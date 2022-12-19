TyShun White Narrows Recruitment

South Carolina has stockpiled some safety talent in recent cycles and looks to continue that trend with TyShun White.

The Gamecocks have seen great success on the recruiting trail in getting safeties who can immediately impact at the collegiate level.

In the 2022 class, defensive backs coach Torrian Gray and the defensive coaching staff brought in two in-state prospects, Nick Emmanwori and DQ Smith, who started a combined 21 games for South Carolina and earned freshman All-American honors from at least one outlet.

In the 2023 recruiting class, unless something unforeseen happens over the next few days, the Gamecocks will add Jalon Kilgore, Zahbari Sandy, Cameron Upshaw, and Judge Collier to the fold.

All of these players bring a unique skill set to the field. If the Gamecocks want to start competing for championships in the next few years, they will have to start showing championship depth across the board , or depth that's just as capable as the players slotted in front of him.

One player in the 2024 cycle who could offer this at the safety position is Georgia native TyShun White, who included South Carolina in his top thirteen released Monday evening.

The Gamecocks will have to fend off other high-profile programs if they wish to land White in the end but will have a great sell to point to with Emmanwori and Smith's impact they made on the field as true freshmen.

