Ardmore, a new military commander on Pandora. Ardmore is on a mission to make Pandora hospitable for the human race, as Earth is dying and the human population will soon need a new permanent home. Falco was not prominently featured in any marketing materials, so you’d be forgiven for not knowing the four-time Emmy winner plays a crucial supporting role in the “Avatar” franchise. Falco herself didn’t even know the movie’s release plans.

During a recent interview on ABC’s “The View,” Falco revealed she shot her scenes in “Avatar: The Way of Water” over four years ago. So much time went by in between filming and the 2022 release date that Falco had simply assumed the movie opened in theaters already and just didn’t perform too well.

“I saw the first one when it was out,” Falco said. “The second ‘Avatar’ I shot four years ago. I’ve been busy and doing stuff. Somebody mentioned ‘Avatar’ and I thought, ‘Oh, I guess it came out and it didn’t do very well because I didn’t hear anything about it.’ It happens! Someone recently said, ‘”Avatar” is coming out,’ and I said, ‘Oh, it hasn’t come out yet?’ I will never work again because I said that.”

Falco has yet to see “Avatar: The Way of Water.” Her character is one of the few human characters in the sequel, to which Falco responded, “I wanted to be blue! I was excited I’d be blue and very tall. I didn’t get either of those things.”

Although Falco’s role as General Ardmore is somewhat brief in “Avatar: The Way of Water,” the pathway is set for the character to potentially become a main antagonist in the franchise.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” is now playing in theaters nationwide.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

James Cameron Didn’t Want ‘Avatar’ Teen Actors to Age Like the ‘Stranger Things’ Kids: High Schoolers ‘That Look Like They’re 27′

James Cameron recently told Entertainment Weekly that part of the reason he decided to film “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Avatar 3” and some of “Avatar 4” all at once is because he wanted his franchise to avoid what he called “the ‘Stranger Things’ effect,” or when child actors grow up so fast in between installments that eventually they stop resembling children. “The Way of Water” introduces several young characters, including Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, who was 7 years old when cast and is now 13) and Spider (Jack Champion, who was 12 when cast but is now 18). Because Champion...
Variety

Hugh Jackman Says Wolverine in ‘Deadpool 3’ Won’t Screw With ‘Logan’ Timeline: ‘That Was Important to Me’

Hugh Jackman is gearing up for his return as Wolverine in “Deadpool 3,” the news of which shocked fans in September considering Jackman’s character died at the end of 2017’s “Logan.” That film, directed by James Mangold, was heavily touted as Jackman’s swan song as Wolverine. Jackman recently told SiriusXM that his Wolverine return was contingent on not messing with the events of “Logan,” which both fans and the actor view as the perfect conclusion for that iteration of Wolverine. “It’s all because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines,” Jackman said of his...
Variety

‘Twister’ Sequel Sets Summer 2024 Release Date

“Twisters,” a sequel to the 1996 disaster epic “Twister,” will wreak havoc on movie theaters in the summer of 2024. Universal, which is backing the film, set “Twisters” to release theatrically on July 19, 2024. On its current release date, “Twisters” will open on the big screen alongside Paramount’s “Transformers: A New Generation” and one week ahead of Marvel’s “Thunderbolts.” Lee Isaac Chung, who steered “Minari” to several Oscar nominations, is directing “Twisters.” The screenplay will be written by Mark L. Smith, who co-wrote filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Academy Award-winning “The Revenant,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio.  The original “Twister” became a massive hit, earning...
thedigitalfix.com

James Cameron reveals when you should pee during Avatar 2

By now, you’ve probably heard about Avatar 2‘s mammoth runtime. The upcoming science fiction movie has been confirmed to be 3 hours and 12 minutes. For context, that’s longer than the MCU movie Avengers: Endgame, and only 8 minutes shorter than the infamously long Lord of the Rings movie Return of the King.
Variety

Kate Winslet Slams ‘Titanic’ Body Shaming as ‘Borderline Abusive’: ‘Why Were They So Mean? I Wasn’t Even F—ing Fat’

After 25 years, Kate Winslet is finally speaking out against the “Titanic” body shamers who have used the film’s ending to mock her weight. Viewers have long debated if there was enough room on the floating door for Winslet’s Rose and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack to both survive the freezing Atlantic water. Only Rose used the makeshift raft, with Jack dying of hypothermia. According to Winslet, toxic fans have blamed Rose’s weight for not allowing Jack the chance to survive on the wooden door. “Apparently I was too fat,” Winslet said during an interview on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast. “Why were...
Variety

Justin Bieber Close to $200 Million Deal to Sell His Music Rights

Justin Bieber is nearing a deal to sell his music rights to Blackstone-backed Hipgnosis Songs Capital for around $200 million, sources confirm to Variety. The news, which has been rumored for weeks, was first reported Wednesday by the Wall Street Journal. The deal, which sources stress is not yet done, includes Bieber’s shares of his publishing and recorded-music catalog, which sources tell Variety will continue to be administered and owned (respectively) by Universal even if the deal closes. Reps for Bieber and Hipgnosis either declined or did not respond to Variety‘s requests for comment. The news arrives during a troubled time for...
Variety

Golden Globes Weekend Gears Up With ‘Elvis’ and Netflix Parties

While Hollywood still waits to hear which studios may or may not be throwing Golden Globes events before or after the return of the big HFPA awards show on Jan. 10, it looks like Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery are the first to get the party started. Invites have just gone out for a Jan. 8 party at historic nightspot The Formosa that read “Warners and New Line film bosses Pam Abdy and Michael De Luca are hosting a party to celebrate Elvis Presley’s birthday. Special guests will include ‘Elvis’ star Austin Butler and the film’s director Baz Luhrmann.” While...
digitalspy.com

Avatar: The Way of Water's first reactions have finally arrived

Avatar: The Way of Water is finally taking us back to Pandora next week, and we now have the first reactions to see if it was worth the 13-year wait. The long-awaited sequel held its world premiere tonight (December 6) in London and those lucky few who have seen it have taken to social media to share their initial thoughts on James Cameron's new movie.
KTLA

‘Avatar 2’ blows critics away in 1st reactions to the film

Fans of James Cameron’s “Avatar” have waited 13 years for the film’s sequel. Critics who got an early sneak peek of “Avatar: The Way of Water” at the London premiere took to social media to give a short review of their experience. While sequels tend to get a bad rap for, sometimes, not being as […]
Variety

‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Star Annaleigh Ashford Deconstructs Her Awkward Coke Scene, How Using Femininity Helped Her Character Reclaim Her Power

“Welcome to Chippendales” details the rise and fall of the male exotic dancing troupe, as told through the tale of creator Somen “Steve” Banerjee. And yet, little is known about Banerjee’s wife, Irene, and her origin story. So, when Annaleigh Ashford signed on to play the loving partner of the immigrant entrepreneur-turned-millionaire criminal on the Hulu series, she knew she had a tough job ahead. Having appeared on Ryan Murphy’s “American Crime Story” as Paula Jones, Ashford says she knew the responsibility of portraying a real life figure in history. But without much character background to research for Irene, the...
Decider.com

Dwayne Johnson Is DC’s Latest Casualty As James Gunn Informs The Rock ‘Black Adam 2’ Is Cancelled

What do Dwayne Johnson, Patty Jenkins, and Henry Cavill have in common? They’ve all been booted out of the DC Universe by new bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran. Johnson, who made his superhero debut as the eponymous character in the 2022 movie Black Adam, has announced his exit from the studio after being told that the movie’s anticipated sequel is not part of Gunn’s vision for the “first chapter” of the “new DC Universe”. Johnson shared the news through a heartfelt message to his “passionate friends” on social media. “I wanted to give a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the...
ScreenCrush

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ First Reviews Call It a Mind-Blowing Spectacle

It’s a bunch of reviews 13 years in the making. (Technically, the movie is 13 years in the making. These reviews were written in, like, 30 seconds after the movie ended.) For the first time in well over a decade, there is a new Avatar movie in theaters, and a new James Cameron movie in theaters to boot. Avatar: The Way of Water continues the story of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) quite a few years after the first movie, now as parents to a family of their own. Various Pandoran shenanigans ensue from there.
Variety

