FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
5-Month-Old Twins Abducted By Stranger With Delayed Amber Alert And No National News Coverage. One Twin Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
White Castle Permanently Closes - 50 Year Old Restaurant ShuttersTy D.Columbus, OH
Longstanding White Castle Location Permanently Closing After 50-Plus YearsJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s Police Department hosts Toys For Tots for 75th anniversary, sets record number of collectionsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling's Shayne Van Ness moves up latest InterMat rankings despite loss
On Thursday, InterMat released its new rankings for collegiate wrestling, and one Nittany Lion shifted in the rankings. Despite losing, Shayne Van Ness moved up two spots from 17 to 15 following his performance against a top-five opponent. Van Ness came very close to defeating then-No. 5 Paniro Johnson in...
Look: Ryan Day Is Getting Crushed For Ohio State's Recruiting Misses
Intense scrutiny is par for the course with D1 football coaches, and Ohio State leader Ryan Day is getting criticized today for his program's recruiting shortcomings. While bearing a formidable 2022 record on paper, the Buckeyes haven't reached expectations the last couple of years. ...
Onward State
Penn State Wrestling Escapes Iowa State 22-12, Wins Collegiate Wrestling Duals
No. 1 Penn State wrestling (7-0) battled No. 6 Iowa State (7-2) on the second day of matches in the Collegiate Wrestling Duals. Both teams went 2-0 on their first day of competition on Monday. The dual marked the final matchup before the Nittany Lions open up conference play. The...
National Signing Day 2022: Penn State takes the recruiting crown in Pennsylvania
The Nittany Lions have commitments from four of the top seven players in the state
What several Utes said about the Rose Bowl vs Penn State Part 3
Notable quotes from several Utah defenders in regards to the Rose Bowl vs Penn State.
Penn State's James Franklin Calls NIL 'the Wild, Wild West'
Penn State's James Franklin has talked plenty with fellow coaches about how Name, Image and Likeness has changed recruiting. The consensus isn't positive. Sure, most coaches support NIL itself as an opportunity for college athletes to profit off the games that profit off them. However, Franklin said that the lack of an NIL rulebook is hurting college football.
Iowa, Iowa State, & UNI Adjust Basketball Schedules Due to Winter Storm
As a major winter storm continues its march toward the state of Iowa, the University of Iowa and Iowa State University have revealed changes to their men's and women's basketball schedules this week. Let's begin with Iowa State. Tuesday morning, the university announced they were canceling a pair of games....
therecord-online.com
Sunny Gelnovatch named Lock Haven’s new Head Women’s Soccer Coach
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Sunny Gelnovatch has been named the new head coach of the Lock Haven University women’s soccer team and will guide the program into the 2023 season. “We are excited to welcome coach Sunny Gelnovatch to The Haven family,” said Bashar W. Hanna, president. “Her experience coaching at the Division II level and her familiarity with the conference will help make an impact on the Lock Haven women’s soccer program. I’m excited to see our Bald Eagle student-athletes succeed under Coach Gelnovatch’s leadership.”
Football World Reacts To Ohio State Quarterback's Announcement
After speculation that Ohio State's Devin Brown could be transferring, the freshman quarterback took to Twitter to negate those rumors in his own way; by sharing a clip from the 1998 film "Rounders" starring Matt Damon. The football world reacted to Brown's tweet on Tuesday. "[QB1," a Buckeyes fan replied.
bahsredandwhite.com
Bellefonte swim team finds new home
For the past two and a half seasons, the Bellefonte boys and girls swimmers have had to travel 45 minutes to Tyrone for practice and then travel the whole way back, with normal days beginning for the swimmers at 4 in the afternoon and not returning home until 9 at night or even later.
therecord-online.com
Central Mountain girls lose at Bloom, 54-45
BLOOMSBURG, PA – The Central Mountain Lady Wildcats took to the road for the first time this season and battled a very good 5-1 Bloomsburg squad to the end on Wednesday night. Down 20 at the half, the ‘Lady Cats played a spirited second half to cut the deficit to 8 late in the game before falling by a final of 54-45. Tara Mader and Taylor Doyle led CM in scoring with 10 apiece. Kiahna Jones had 9, Danica Kelly and Ava Doyle each with 5. Other points came from Keely Rohrbach and Macy Plowman with 2 each. Jones had 9 rebounds and Tara Doyle had 7 steals.
State College
Bellefonte’s Lock Boutique Moving to Downtown State College
Lock Boutique, a Bellefonte-based women’s clothing store, is moving to downtown State College in January. The store is set to open its doors at 216 E. College Ave. in the current location of Ethereal Boutique, which will close later this month after four years in business. Ethereal owner Miranda Sheetz is taking her store west as she prepares to move to Indianapolis.
3 Great Pizza Places In Columbus
If you're looking for great pizza in the Ohio capital, Columbus isn't exactly lacking in options. From classic mom and pop pizzerias to trendy artisan-style spots, the city has something for every type of pizza lover.
Will an intense late-week storm bring a white Christmas to central Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A blast of arctic air arriving at the end of the week likely ensures a white Christmas in central Ohio and virtually all of the Buckeye State. Frigid air will interact with a disturbance diving south across West into the southern Plains. An intensifying low-pressure system will move through the Ohio […]
Onward State
Burglary Reported On University Park Campus
There has been a burglary reported on Penn State’s University Park campus, according to a timely warning sent out by the university Wednesday night. The alleged burglary happened between 11:02 and 11:22 p.m. on Monday, December 19, at the West Campus 2 construction site, according to the email. University Police received word of the incident at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.
Racial slur directed at man before assault
State College, Pa. — A dispute between coworkers turned physical at a State College hotel, propting EMS to respond. Staff at the Ramada Inn in State College had previously instructed Joshua Thomas Chaney to stay away from the victim, who was a fellow coworker, police said. Despite the warning, the 20-year-old Chaney confronted the victim on November 26 as the two worked at the hotel. ...
'An experience!' - Folks deal with stormy morning in Union County
LEWISBURG, Pa. — Just days before Christmas, parts of our area looked like a winter wonderland for a while. Snow started in Lewisburg around 9 a.m. and was steady for the next few hours. Jason Miller shovels for businesses in the area. He had a busy morning. "I came...
therecord-online.com
Lock Haven University names Foundation Executive Director and Director of Alumni and Employer Engagement
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Lock Haven University Foundation (LHUF) board of directors has appointed Ashley Koser as the Foundation’s executive director, effective Jan. 3, 2023. Koser has more than 10 years’ experience in higher education advancement and development leadership. She was hired as the LHUF’s Alumni Director in March 2014 and four years later, she was promoted to her most recent role as executive director of alumni engagement. Prior to joining The Haven family, she served as the assistant director of the Susquehanna University Fund. She also spent time in Penn State University’s Division of Development and Alumni Relations.
buckeyefirearms.org
BREAKING: Ohio Files for Temporary Restraining Order to Stop Columbus from Enforcing Gun Laws
The State of Ohio has just filed a "Complaint for Declaratory Judgement, TRO, and Preliminary and Permanent Injunctive Relief" against the City of Columbus and City Attorney Zack Klein. Essentially, this means the State is asking a judge to hear their arguments that Columbus has enacted laws that are in...
A duck dumping dilemma in Union County
UNION COUNTY, Pa. — The first thing most people notice when they come to Fairground Road Park near Lewisburg is a large number of ducks. There are more than 100. "We're trying to discourage people from feeding them. That will naturally cause the population to come back into balance rather than having an over-concentration of so many ducks in one place," said Jim Knight, chair of the East Buffalo Township supervisors.
