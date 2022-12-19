Read full article on original website
6 People Rescued from Washington State Blizzard Conditions
Parts of Washington State are getting hit hard with snow catching some travelers off guard and leaving 6 people stranded in deep snow drifts. There is a weather system over Washington State causing large amounts of snow to fall, especially near the mountains. That snowfall in combination with strong winds has made for blizzard conditions catching some travelers by surprise. 6 people were stranded in their cars near Mansfield on State Route 172 when they experienced deep drifts. A video by Trooper Cumaravel I shared at the bottom of this article shows just how bad conditions were at the time of the rescues.
Is It Legal To Discuss Wages With Co-Workers in Washington State?
Can My Employer Fire Me If I Talk About My Wages With Co-Workers In Washington?. Have you ever wondered if it's legal for you and your co-workers to discuss wages with each other in Washington State? I know it happens in most workplaces but what is the legality of it?
KREM
Frigid temps mean a change of plans for WSDOT
SPOKANE, Wash. — Extreme cold moving through the area means Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) road crews are switching up tactics to keep roads safe. As of Tuesday, WSDOT crews are no longer putting down deicer, according to WSDOT communications manager Ryan Overton. This is because chemicals in the deicer can actually freeze at temperatures below 15 degrees.
One Place in Washington That Always Guaranteed a White Christmas
Can You Name The One Place In Washington State Where It Snows On Xmas Day?. Washington State can get a lot of snow but do you realize new snowfall on Christmas day might be a hit or miss even in the higher elevations?. One Pass In Washington State Gets Snow...
WA AG Announces Lawsuits Against 3 Pharmacy Chains, Settlements with Others
(Seattle, WA) -- Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson slammed three national pharmacy chains with a lawsuit Wednesday morning. Ferguson says his lawsuit claims these pharmacy chains helped fuel Washington state’s opioid epidemic.The Attorney General says the pharmacies served as the last line of defense in the opioid supply chain and failed in their responsibility to prevent opioid prescriptions overuse.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Washington
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Washington using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
🚨🚨ALERT DAY🚨🚨 Warming shelters, travel and latest forecast
REGIONAL, WASHINGTON – An ALERT DAY has been issued by the KAPP-KVEW First Alert Weather Team for Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23. An ALERT DAY is issued when weather conditions will significantly impact your life, including travel or life-threatening conditions. The ALERT DAY has been issued due to the following: Extreme cold and wind chill affecting the following...
Snow, Slide-Offs Snarl Traffic All Over Washington State
(Ellensburg, WA) -- Interstate 90 was closed off in both directions from just west of Ellensburg all the way over the Snoqualmie Pass to North Bend Tuesday due to severe winter driving conditions and several slide-offs. It's all due to a potent winter storm system that's dumping large amounts of snow onto the mountain passes. WSDOT says other passes have been affected by the storm as well. US Highway 2 is closed over Stevens Pass and the agency says some traffic is being moved to clear the area for avalanche control. Authorities are asking you to stay away from the area. Blewett Pass is closed as well. US Highway 12 over the White Pass is open, but authorities say they are requiring traction tires.
Chronicle
Washington Pot Sales Decline for First Time in the Decade Since Legalization
This December marks a decade since Washington state became one of the first two states in the U.S. to legalize marijuana. A look back at the cannabis industry's growth in the Evergreen State shows the fledgling market has yet to mature, with sales declining after surging during the pandemic and the initial years of legalization.
[HUMOR] How Slick Are Tri-Cities Washington Roads Anyway?
If you live in the Tri-Cities, you might have noticed how slick our neighborhood roads are. Just how slick are they?. If anyone from the cities of Kennewick, Richland, or Pasco in charge of snow removal is reading this, please do something about the roads. All it would take is some salt or to actually run a plow within a few days of snow. It is written in the law that the cities are responsible for snow removal, so what gives? Just how slick are the roads in my neighborhood you ask?
