Miami is loud, and Miami is proud of being loud. But Miky Grendene envisions a different kind of city. Grendene is the co-founder of Casa Tua, a hospitality company with a restaurant and private club in Miami Beach that’s become a favorite haunt of the real estate crowd. The spot’s understated aesthetic, a throwback to his native Italy’s “la dolce vita” days, is something Grendene now wants to bring to his adopted city’s condo scene. Casa Tua is partnering with developer Edgardo Defortuna’s Fortune International Group on a 70-story, 460-unit condo project in Brickell, the first signature residential project for the hospitality firm.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO