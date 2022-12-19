Read full article on original website
Cold enough for you? Montana becomes Alaska in dangerous cold snap
Temperatures might not have hit the record marks for cold weather everywhere Thursday morning, but we haven't heard anyone complaining, as Montana copes with an epic cold snap. That doesn't mean a few records weren't snapped as well. In Lincoln, where wind chills topped 60-below early Thursday morning, the mercury...
Winter Begins: Capricorn Season in Missoula 2022
The Capricorn is an interesting astrological sign. I mean, it's a goat with a fish tail, which is as bizarre as it is humorous. If you're curious why the Capricorn is that way, apparently it's because the Greek god Pan jumped into the water as he was changing into his animal form. That is horrifying, but like Sisyphus, I imagine Pan is happy. Camus, anyone?
Take it Seriously! Dangerous Cold Settles on Western Montana
Forecasters with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula say Western Montana is still on track for "near record" cold temperatures Thursday morning. And there's still a chance we could even see some records fall. Forecaster Trent Smith said the latest information still shows Missoula with the coldest day in...
Wind Chill Warning in effect for much of Western Montana
Dangerously cold wind chills of as low as -40° are possible in the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys on Thursday.
Build-A-‘Bear’ Relationship! Visit Him at Missoula Humane Society
It was another Take Me Home Tuesday in our studios yesterday, and "Bear" made the holiday season merry and bright!. Allison from the Humane Society of Western Montana brought in this handsome boy, Bear, who is as charming as he is beautiful. He wears well his shaggy brindle coat of brown with well-defined streaks of black, and walks proudly on some pretty good-sized feet. At just over one year old, he is mostly full-grown, but Allison said he may still fill out a bit more.
High avalanche danger in place in Missoula area
MISSOULA, Mont. - High avalanche danger warnings are in place in the Missoula area Wednesday. According to Avalanche.org, high avalanche danger warnings are in place in the following places:. The warnings are in effect through midnight Thursday.
Missoula Water offers cold weather advice in wake of water main leak
A water main in a Missoula neighborhood is serving as a reminder about how people can prevent pipes from freezing during severe cold snaps.
Weather Alert Day: Hazardous cold & wind chills, snow showers linger
WEATHER ALERT DAY: We have declared today & tomorrow Weather Alert Days for travel impacts due to snow/blowing snow and hazardous cold. SNOW: Snow showers will continue through early afternoon for areas along and south of I-90- southwest Montana in particular. However, new snow amounts will stay light. Breezy winds will blow around snow, impacting visibility at times, especially in the higher terrain and across southwest Montana.
Missoula, Kalispell hospitals working together to help young patients
Staff at Logan Health in Kalispell are is doing everything they can to make sure every child in Montana receives the care they need.
Prepare for -30 as Missoula sees worst cold in decades
The National Weather Service is warning residents all across Western Montana to prepare for the coldest temperatures in 40 years, as an extremely strong push of Arctic air blasts across the state. In fact, temperatures dropping to as much as 30-below zero in Missoula may make you forget the heavy...
Holiday Horror: What It’s Like Last-Minute Shopping in Missoula
To quote the legendary Britney Spears "whoops, I did it again" not in a flirtatious way, but in a self-deprecating-and-anxious-as-hell sort of way. I've only had 30 Christmases so far, but it feels like I'm last-minute shopping for the millionth time. Oh well. The emergency trips to stores all across town have become another holiday tradition for me, and I've grown some fondness for it. From a seasoned veteran, here's what it's like last-minute shopping in Missoula.
Montana mom recounts daughter's scary fight against the flu
We have been watching the climbing cases of flu, RSV, and COVID-19 that are sending people — most notably kids — to the hospital.
Lost Trail Ski Area, Blacktail Mountain closed Thursday due to extreme cold
Due to the expected extremely cold weather Lost Trail Ski Area has announced the runs will be closed Thursday.
Crews knock down fire in Missoula mobile home
The City of Missoula Fire Department was called out shortly before 3:30 p.m. for a trailer home on fire in the 600 block of Ivy Street.
Vigil remembers homeless who have passed away in Missoula
The Poverello Center hosted a memorial gathering to honor those who have died while experiencing homelessness in Missoula.
Montana Christmas Could be Ruined by Snow & Bitter Cold
There won't be a single person singing "Let It Snow" in Montana this week, as the Treasure State gets pounded by every element of harsh, winter weather. And from the potential for feet of mountain snow to freezing rain and deep, subzero temperatures Christmas travel is going to be especially taxing.
Western Montana school closures and delays - Dec. 21, 2022
Expected severe winter weather is prompting schools in Missoula and Flathead counties to close on Wednesday.
The Oldest High School In Montana Is A Relic
If you have kids, you want them to go to a place they feel safe and can earn a solid education. You also want them to go to a school that isn't hopefully falling apart. Who doesn't love learning fascinating facts about Montana? One of the most debated topics in Montana is what is the oldest town or city. It all depends on your definition of settling, founding, or a town becoming incorporated. Learning about Montana can be fun. So when we found out about Montana's oldest high school, we were surprised.
Missoula Amazon warehouse began as speculative project
The new delivery station will receive orders from larger Amazon facilities across the country and dispatch delivery vans to bring those orders to Montana customers.
Emergency travel only advised in Lake County
Blowing and drifting snow has caused dangerous travel conditions and several roads are blocked by snowdrifts.
