Washington State

98.3 The KEY

6 People Rescued from Washington State Blizzard Conditions

Parts of Washington State are getting hit hard with snow catching some travelers off guard and leaving 6 people stranded in deep snow drifts. There is a weather system over Washington State causing large amounts of snow to fall, especially near the mountains. That snowfall in combination with strong winds has made for blizzard conditions catching some travelers by surprise. 6 people were stranded in their cars near Mansfield on State Route 172 when they experienced deep drifts. A video by Trooper Cumaravel I shared at the bottom of this article shows just how bad conditions were at the time of the rescues.
WASHINGTON STATE
KREM

Frigid temps mean a change of plans for WSDOT

SPOKANE, Wash. — Extreme cold moving through the area means Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) road crews are switching up tactics to keep roads safe. As of Tuesday, WSDOT crews are no longer putting down deicer, according to WSDOT communications manager Ryan Overton. This is because chemicals in the deicer can actually freeze at temperatures below 15 degrees.
SPOKANE, WA
102.7 KORD

WA AG Announces Lawsuits Against 3 Pharmacy Chains, Settlements with Others

(Seattle, WA) -- Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson slammed three national pharmacy chains with a lawsuit Wednesday morning. Ferguson says his lawsuit claims these pharmacy chains helped fuel Washington state’s opioid epidemic.The Attorney General says the pharmacies served as the last line of defense in the opioid supply chain and failed in their responsibility to prevent opioid prescriptions overuse.
WASHINGTON STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

🚨🚨ALERT DAY🚨🚨 Warming shelters, travel and latest forecast

REGIONAL, WASHINGTON – An ALERT DAY has been issued by the KAPP-KVEW First Alert Weather Team for Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23. An ALERT DAY is issued when weather conditions will significantly impact your life, including travel or life-threatening conditions. The ALERT DAY has been issued due to the following: Extreme cold and wind chill affecting the following...
YAKIMA, WA
102.7 KORD

Snow, Slide-Offs Snarl Traffic All Over Washington State

(Ellensburg, WA) -- Interstate 90 was closed off in both directions from just west of Ellensburg all the way over the Snoqualmie Pass to North Bend Tuesday due to severe winter driving conditions and several slide-offs. It's all due to a potent winter storm system that's dumping large amounts of snow onto the mountain passes. WSDOT says other passes have been affected by the storm as well. US Highway 2 is closed over Stevens Pass and the agency says some traffic is being moved to clear the area for avalanche control. Authorities are asking you to stay away from the area. Blewett Pass is closed as well. US Highway 12 over the White Pass is open, but authorities say they are requiring traction tires.
ELLENSBURG, WA
102.7 KORD

[HUMOR] How Slick Are Tri-Cities Washington Roads Anyway?

If you live in the Tri-Cities, you might have noticed how slick our neighborhood roads are. Just how slick are they?. If anyone from the cities of Kennewick, Richland, or Pasco in charge of snow removal is reading this, please do something about the roads. All it would take is some salt or to actually run a plow within a few days of snow. It is written in the law that the cities are responsible for snow removal, so what gives? Just how slick are the roads in my neighborhood you ask?
KENNEWICK, WA
Axios

Why honking your horn is illegal in Washington

Have you noticed some people around here seem super insulted when you tap the horn to let them know the light has turned green? They could be among the passive-aggressive but law-abiding drivers of yesterday's Seattle. Why it matters: Conflict around the proper use of horns is one visible, or...
SEATTLE, WA
beachconnection.net

Ice and Snow Cause Travel Hazards on Coast Range, Even Washington / Oregon Coast

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – There are a variety of major freeze warnings up for Oregon and Washington. Freezing rain is set to hit much of both states quite hard over the next few days, affecting even portions of the Oregon coast and Washington coast – and certainly the Coast Range passes. The National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting temps in the teens and below for many areas, including Portland and Vancouver, WA., with varying amounts of snow there and accumulations of ice hitting Thursday, Friday and Saturday that could be anywhere from a fraction of an inch to near an inch. (Photo of snow along Highway 26, Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
OREGON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Honking car horn illegal in Washington despite rising road rage trends

By law, it is illegal to use your horn in Washington state outside of emergency use — and local residents are blaming transplants for the increased aggression on the roads. “Drivers of ‘old Seattle’ tend to be law-abiding and polite, but also slow and passive-aggressive,” Mark Hallenbeck, director of the Washington State Transportation Center, told Axios. “They do not appreciate flippant horn use. Newcomers to Seattle, by contrast, often drive faster and use their horns more frequently.”
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Gee Scott: Should we upzone the entire state of Washington?

Democrats pushed for a bill last year in Olympia that would have overturned local zoning laws statewide to open up the market for more “missing middle housing” — including duplexes, triplexes, backyard cottages, and tiny lot homes — in Washington state. While that bill failed, Gov....
WASHINGTON STATE
The Stranger

Slog AM: More Snow Is Inbound, 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern California, Washingtonians Aren't Buying as Much Weed

All you people ever want to talk about is the weather: And, honestly, same. Seattle didn't get any snow overnight, but—oh boy!—is it on its way. In a couple of hours winds will bring in cold air to the Seattle area, also bringing in the possibility of "an inch or two of snow" at most, reports the Seattle Times. And in Everett, over 1,000 customers lost power after a winter storm blasted the area last night. If you're flying somewhere, make sure your flight hasn't been delayed or canceled. Commute safe, everyone. The Times has a live blog on the weather situation if you're into that kind of thing.
SEATTLE, WA
102.7 KORD

