BLOOMSBURG, PA – The Central Mountain Lady Wildcats took to the road for the first time this season and battled a very good 5-1 Bloomsburg squad to the end on Wednesday night. Down 20 at the half, the ‘Lady Cats played a spirited second half to cut the deficit to 8 late in the game before falling by a final of 54-45. Tara Mader and Taylor Doyle led CM in scoring with 10 apiece. Kiahna Jones had 9, Danica Kelly and Ava Doyle each with 5. Other points came from Keely Rohrbach and Macy Plowman with 2 each. Jones had 9 rebounds and Tara Doyle had 7 steals.

BLOOMSBURG, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO