Survey: Americans can tolerate less than 4 hrs with family on holidays

By Dustin Lattimer
 3 days ago

(Photo Courtesy: Getty Images)

KSNF/KODE — If you need a moment away from family during the holidays, you’re not alone, according to new research. A survey of 2,000 Americans who are traveling to visit family for the holidays found respondents can spend an average of three hours and 54 minutes with their family before needing a moment to themselves.

75% of survey respondents will hit a point where they need time away from the crowd. Results revealed that respondents can be creative in their ways of escaping. 1-in-4 of those surveyed have hidden in a relative’s house to take a moment alone, while 37% have gone so far as to make an excuse and leave the house altogether.

The survey was commissioned by Motel 6 and conducted by OnePoll . It examined the delicate balance between wanting to spend time with family, but also needing a bit of space.

95% of respondents believe it’s important to spend the holidays with family, and 2-in-5 of those planning to stay with family admit that it can be a stressful experience.

The average respondent is staying with family for three and a half days this holiday season – but the sleeping arrangements might be one reason they’re not staying longer. When hosting family, nearly 40% say finding sleeping arrangements is one of the most stressful parts of preparing for guests.

That could be because there’s not enough space for everyone: Respondents report an average of two people will end up sleeping on something other than a bed this holiday season.

When staying with family, the top concerns were found to be a lack of privacy (22%), family getting on respondent’s nerves (20%), and drama between family members (20%). That’s in addition to feeling like they’re imposing (19%) and having the house be too loud or busy (18%).

WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

