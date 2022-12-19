Read full article on original website
Finally, The Robots have taken Over: Inside McDonald's new fully-automated restaurantRemilekun OlowookereFort Worth, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Lightscape: A North Texas Winter Wonderland to Not MissLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Former Texas Police Officer Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson Received a 12 Years Sentence In JailElizabeth A. GodwinFort Worth, TX
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones changes tune, says odds of signing Odell Beckham Jr. are fading
After weeks of hyping the possible signing of Odell Beckham Jr., Jerry Jones is pivoting and seemingly recognizing that the star wide receiver won't be joining the team.
Jackson State tight end deals with 'racist attacks,' other vitriol after dropping TD pass: reports
Jackson State tight end Hayden Hagler, who is White, was reportedly the subject of "racist attacks" and other vitriol after dropping a touchdown pass on Saturday.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers screams at head coach Matt LaFleur for not throwing challenge flag vs. Bears
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemed to voice his frustrations with head coach Matt LaFleur after not throwing a challenge flag against the Chicago Bears.
Football World Reacts To Ohio State Quarterback's Announcement
After speculation that Ohio State's Devin Brown could be transferring, the freshman quarterback took to Twitter to negate those rumors in his own way; by sharing a clip from the 1998 film "Rounders" starring Matt Damon. The football world reacted to Brown's tweet on Tuesday. "[QB1," a Buckeyes fan replied.
Deion Sanders Could Be On The Verge Of Flipping 5-Star Recruit
A year ago, Deion Sanders delivered one of the most shocking developments in Signing Day history when he convinced Travis Hunter, the nation's No. 1 recruit, to forego his commitment to Florida State and sign with Jackson State. Could Sanders pull off a similar flip with a five-star defensive back ...
Clemson transfer headed to play for a former Tiger coach
A Clemson transfer is headed to play for a former Tiger coach. Running back Kobe Pace announced via social media Tuesday afternoon that he has committed to transfer to Virginia, where he will suit up for (...)
Former Utah Utes QB Jack Tuttle is transferring to a College Football Playoff team
Jack Tuttle, who started his college football career with the Utah Utes before transferring to join the Indiana Hoosiers, will now play for the Michigan Wolverines.
Florida teen allegedly stabbed, beat mother with frying pan over keeping his room clean
A Florida teenager severely beat this mother after she kept telling him to clean his room, authorities said.
Nine members of state champion South Oak Cliff's football team sign with college programs
By Cody Thorn DALLAS - The celebration of a second straight state championship for South Oak Cliff continued into National Signing Day. The Golden Bears had one of the largest signing classes across the Lone Star State, when nine players signed letters of intent. Eight of the nine are staying ...
Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career
One former NFL player is thinking about going acoustic. Ex-tight end Devin Funchess told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports this week that he is considering a move to the NBA. “I know I’d have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play... The post Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Scott Peterson ex-girlfriend Amber Frey speaks out after new trial decision: 'Truth doesn't change over time'
Scott Peterson waited for months to learn a judge’s decision over whether he would be granted a new trial in connection with the murders of his wife, Laci, and unborn son.
Kadyn Proctor, nation's No. 1 offensive lineman, flips commitment from Iowa to Alabama
There will no longer be intrigue looming over where the nation's No. 1 offensive lineman will sign on Early National Signing Day Wednesday morning. Southeast Polk (Iowa) tackle Kadyn Proctor has flipped his commitment from Iowa to Alabama, he announced Tuesday. The news was first reported ...
Lincoln Riley's Story At The Mike Leach Memorial Goes Viral
USC coach Lincoln Riley traveled to Starksville, Miss. to attend the public memorial of late Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach on Tuesday. Riley's coaching career started under Leach when Riley was just 19 years old. Riley started as a walk-on quarterback before becoming Leach's ...
Michigan lands interesting transfer QB
J.J. McCarthy will be Michigan’s starting quarterback for at least another season in 2023, but the Wolverines have landed an interesting transfer to compete for a backup job behind him. Sixth-year quarterback Jack Tuttle announced on Tuesday that he is transferring to Michigan from Indiana. Excited for the future. #goblue pic.twitter.com/erixu5V0qT — Jack Tuttle (@jacktuttle14)... The post Michigan lands interesting transfer QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Big Ten Quarterback Announces He's Transferring Within Conference
Former Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle will be playing in the Big Ten next season, but it won't be for the Hoosiers. On Tuesday, the senior QB announced that he has committed to Jim Harbaugh and the University of Michigan. "Excited for the future," Tuttle tweeted. "#GoBlue." This is the second...
Former Gators on the move: Where Florida's transfers committed
In the age of the transfer portal, roster management has changed dramatically. After Billy Napier’s first season with the Florida Gators, change was needed, prompting an exodus of transfers. As of Dec. 19, Florida has had 18 departures via the transfer portal, some of which have already chosen their next destinations.
College Basketball World Shocked By Huge Upset Wednesday
The days leading up to Christmas break and New Year's Eve can produce some wild results in college basketball. This afternoon's Eastern Illinois-Iowa game featured just such an outcome. The Panthers, who came into Iowa City at 3-9 on the season with wins over Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Blackburn College and IUPUI, stunned the Hawkeyes 92-83 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Cormani McClain, nation's No. 1 cornerback, will not sign with Miami Hurricanes on Wednesday, according to his mom
Lakeland (Florida) star Cormani McClain, the nation's No. 2 overall prospect and No. 1 cornerback, will not sign his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, his mom announced on Twitter. McClain has had a whirlwind recruitment and was expected to pick Florida before he shockingly chose Miami in ...
Ohio murder suspect mistakenly freed from jail arrested in fatal gas station shooting
David A. Johnson III, 20, was facing homicide and other charges when he was mistakenly freed from jail only to become involved in another fatal shooting, authorities said.
The Joe Burrow-Tom Brady postgame handshake falls under the microscope
Before the Cincinnati Bengals collided with and beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was plenty of speculation about how quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Tom Brady would interact after the game. So much so, Burrow fielded a question and made it clear he wasn’t going to ask for an autograph or...
