fox7austin.com
Firefighter injured in East Austin house fire
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin firefighter was taken to a hospital with a non life-threatening injury Thursday night after a house fire in East Austin. AFD says the fire was at a home on McKinley Avenue that was reported to be unoccupied. The fire is out and investigators are now...
fox7austin.com
Pedestrian dies after being hit by a vehicle in Northwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County EMS says a pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in Northwest Austin. It happened around 8 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. 183 Hwy and Balcones Club Drive. ATCEMS immediately started CPR, but after extensive resuscitative efforts, they say the patient died.
One dead after crash on U.S. 183 service road in northwest Austin
It happened in the southbound lanes of Hwy 183 Service Road near Balcones Club Drive around 8 a.m.
fox7austin.com
East Austin house fire ruled accidental
AUSTIN, Texas - A fire at an East Austin home was determined to be an accidental electrical fire, according to the Austin Fire Department. Firefighters say the residents weren't home when the fire broke out at their house in the 1000 block of Holly Street around 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.
Police release more photos of suspect in north Austin food truck theft
The Austin Police Department Auto Theft unit released additional photos of the suspect accused of stealing a food truck in north Austin earlier this month.
fox7austin.com
SWAT situation ends with man in custody in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police say a SWAT situation has come to an end in South Austin with one person in custody. Police tell FOX 7 that it started with a family disturbance/violence call at 1:17 a.m. in the 400 block of Little Texas Lane. They say, when officers arrived,...
Bed catches fire in east Austin apartment
According to AFD, a lit candle caught a bed on fire. Crews said the person inside the apartment tried to put the fire out.
fox7austin.com
Man barricaded himself in attic, prompting SWAT situation in South Austin, police say
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police say a SWAT situation has come to an end in South Austin with one person in custody. Police tell FOX 7 that it started with a family disturbance/violence call at 1:17 a.m. at an apartment in the 400 block of Little Texas Lane. They say...
fox7austin.com
Man steals food truck trailer, pickup in North Austin: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man they say stole a food truck trailer and pickup truck in North Austin earlier this month. APD says the theft happened in the early hours of Dec. 11 in the 9900 block of...
1 arrested after SWAT situation at south Austin hotel
AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was arrested after an attempt to make an arrest for felony warrants escalated to a SWAT situation in south Austin Thursday, the Austin Police Department said during a media briefing near Santiago Street. At approximately 3:30 p.m., officers arrived at a Super 8 in the 4200 block of Interstate 35 […]
fox7austin.com
Tanner Hoang search: Missing Texas A&M student's car found unoccupied in Austin
On Dec. 22, Tanner Hoang's family told FOX 7 his car was found unoccupied in a parking lot in Austin. The family is working with state and Austin police to find Hoang.
CBS Austin
Pedestrian dies at hospital after struck by vehicle in South Austin
A pedestrian hurt in a collision Sunday night in South Austin later died at a hospital, police say. It happened on the eastbound service road of West Ben White Boulevard, near the intersection with Menchaca Road. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the incident at around 7:40 p.m.
KWTX
Missing Texas A&M student’s car found unattended in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang’s car has been found in a parking area in Austin, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS and police were investigating and processing the car on Thursday but there’s still no sign of the 22-year-old. Law...
News Channel 25
Woman murdered in Killeen, no arrest yet
KILLEEN, Texas – A 47-year-old woman is dead and Killeen police detectives are "actively investigating" to find her killer. Kila Nanette Spencer was found shot – and later pronounced dead – after police were dispatched to the 700 block of Stetson Avenue shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
Southwest Austin neighborhood throws ‘Christmas potato’ onto well-decorated lawns
Stephanie Novacek lives in the neighborhood and said she often sees families rolling down their windows and sharing how much they like the lights. But they also sometimes share their gratitude in another way.
fox7austin.com
8 people killed in crashes around Austin area this past weekend
AUSTIN, Texas - It has been a deadly weekend on Central Texas roads. According to Austin police, eight people were killed in crashes in the Austin area between Friday night and early Monday morning. "It certainly was a busy weekend for both fatal and serious injury collisions," said Capt. Darren...
Austin apartment complex cuts water before freeze. Is that allowed?
An apartment complex near the University of Texas at Austin will be without water over the holidays, according to signs posted around the complex. It won't be back on until 9 a.m. Monday.
Driver left after deadly crash in southeast Austin, victim unidentified
The Austin Police Department provided an update Monday involving a deadly vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred Dec. 16.
CBS Austin
Pflugerville Police seek help ID'ing Walgreens robbery suspect
Police in Pflugerville are asking for the public's help in locating a man they say robbed a Walgreens earlier this month. It happened Monday, Dec. 5, at the Walgreens located at the intersection of East Wells Branch Parkway and Dessau Road. Investigators say the man entered the store at around...
One of the last homes in Rainey Street District hits the market for millions
It could soon be the end of an era for Rainey Street as some people know it.