Washington State Eatery Named #1 On Best Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives
Where Is Guy Fieri's Favorite Place To Eat In Washington State?. One Washington State diner has been crowned #1 in the state for its delicious food and its simple concept that you yourself could replicate. Where Can I Find The Best Bowl Of Chili In Washington State?. Guy Fieri's TV...
Icy roads, possible power outages loom as Western Washington prepares for ice storm
Winter Storm Watch for Western Washington, including the Cascades, Thursday evening through Friday. Sporadic power outages, tree damage likely from period of icing. Winter Storm Warning for Portland area and far southwestern Washington as weather conditions deteriorate late Thursday. WESTERN WASHINGTON — After several rounds of snow since the weekend...
Why honking your horn is illegal in Washington
Have you noticed some people around here seem super insulted when you tap the horn to let them know the light has turned green? They could be among the passive-aggressive but law-abiding drivers of yesterday's Seattle. Why it matters: Conflict around the proper use of horns is one visible, or...
beachconnection.net
Ice and Snow Cause Travel Hazards on Coast Range, Even Washington / Oregon Coast
(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – There are a variety of major freeze warnings up for Oregon and Washington. Freezing rain is set to hit much of both states quite hard over the next few days, affecting even portions of the Oregon coast and Washington coast – and certainly the Coast Range passes. The National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting temps in the teens and below for many areas, including Portland and Vancouver, WA., with varying amounts of snow there and accumulations of ice hitting Thursday, Friday and Saturday that could be anywhere from a fraction of an inch to near an inch. (Photo of snow along Highway 26, Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
klcc.org
A six-million-pound problem: More than a million chickens in Franklin County, Washington have bird flu
More than a million chickens at a farm in Franklin County, Washington, are set to be destroyed because of bird flu. Officials are now deliberating on how to transport, bury, compost or incinerate the birds. Hoar frost collects like icey-armored spikes against the steady trunks of rural poplars. The stout...
MyNorthwest.com
Honking car horn illegal in Washington despite rising road rage trends
By law, it is illegal to use your horn in Washington state outside of emergency use — and local residents are blaming transplants for the increased aggression on the roads. “Drivers of ‘old Seattle’ tend to be law-abiding and polite, but also slow and passive-aggressive,” Mark Hallenbeck, director of the Washington State Transportation Center, told Axios. “They do not appreciate flippant horn use. Newcomers to Seattle, by contrast, often drive faster and use their horns more frequently.”
MyNorthwest.com
Gee Scott: Should we upzone the entire state of Washington?
Democrats pushed for a bill last year in Olympia that would have overturned local zoning laws statewide to open up the market for more “missing middle housing” — including duplexes, triplexes, backyard cottages, and tiny lot homes — in Washington state. While that bill failed, Gov....
What is an ice storm, and when was the last one Oregon experienced?
PORTLAND, Ore. — With an ice storm expected to arrive on Thursday of this week — just in time for Christmas holiday travel — many Oregonians and Washingtonians may be reminded of our region's last big ice storm, which hit over the Valentine's Day weekend of 2021.
The Stranger
Slog AM: More Snow Is Inbound, 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern California, Washingtonians Aren't Buying as Much Weed
All you people ever want to talk about is the weather: And, honestly, same. Seattle didn't get any snow overnight, but—oh boy!—is it on its way. In a couple of hours winds will bring in cold air to the Seattle area, also bringing in the possibility of "an inch or two of snow" at most, reports the Seattle Times. And in Everett, over 1,000 customers lost power after a winter storm blasted the area last night. If you're flying somewhere, make sure your flight hasn't been delayed or canceled. Commute safe, everyone. The Times has a live blog on the weather situation if you're into that kind of thing.
Preparations underway as ice storm set to hit Western Washington
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Snohomish County has been through the wringer lately when it comes to extreme weather events. The major windstorm in November knocked out power for thousands, including Zach Malm and his family. “We didn’t have power for 45 hours last time and that was extremely not...
