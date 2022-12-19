Former Notre Dame Quarterback Announces Transfer Destination

New Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham has found his quarterback.

Notre Dame transfer Drew Pyne will transfer to Arizona State, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Pyne, who started 10 games for Notre Dame last season, should be the favorite to start behind center for the Sun Devils during Dillingham's first season in Tempe.

Pyne's decision to transfer, which he announced Dec. 2 , came as a bit of a surprise. He went 8-2 as Notre Dame's starter this fall after taking over for the injured Tyler Buchner. He led the Fighting Irish to four wins over ranked opponents.

Pyne completed 64.6 percent of his passes and threw 22 touchdowns compared to six interceptions. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Pyne is the second transfer quarterback to commit to Arizona State in the past couple weeks, as former BYU backup Jacob Conover announced on Dec. 7 that he would join the Sun Devils.

Dillingham demonstrated an ability to take a transfer quarterback to a new level this fall. Under his tutelage, Oregon quarterback Bo Nix threw for 3,388 yards and scored 42 total touchdowns after transferring from Auburn.

According to Pete Sampson of the Athletic , Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman informed the quarterbacks on his roster, which includes Buchner and freshman Steve Angeli, that he plans to bring in a new signal-caller from the transfer portal this offseason.

The Fighting Irish should have plenty to choose from, as more than 70 quarterbacks have announced their intention to transfer since the end of the regular season. Here is a rundown of the top available names .