911 Gives Hope delivers toys to kids
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Donated toys were delivered to kids in Tri-State hospitals today.
911 Gives Hope gave out the toys that were collected during their toy drive earlier this month. Several hospitals received gifts including Deaconess Gateway and Evansville Psychiatric Children's Center.
Alex Chang, president of St. Vincent Evansville, says, “It’s another example of how the community in Evansville and the police department come together to think about the children at the hospital. You know, it’s always a scary time for them. These things are always so appreciated. The toys help, you know, distract the children because there are serious things they’re dealing with.”
The toys will be given out all year long, not just for the holidays.
