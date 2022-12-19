ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

Christmas meals offered in northern Michigan

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- It's the season of giving and several businesses, churches and non-profits are giving back this season by hosting free community meals. Meals will be available after church service at 10:30. Meal is at 12:30 Sunday. Delivering meals to shelters and senior facilities on Friday. Carry-out meals...
List of closures and cancelations in northern Michigan

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Northern Michigan is going to look a bit different over the next couple of days, thanks to a blizzard that is expected to arrive Thursday. Below is a list of closures and cancelations due to the incoming blizzard. If you know of any other closures and/or...
Important safety reminders when using generators and space heaters

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- With the possibility of power outages across northern Michigan this weekend, Michigan's Fire Marshal has some reminders for those planning to use a home generator. Never run a generator in an enclosed space. Another story: Consumers Energy makes preparations for incoming blizzard. If a generator is...
Snowstorm expected to cause flight delays, cancellations before Christmas

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A powerful winter storm could impact holiday travel plans later this week. As millions of Michiganders get ready to travel this weekend, AAA has an important message for everyone: Plan ahead and be prepared. AAA spokesperson Adriene Woodland said there's a potential for numerous...
Michigan State Police to perform 'freeway sweeps' to assist drivers during storm

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With an incoming blizzard expected to bring severe weather to West Michigan Thursday, Michigan State Police is sending a message to the public on safety. “As long as everyone does their part and stays prepare, we will get through this,” Spl/Lt. DuWayne Robinson, public information officer, said during a news conference Thursday.
Blizzard warning for northern Michigan starting at 7 p.m. Thursday

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Luce County today because of snow showers making roads slippery there. BLIZZARD WARNING for northern Michigan from 7 PM this evening thru 7 PM Saturday. High wind and heavy snow will create visibility problems for travelers. Snow totals of up to two feet are expected Friday and Saturday. Wind gusts Friday afternoon, Friday night, and Saturday morning will be up to 55 miles per hour. In addition or our part of the state, blizzard conditions are expected in the Grand Rapids area.
LUCE COUNTY, MI
Snow on the way for most of northern Michigan

Snow showers today. Light amounts of snow. And most of the snow will fall in the AM. An inch of snow will be common. In a few towns you could see two inches. Cloudy sky. Light wind 5 to 15 miles per hour from the west or southwest. We'll get a few gusts to 25 mph. High temperatures will be around 30 degrees in the eastern Upper Peninsula and from 30 to 30 degrees across the northern Lower.
Quiet weather ahead of major winter storm

WINTER STORM WATCH for all of northern Michigan from late Thursday night thru Saturday night. High wind and heavy snow will make traveling difficult. White-out conditions are expected. Look for significant blowing and drifting snow. And power outages are possible. Blizzard conditions are possible. Storm snow totals could be over 2 feet.
Unemployment Insurance Agency to close offices for Christmas, New Year's

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The offices of Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency are scheduled to be closed Dec. 23 through Dec. 26, and Dec. 30 through Jan. 2, the agency announced in a press release Tuesday. Despite offices being closed, unemployed workers can still certify for benefits on those days by...
PFAS lawsuit filed against former Port Huron paper company

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) — The state of Michigan is accusing a former paper mill owner of sending contaminated waste to a composting site for decades in the Thumb region. The lawsuit seeks payments from Domtar Industries for identifying the contamination, near Port Huron, and to restore areas affected by PFAS, an abbreviation for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, which are known as “forever chemicals.”
PORT HURON, MI
MSP Troopers find 23 grams of meth, other drugs during traffic stop

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- What started off as a traffic stop for a seat belt violation ended with a driver being taken to jail after Michigan State Police troopers found approximately 23 grams of methamphetamine in his car. Troopers said they pulled over a 44-year-old Grawn man around...
BLAIR TOWNSHIP, MI

