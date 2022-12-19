Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenMiami, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Computer monitor thrown at airport employeeAdrian HolmanMiami, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
BBX Capital partnered with Neighbors 4 Neighbors to “Adopt” 56 FamiliesJudith MastersFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
therealdeal.com
Hedge funder’s wife sells waterfront Miami Beach home for $13M
The wife of a Boston hedge fund founder sold her waterfront home on Miami Beach’s Allison Island for $13.3 million. Records show Lori Sidman sold the house at 6330 Allison Road to Emre Balci, a portfolio manager with Roscommon Analytics. Roscommon is a Houston-based investment firm that specializes in energy commodity markets, according to its website.
therealdeal.com
Terra nabs $35M loan to start Dolphin Station mixed-use project
David Martin’s Terra scored a $35.3 million pre-construction loan for its Upland Park mixed-use project on Miami-Dade County-owned land near Dolphin Mall. The financing for site preparation work sets the stage for the start of the transit-oriented development at the Dolphin Station Park & Ride at 11897 Northwest 12th Street in Sweetwater. The property is at the intersection of the Dolphin Expressway and the Ronald Reagan Turnpike.
therealdeal.com
Kolter nabs $240M construction loan for Fort Lauderdale condo towers
Kolter Urban started building Selene Oceanfront Residences, after scoring a $240 million construction loan for the pair of condominium towers that will be the tallest along Fort Lauderdale’s oceanfront. The firm is developing the 26-story buildings, with 194 units combined, at 3000 Alhambra Street. Wells Fargo, as an administrative...
therealdeal.com
Dallas firm buys Hyatt-branded hotel near Miami International Airport
MCR Hotels picked up a Hyatt-branded property near Miami International Airport, doubling its South Florida portfolio. An affiliate of Dallas-based MCR paid $16.6 million for the Hyatt Place Miami Airport-East at 3549 Le Jeune Road in Miami, records show. The deal breaks down to about $123,000 per key for the 135-room hotel.
therealdeal.com
Kushner, Aimco sell piece of Fort Lauderdale assemblage
Kushner Companies and Aimco sold a piece of their three-lot development assemblage near downtown Fort Lauderdale’s Brightline station. Woodfield Development paid $18.3 million for the 0.8-acre site at 520 West Broward Boulevard, with plans to build a 41-story multifamily tower, according to records. The buyer took out a $9.1 million loan tied to the property from New York-based Maxim Capital Group.
therealdeal.com
“Gotta go up”: Mapping the supertalls on tap in Miami
Developer Jeff Berkowitz launched his plan for a 1,000-foot tower in Miami in 2013 in typical fashion: with a lot of fanfare over the city’s first supertall. His plan for SkyRise Miami downtown ended seven years later, also in a typical way: scrapped. Developers in Miami for years have...
therealdeal.com
Watch: Casa Tua founder on hospitality-branded developments, partnering with Fortune and barefoot luxury
Miami is loud, and Miami is proud of being loud. But Miky Grendene envisions a different kind of city. Grendene is the co-founder of Casa Tua, a hospitality company with a restaurant and private club in Miami Beach that’s become a favorite haunt of the real estate crowd. The spot’s understated aesthetic, a throwback to his native Italy’s “la dolce vita” days, is something Grendene now wants to bring to his adopted city’s condo scene. Casa Tua is partnering with developer Edgardo Defortuna’s Fortune International Group on a 70-story, 460-unit condo project in Brickell, the first signature residential project for the hospitality firm.
therealdeal.com
Here are South Florida’s biggest multifamily sales of 2022
South Florida kicked off 2022 in high gear with the biggest multifamily deal ever on record. Since late 2020, the region experienced a market high, with the influx of out-of-state transplants attracted by Florida’s business-friendly climate and lack of state income tax. Unprecedented apartment demand prompted record rent hikes...
therealdeal.com
A trio of Walgreens stores in South Florida sold for a combined $34M
In a one week span, a trio of South Florida Walgreens stores traded for a combined $33.7 million, with a seller flipping one of the properties for a nearly $2 million gain. Walgreens will continue to operate the stores, after signing long-term leases. Jupiter and Miami stores. The national retailer...
therealdeal.com
Todd Nepola pays $24M for Lauderdale Lakes shopping centers
Todd Nepola’s Current Capital Management picked up a pair of adjacent shopping centers in Lauderdale Lakes, beefing up its Broward County retail portfolio. An affiliate of Hollywood-based Current Capital paid $23.7 million for Oakland Shopping Center at 4101-4397 North State Road Seven, and Lakes Medical Center at 4455-4485 North State Road Seven, according to Vizzda and records. Valley National Bank provided Current Capital with a $13.5 million acquisition loan for the 14.2-acre portfolio.
Comments / 0