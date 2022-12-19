Read full article on original website
Related
news4sanantonio.com
Woman wins $175K during gift exchange at work holiday party
WASHINGTON (TND) — Hey, Santa!. A Kentucky woman won $175,000 during a gift exchange at a company party, according to lottery officials. I couldn’t believe it," Lori Janes said in a news release from Kentucky Lottery. "It was a twenty-five-dollar gift exchange, and I won one hundred seventy-five thousand dollars!”
news4sanantonio.com
$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Round Rock
Someone in Texas just became an instant millionaire. Texas Lottery officials say someone purchased a Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million in Round Rock. The drawing was held on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The winning ticket was sold at the Luck Zone convivence store located at 1250 East Palm Valley Boulevard.
news4sanantonio.com
Mother and stepfather of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl arrested
A search is underway for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl who was last seen on November 23rd but wasn't reported missing until December 15th. Madalina Cojocari was missing for 22 days before anyone reported her disappearance. Her mother and stepfather, Diana Cojocari and Christopher Palmiter, were arrested on Saturday and...
news4sanantonio.com
Abbott says Texans should protect their home, but officials remain confident in power grid
This story's headline was edited for length. State officials warned residents Wednesday to prepare their homes and vehicles for the coming freeze while trying to reassure on-edge Texans that the electric grid will stay online. Temperatures are expected to plummet Thursday into single digits — with even lower wind chills....
news4sanantonio.com
NC professor claims school fired him for criticizing 'racially divisive ideology'
RALEIGH, N.C. (CITC) — A North Carolina professor claims he was terminated from a prestigious high school program for criticizing ideologies adopted by the school system. Dr. David Phillips taught English at the Governor's School of North Carolina (NCGS) for eight years. NCGS, a publicly funded residential summer program, is home to more than 600 "academically gifted" high school students. Students must be nominated by their local high schools each year, and a state committee has the final say on who is selected.
Comments / 0