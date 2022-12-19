Read full article on original website
Related
myfox28columbus.com
Winter Storm Approaching: Here's who to follow to stay safe
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A winter storm is approaching Central Ohio and Friday is expected to bring some snow, icy roads, strong wind gusts and dangerous wind-chill values. Our meteorologists will be working around the clock the next couple of days. Here's who you can follow for the latest...
myfox28columbus.com
Preparing your car for the winter storm
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — The First Warning weather experts are forecasting quickly-changing road conditions as the storm moves in overnight Thursday into Friday. A spokesman for AAA Ohio said drivers should stay home, if possible. But, millions of Americans are expected to hit the road because of the Christmas holiday.
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio AMBER Alert: Dion Green offers $10K reward, Mayor Ginther issues scam alert
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kason Thomas' loved ones looked all over the Dayton area for him the last two nights, but Thursday, the search is returning closer to home. Thomas and his 5-month-old twin brother Kyair were inside their mother's car when she ran into a Donatos Pizza location to pick up a DoorDash order in the Short North area Monday night. When she came out, the car, and her babies, were gone.
myfox28columbus.com
Central Ohio preparing for treacherous travel ahead of the holidays
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The weather outside may be frightful on the busiest travel days this holiday season. Crews in central Ohio are gearing up for the upcoming winter storm as 91 % of people in the state are planning to drive to their destinations this year. Department of...
myfox28columbus.com
Ahead of 'unique and dangerous storm,' Governor urges holiday revelers to avoid travel
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Speaking from Ohio’s Emergency Operations Center, Gov. Mike DeWine described the impending winter storm poised to hit the state as “unique and dangerous,” and it threatened to spoil holiday travel. DeWine, appearing with the directors of the Dept. of Transportation, Emergency Management,...
myfox28columbus.com
AEP Ohio offers advice on preparing for winter storm
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — AEP Ohio meteorologists are keeping an eye on the winter weather that will hit Central Ohio just before Christmas. The company is concerned about extremely low temperatures, ice and snow. Workers have been preparing for the possibility of outages. “Our teams stand ready and are...
myfox28columbus.com
She Serves: Looking back on a year of highlighting Ohio's women warriors
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This holiday season we are looking back on a year of highlighting the service of Ohio's women warriors. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. One of the Marines helping with the ABC 6 Toys for Tots toy drive was Staff Sergeant Mallory Green who is back home in Ohio for the holidays for the first time after several years of serving overseas.
myfox28columbus.com
Ctrl-Salt-Delete? Ohio Turnpike announces winners of Name-A-Snowplow contest
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Ohio Turnpike has announced the eight winners of its second annual Name-a-Snowplow contest. The contest was designed with the Ohio Turnpike's safety campaign, "Don't Crowd the Plow" in mind, reminding everyone to drive safely during the winter season. “Motorists should take every precaution to avoid passing...
myfox28columbus.com
Nalah Jackson arrested in Indiana, Kason Thomas not with her
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kidnapping suspect Nalah Jackson was arrested Thursday in Indiana. Columbus police said 5-month-old Kason Thomas has not been located and added that Jackson is not cooperating with law enforcement. At approximately 2 p.m. Jackson was taken into custody by Indianapolis Metro Police, Columbus Police Chief...
myfox28columbus.com
Former Ohio volunteer fire department administrator accused of setting at least 24 fires
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A former administrator for a volunteer fire department is accused of setting at least two dozen fires in southeastern Ohio to "distract himself from depression," the U.S. Forest Service said. James Bartles, 50, appeared in federal court Tuesday for allegedly violating 18 U.S. Code 1855...
myfox28columbus.com
Health leaders address respiratory viruses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio health leaders are scheduled to hold a media briefing regarding respiratory viruses Wednesday morning. Director of the Ohio Department of Health Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by Dr. Joe Gastaldo, Medical Director of Infectious Diseases at OhioHealth, to discuss respiratory viruses ahead of the holiday weekend.
myfox28columbus.com
Bipartisan elections official agree: Ohio doesn't need photo ID for voting
As Gov. Mike DeWine ruminates whether to sign or veto a GOP-pushed bill to mandate government-issued photo IDs for Ohio voters, more questions are emerging about key arguments used to justify the major change. The Ohio Association of Election Officials -- made up of an equal number of Democrats and...
myfox28columbus.com
EMT shortage leads ambulance companies scrambling for solutions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Private ambulance companies worry that a shortage of EMTs and paramedics could lead to backups at area hospitals. The companies have seen a drop in the number of people who want to become emergency medical technicians and are hoping to be rescued by lawmakers. A...
Comments / 0