Read full article on original website
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Christmas meals offered in northern Michigan
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- It's the season of giving and several businesses, churches and non-profits are giving back this season by hosting free community meals. Meals will be available after church service at 10:30. Meal is at 12:30 Sunday. Delivering meals to shelters and senior facilities on Friday. Carry-out meals...
UpNorthLive.com
List of closures and cancelations in northern Michigan
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Northern Michigan is going to look a bit different over the next couple of days, thanks to a blizzard that is expected to arrive Thursday. Below is a list of closures and cancelations due to the incoming blizzard. If you know of any other closures and/or...
UpNorthLive.com
Important safety reminders when using generators and space heaters
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- With the possibility of power outages across northern Michigan this weekend, Michigan's Fire Marshal has some reminders for those planning to use a home generator. Never run a generator in an enclosed space. Another story: Consumers Energy makes preparations for incoming blizzard. If a generator is...
UpNorthLive.com
Snowstorm expected to cause flight delays, cancellations before Christmas
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A powerful winter storm could impact holiday travel plans later this week. As millions of Michiganders get ready to travel this weekend, AAA has an important message for everyone: Plan ahead and be prepared. AAA spokesperson Adriene Woodland said there's a potential for numerous...
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan State Police to perform 'freeway sweeps' to assist drivers during storm
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With an incoming blizzard expected to bring severe weather to West Michigan Thursday, Michigan State Police is sending a message to the public on safety. “As long as everyone does their part and stays prepare, we will get through this,” Spl/Lt. DuWayne Robinson, public information officer, said during a news conference Thursday.
UpNorthLive.com
Blizzard warning for northern Michigan starting at 7 p.m. Thursday
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Luce County today because of snow showers making roads slippery there. BLIZZARD WARNING for northern Michigan from 7 PM this evening thru 7 PM Saturday. High wind and heavy snow will create visibility problems for travelers. Snow totals of up to two feet are expected Friday and Saturday. Wind gusts Friday afternoon, Friday night, and Saturday morning will be up to 55 miles per hour. In addition or our part of the state, blizzard conditions are expected in the Grand Rapids area.
UpNorthLive.com
Snow on the way for most of northern Michigan
Snow showers today. Light amounts of snow. And most of the snow will fall in the AM. An inch of snow will be common. In a few towns you could see two inches. Cloudy sky. Light wind 5 to 15 miles per hour from the west or southwest. We'll get a few gusts to 25 mph. High temperatures will be around 30 degrees in the eastern Upper Peninsula and from 30 to 30 degrees across the northern Lower.
UpNorthLive.com
Quiet weather ahead of major winter storm
WINTER STORM WATCH for all of northern Michigan from late Thursday night thru Saturday night. High wind and heavy snow will make traveling difficult. White-out conditions are expected. Look for significant blowing and drifting snow. And power outages are possible. Blizzard conditions are possible. Storm snow totals could be over 2 feet.
UpNorthLive.com
Additional December food assistance announced to help lower grocery costs for holidays
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan families eligible for food assistance benefits can expect to receive an additional $95 in December to help lower the cost of groceries, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Tuesday. “This extra food assistance will help Michiganders feed their families during the holiday season,” Gov. Whitmer said....
UpNorthLive.com
Unemployment Insurance Agency to close offices for Christmas, New Year's
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The offices of Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency are scheduled to be closed Dec. 23 through Dec. 26, and Dec. 30 through Jan. 2, the agency announced in a press release Tuesday. Despite offices being closed, unemployed workers can still certify for benefits on those days by...
UpNorthLive.com
Blizzard warning issued for northern Michigan; travel will be 'difficult to impossible'
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for several northern Michigan counties, from 7:00 p.m. on Thursday to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday. NWS stated that blizzard conditions are expected especially severe on Friday afternoon into Saturday. "Total snow accumulations of one to two feet...
UpNorthLive.com
PFAS lawsuit filed against former Port Huron paper company
PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) — The state of Michigan is accusing a former paper mill owner of sending contaminated waste to a composting site for decades in the Thumb region. The lawsuit seeks payments from Domtar Industries for identifying the contamination, near Port Huron, and to restore areas affected by PFAS, an abbreviation for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, which are known as “forever chemicals.”
UpNorthLive.com
SHERIFF: Several teens injured in crash after using fake IDs to drink at bar
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. – Several teens were injured after a serious crash, and a local Sheriff’s Office says they were intoxicated after leaving a bar. The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office says that multiple teens were injured after two-pick trucks collided on Capac Rd. in Berlin Twp. in the early morning hours of Dec. 17th.
UpNorthLive.com
South Carolina won't seek death penalty for man accused of killing wife, son
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — State prosecutors in South Carolina confirmed Tuesday they will not pursue the death penalty for Alex Murdaugh, the jailed and disbarred former attorney accused of murdering his own wife and son in a desperate attempt to conceal millions of dollars he stole, embezzled, laundered and otherwise misappropriated.
UpNorthLive.com
MSP Troopers find 23 grams of meth, other drugs during traffic stop
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- What started off as a traffic stop for a seat belt violation ended with a driver being taken to jail after Michigan State Police troopers found approximately 23 grams of methamphetamine in his car. Troopers said they pulled over a 44-year-old Grawn man around...
Comments / 0