19-Year-Old Arrested In Connection To Norman Shooting That Killed 21-Year-Old

 3 days ago
Less than 24 hours after Norman police found a man shot to death in a car, an arrest was made.

Investigators believe 19-year-old Garrett Stotesbury is responsible.

"I came out on the front porch there," Wayne Hurdle said, who stays on the block.

He added, "he came back to the car and I asked him what was going on and he said there had been a shooting."

Those officers initially were called to a shooting near North Robinson Avenue and Lexington Street, but they instead found the victim already dead in the driver's seat of a car.

Wayne Hurdle watched the investigation unfold in front of him.

"Man, they come in here like gangbusters, police cars everywhere." Wayne added, "they had my driveway blocked, here, here, here."

Norman police haven't said much about the investigation, where the victim was shot or if he even lived at Lexington Crossing. With help from Oklahoma City police, the suspect was arrested.

"Oklahoma City police did provide K-9s and the helicopter in the initial search for a suspect," Norman Police Department's Public Information Officer, Meghan Jackson, said. She continued, "right now it just seems they were both acquaintances."

Stotesbury pleaded guilty to theft, drug, and gun charges in 2021.

Norman Police said they will not release the victim's name but have said they've notified the 21-year-old's loved ones of his death.

Wayne said he's still shocked at the brazen Sunday afternoon shooting.

"Not in this park here. It's generally a pretty quiet park," said Wayne. He added, "it's a little bit unnerving, but there's not a whole lot you can do."

Stotesbury was arrested Sunday night on a first-degree murder complaint.

