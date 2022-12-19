Read full article on original website
Humane Society of Southwest Washington to host 'furry sleepover' during winter storm
PORTLAND, Ore. — The weather is expected to make road travel quite dangerous for people needing to commute to work. The nature of some jobs means others depend on people showing up. That is certainly true for the Humane Society for Southwest Washington. The animals they care for rely...
How to save money and prevent a disaster when temperatures drop
It's not common for temperatures in the Willamette Valley to drop into the teens as they are predicted to do this week. Whether you are leaving town for the holidays or staying home, here are some tips and some reminders of things you should think about doing to keep your home safe and save money.
Thousands without power in Portland metro area amid winter wind storm
PORTLAND, Ore. — Strong winds battered the Portland metropolitan area Thursday, leaving thousands of homes and businesses without power. With a winter storm bringing ice to the region, there are concerns that the numbers could rise overnight. Portland General Electric had roughly 8,500 affected customers reported by around 6...
Oregon continues to prepare for winter weather as holidays near
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland area - and Oregon as a whole - continues to prepare for snow, ice, and freezing rain ahead of the holiday weekend. Record-setting cold temperatures are expected to accompany the precipitation. On Tuesday the National Weather Service in Portland issued a Winter Storm Watch...
Preparing for possible power outages as ice storm approaches
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning for western Oregon and the South Willamette Valley in effect from 12:00 p.m. Thursday through 7:00 a.m. Friday. Power outages and tree damage are likely during this time, as ice accumulation of 0.1" to 0.5" is expected.
Transportation agencies urging drivers to be smart during icy weather
PORTLAND, Ore — With snow, ice, and freezing rain all in the forecast for this Thursday and Friday, transportation agencies in the Portland Metro area are urging drivers to be cautious or just stay off the roads altogether. “We really, really need Portlanders to make plans if you don’t...
Cold air begins flowing into Western Oregon & SW Washington, breaking down the forecast
PORTLAND, Ore. — Forecasters have their hands full trying to determine the timing and duration of the upcoming blast of winter weather. It is likely that precipitation will begin falling across western Oregon Thursday afternoon and continue into Friday. Some locations, like the Columbia River Gorge area, will not be out of the winter weather until possibly late Saturday. This will be the coldest air to arrive in the region since 2014.
New emergency rule expands boundaries of Japanese beetle quarantine
OLYMPIA, Wash. -- An emergency rule has been put in place to expand the boundaries of the initial quarantine of the Japanese beetle. The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) filed the emergency rule on Dec. 15. WSDA says the internal quarantine is part of a three-pronged effort to eradicate...
NY governor signs bill requiring employers to list salary range in job descriptions
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday that she has signed a bill requiring employers to list salary ranges for advertised jobs and promotions. In order for New York to continue being the best place to work, we must create the best protections for...
New project seeks to combat meth addiction crisis with financial incentives
PORTLAND, Ore. — There's a new plan of action to fight Oregon's methamphetamine addiction crisis, and it involves financial incentives to change addictive behavior. The illicit drug dominates Oregon's addiction problems. "Methamphetamine has long been the dominant drug of use throughout Oregon and much of the rest of the...
Oregon House Republicans release statement criticizing ban on gas-powered vehicles
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Tuesday the Oregon House Republicans released a statement following the approval of a rule to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035. The ban will not affect cars already on the road or the purchase of used gas-powered cars, but car dealers will have to start by selling a certain percentage of new zero-emission vehicles at increasing annual increments until 100 percent of new sales are zero-emission vehicles.
Freezing rain causing 'numerous crashes' in SW Oregon says ODOT
The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is cautioning drivers in southwest Oregon to consider staying off the roads Tuesday morning, as freezing rain in the area is causing crashes. According to ODOT, "there are reports of numerous crashes and spin-outs, even on roadways treated with deicer. Watch for slick conditions...
POLICE: Oregon State Police traffic stop leads to discovery of suspected cocaine
A traffic stop Monday lead Oregon State Police to discover six bundles of suspected cocaine. Oregon State Police says that on December 19, around 1:13 p.m., and OSP trooper stopped a passenger car for following to close on Interstate 5 northbound near milepost 219. Officials say that during the stop...
Washington AG files suit against 3 major pharmacy chains for role in opioid epidemic
SEATTLE — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit Wednesday against three pharmacies for their alleged roles in the state's opioid epidemic. In a lawsuit filed in King County Superior court, Ferguson asserts that Albertsons, Kroger, and Rite Aid pharmacies served as the "last line of defense in the opioid supply chain" and failed to prevent the "overuse of opioid prescriptions."
