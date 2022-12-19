Snow showers today. Light amounts of snow. And most of the snow will fall in the AM. An inch of snow will be common. In a few towns you could see two inches. Cloudy sky. Light wind 5 to 15 miles per hour from the west or southwest. We'll get a few gusts to 25 mph. High temperatures will be around 30 degrees in the eastern Upper Peninsula and from 30 to 30 degrees across the northern Lower.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO