ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Digital Collegian

Penn State wrestling's Shayne Van Ness moves up latest InterMat rankings despite loss

On Thursday, InterMat released its new rankings for collegiate wrestling, and one Nittany Lion shifted in the rankings. Despite losing, Shayne Van Ness moved up two spots from 17 to 15 following his performance against a top-five opponent. Van Ness came very close to defeating then-No. 5 Paniro Johnson in...
AllPennState

Penn State's James Franklin Calls NIL 'the Wild, Wild West'

Penn State's James Franklin has talked plenty with fellow coaches about how Name, Image and Likeness has changed recruiting. The consensus isn't positive. Sure, most coaches support NIL itself as an opportunity for college athletes to profit off the games that profit off them. However, Franklin said that the lack of an NIL rulebook is hurting college football.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
therecord-online.com

Sunny Gelnovatch named Lock Haven’s new Head Women’s Soccer Coach

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Sunny Gelnovatch has been named the new head coach of the Lock Haven University women’s soccer team and will guide the program into the 2023 season. “We are excited to welcome coach Sunny Gelnovatch to The Haven family,” said Bashar W. Hanna, president. “Her experience coaching at the Division II level and her familiarity with the conference will help make an impact on the Lock Haven women’s soccer program. I’m excited to see our Bald Eagle student-athletes succeed under Coach Gelnovatch’s leadership.”
LOCK HAVEN, PA
bahsredandwhite.com

Bellefonte swim team finds new home

For the past two and a half seasons, the Bellefonte boys and girls swimmers have had to travel 45 minutes to Tyrone for practice and then travel the whole way back, with normal days beginning for the swimmers at 4 in the afternoon and not returning home until 9 at night or even later.
BELLEFONTE, PA
therecord-online.com

Central Mountain girls lose at Bloom, 54-45

BLOOMSBURG, PA – The Central Mountain Lady Wildcats took to the road for the first time this season and battled a very good 5-1 Bloomsburg squad to the end on Wednesday night. Down 20 at the half, the ‘Lady Cats played a spirited second half to cut the deficit to 8 late in the game before falling by a final of 54-45. Tara Mader and Taylor Doyle led CM in scoring with 10 apiece. Kiahna Jones had 9, Danica Kelly and Ava Doyle each with 5. Other points came from Keely Rohrbach and Macy Plowman with 2 each. Jones had 9 rebounds and Tara Doyle had 7 steals.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
State College

Bellefonte’s Lock Boutique Moving to Downtown State College

Lock Boutique, a Bellefonte-based women’s clothing store, is moving to downtown State College in January. The store is set to open its doors at 216 E. College Ave. in the current location of Ethereal Boutique, which will close later this month after four years in business. Ethereal owner Miranda Sheetz is taking her store west as she prepares to move to Indianapolis.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Columbus

If you're looking for great pizza in the Ohio capital, Columbus isn't exactly lacking in options. From classic mom and pop pizzerias to trendy artisan-style spots, the city has something for every type of pizza lover.
COLUMBUS, OH
Onward State

Burglary Reported On University Park Campus

There has been a burglary reported on Penn State’s University Park campus, according to a timely warning sent out by the university Wednesday night. The alleged burglary happened between 11:02 and 11:22 p.m. on Monday, December 19, at the West Campus 2 construction site, according to the email. University Police received word of the incident at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Racial slur directed at man before assault

State College, Pa. — A dispute between coworkers turned physical at a State College hotel, propting EMS to respond. Staff at the Ramada Inn in State College had previously instructed Joshua Thomas Chaney to stay away from the victim, who was a fellow coworker, police said. Despite the warning, the 20-year-old Chaney confronted the victim on November 26 as the two worked at the hotel. ...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
therecord-online.com

Lock Haven University names Foundation Executive Director and Director of Alumni and Employer Engagement

LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Lock Haven University Foundation (LHUF) board of directors has appointed Ashley Koser as the Foundation’s executive director, effective Jan. 3, 2023. Koser has more than 10 years’ experience in higher education advancement and development leadership. She was hired as the LHUF’s Alumni Director in March 2014 and four years later, she was promoted to her most recent role as executive director of alumni engagement. Prior to joining The Haven family, she served as the assistant director of the Susquehanna University Fund. She also spent time in Penn State University’s Division of Development and Alumni Relations.
Newswatch 16

A duck dumping dilemma in Union County

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — The first thing most people notice when they come to Fairground Road Park near Lewisburg is a large number of ducks. There are more than 100. "We're trying to discourage people from feeding them. That will naturally cause the population to come back into balance rather than having an over-concentration of so many ducks in one place," said Jim Knight, chair of the East Buffalo Township supervisors.
UNION COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy