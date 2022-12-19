ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus mayor on Continental Carbon closing: ‘You cannot overlook the impact on the residents and the people who surround this particular plant’

By Chuck Williams
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — WRBL reported Friday that a Phenix City plant will shut down at the end of the month after losing its state environmental operating state permit.

New details and reactions to Continental Carbon’s impending closure are emerging.

Continental Carbon has had air-quality emissions issues going back to 2007. After 15 years of governmental and environmental pushback, Continental Carbon is out of options.

“But you cannot overlook the impact on the residents and the people who surround this particular plant,” Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson said. “I have seen the soot in the 2000s on Action Marine, on boats out there. I have been to Owen Ditchfield’s house, Owen and Mable Ditchfield, and I have seen this black residue all over their homes. Nobody should have to live like that when you consider you are breathing that in, as well as seeing it end up on your patio.”

The plant – which employs about 120 people – will shut down by Dec. 31.

WRBL talked to Alabama Department of Environmental Management Air Quality Chief Ronald Gore on Monday.

Gore sent plant manager Greg Johnston a letter dated Dec. 8th informing him the plant had to cease production by Dec. 31st.

The company manufactures carbon black, a substance used to strengthen the rubber in car tires. It’s also used in plastics, ink, and coating applications.

In a 2015 agreement with ADEM, the federal Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Justice Department, Continental Carbon agreed to about $100 million in emissions upgrades.

The company got a two-year extension on top of the 2015 agreement. The company wanted an additional extension this year.

It didn’t happen.

This year Columbus Council passed a resolution against additional extensions.

“There are two reactions. One is you hate to see jobs go away,” Henderson said. “But secondly, it’s about time. People over on this side of the river and people in Phenix City have been suffering from what these folks have been putting in the air since the early 2000s. It appears now what they were doing was not only not looking out for their employees but is was also not looking out for the people who have had to deal with all these emissions.”

Gore told WRBL if ADEM had known seven years ago that Continental Carbon would not make any of the improvements, the Alabama agency would have never signed the original agreement.

ADEM holds the operating permit. Gore said the company has not responded to the most recent letter.

And that 2015 agreement came after a 2007 federal jury awarded the City of Columbus among others $19.5 million dollars due to the damages the carbon black caused on this side the river.

EXCLUSIVE: Phenix City carbon black plant to shut down at end of the month due to lack of permit Columbus couple shares story about living next to carbon black manufacturing plant
City, state officials support effort to keep Phenix City carbon black plant open