‘South Park’ Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone Land $20 Million in Funding for Their Deepfake VFX Studio

Trey Parker and Matt Stone are going deeper into Deep Voodoo. The creators of “South Park” have secured a $20 million investment for their AI entertainment startup Deep Voodoo. The funding was led by Connect Ventures, an investment partnership between CAA and venture-capital firm New Enterprise Associates (NEA). It’s the first outside capital raised by Deep Voodoo, which previously was funded entirely by Parker and Stone’s independent entertainment company, Park County. Stone and Parker plan to use the new funding to “accelerate Deep Voodoo’s development of its leading deepfake technology, cost-effective visual effects services and original synthetic media projects,” according to the...
IndieWire

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Early Reactions: James Cameron Has Done it Again

Few sequels come with more question marks — or higher stakes — than “Avatar: The Way of Water.” James Cameron’s sequel comes 13 years after the original “Avatar” became the highest movie of all time (a record that has since been broken), and many have wondered if anyone still cares about what happens on the planet Pandora. To make his sequel, which is primarily set in the oceans of Pandora, Cameron had to spend years developing new technology that would allow him to film motion capture sequences under water. The high costs of doing that inflated the film’s budget to the...
Variety

How Kate Winslet and the ‘Avatar 2’ Cast Pulled Off Acting Underwater: ‘It Was Completely Different to ‘Titanic’’

It was around 2015, some six years after “Avatar” was released, that director James Cameron reached out to the film’s leads, Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, to talk them through a potential sequel (or four). “We saw kind of a design element of the story,” recalls Worthington, who returns as human-turned-Na’vi Jake in the latest film. “It was like a campfire tale done in beautiful pictures right up until potentially the end of the saga.” Saldana, who plays Na’vi warrior (and Jake’s partner) Neytiri, interjects: “That’s when he [Cameron] told us it’s gonna be in the water.” Perhaps it was inevitable that...
HAWAII STATE
Variety

Japan Box Office: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Opens in Second Place Despite Country’s Widest Ever Release

“Avatar: The Way of Water” got a lukewarm reception for its opening at the Japanese box office. It may also have been plagued by technical glitches. Despite bowing on 1,466 screens nationwide, an all-time record for the Japanese film market, “Avatar 2” was unable to claim the top ranking over the Dec. 17-18 weekend in the local box office rankings. It earned $3.6 million from 259,000 admissions, according to data from Kyogyo Tsushin. Including previews, its three-day opening total was $3.9 million.   The previous widest release was for Sony Pictures’ “The Amazing Spider-Man” which debuted on 1,092 screens in 2012. The top film over...
Variety

Variety’s 100 Greatest Movies of All Time: How Many Have You Seen?

For the first time in its more than a century-long history, Variety has selected a list of the 100 best movies of all time, based on input from more than two dozen critics, writers and editors. The choices range from timeless classics like “The Wizard of Oz” and “Singin’ in the Rain” to comedies like “The Apartment” and “Bridesmaids” to horror and cult movies like “Texas Chain Saw Massacre” and “Pink Flamingoes,” as well as contemporary titles like “Moonlight” and “Parasite.” While only the most ardent cinephiles will rack up counts in the 80s and 90s, checking off the movies you’ve...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Avatar actor Stephen Lang explains character’s return in The Way of Water – despite having been killed off

Actor Stephen Lang has explained his character’s return in Avatar: The Way of Water, despite having been killed off at the end of the original.Lang played the nefarious Colonel Miles Quaritch in James Cameron’s record-breaking 2009 blockbuster.In the film’s climax, Quaritch meets his demise at the hands of Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), after waging war on the indigenous Na’vi population.Though Lang’s involvement in the forthcoming sequel has been publicly known for a while, it has not been clear how his character could return.Speaking to Empire, Lang shed some light on the circumstances surrounding Quaritch’s comeback.Lang will play a “recom” or...
Variety

Variety

94K+
Followers
66K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy