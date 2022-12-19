Read full article on original website
Sonoma Car Accident Causes Two Fatalities and Three Injuries
Vehicle Crashes 300 Feet Into Ravine in Rural Area. Several people died, and others suffered injuries on December 19 when their vehicle crashed into a ravine. The accident happened in a rural area on a dirt road during the evening hours. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the Jeep went off the roadway and crashed about 300 feet down with two minors on board.
Fatal Head-On Crash on Mariposa Road and Kaiser Road in Stockton
On the early morning of Wednesday, December 14, 2022, CHP traffic officers reported a fatal head-on collision at Kaiser Road and Mariposa Road in Stockton. The incident occurred at approximately 5:10 a.m. and involved a Dodge and a Toyota, according to officials. Details on the Fatal Head-On Collision on Mariposa...
Antelope fatal collision involves Sacramento County deputy
(KTXL) — A collision between a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy and a civilian vehicle killed at least one person on Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol North Sacramento Station. The collision occurred at the intersection of Watt Avenue and Elverta Road in Antelope just after 2 a.m., according to CHP. The deputy’s vehicle, […]
Beer cans found in Alameda County deputy's truck after crash: CHP report
DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — A California Highway Patrol officer found an unusual crash scene on Interstate-580 last month in Livermore. The driver suspected of causing the November 10 wreck was an Alameda County Sheriff's deputy, Michael Ziller, and he smelled like alcohol, the CHP officer wrote in his arrest report. CHP Officer Shawn Landers also […]
Traffic Accident Involving a Tesla Near Fairfield Results in a Fatality
Injury/Fatality Accident Involving Speeding Tesla on Interstate 80. A traffic accident close to Fairfield caused the death of one person and injured others. The accident occurred on Interstate 80 eastbound near Pittman Road at about 5:40 p.m. It was reported by a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol (CHP) that a Tesla sedan was speeding at a high rate and struck two vehicles and then overturned.
Alleged DUI Driver Kills Fairfield Man in Traffic Crash
Fatal Accident on Sonoma Boulevard Reportedly Caused by DUI Driver. A suspected DUI driver was placed under arrest and is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter following a fatal accident in Vallejo. Officers arrived at the accident scene on Sonoma Boulevard between Garibaldi and Sereno drives around 8:00 p.m. Although the name of the person who died in the collision has yet to be released, the Vallejo Police Department reported he was a Fairfield man, age 44.
Update | Traffic Collision Causes Death of Pedestrian Near Sloughhouse
Pedestrian Killed in Jackson Road Traffic Collision. A pedestrian died in a traffic collision near Sloughhouse on December 19. The fatal accident occurred along Jackson Road and Sunrise Boulevard around 5:30 a.m. during the morning commute. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the driver of a Toyota Tacoma was in the lane going eastbound when the pedestrian stepped into the lane and was struck.
Vehicle Plunges Off Mount Diablo Summit Early Thursday Morning, Driver Hospitalized
MOUNT DIABLO – The driver of a vehicle that was located near the Mt. Diablo summit was rushed to the hospital early Thursday morning. At approximately 10:55 pm Wednesday night, firefighters were dispatched to a report of a vehicle off the roadway somewhere on Mount Diablo near the summit. The caller said they were at a campsite, drove to the summit parking lot, and drove over the edge because they were “being stabbed by Satan.”
Four taken to the hospital after highway collision
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Four people, including an infant, were taken to the hospital after a collision on the Byron Highway in Contra Costa County on Sunday afternoon. The collision happened around 3 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol. Two vehicles collided on the northbound Byron Highway, a Black Hyundai and a BMW. […]
Highway 99 traffic in Sacramento County congested after chase ends in crash
WILTON, Calif. — Both directions of Highway 99 in Sacramento County are backed up after a pursuit ended in a rollover crash, the California Highway Patrol said. LiveCopter 3 video shows a truck flipped on its side on the Dillard Road offramp off Highway 99. California Highway Patrol officers surrounded the vehicle, with one of their officers at one point with their rifle aimed at the vehicle. A drone was also seen flying overhead the vehicle.
RV fire in Oakland led to propane tank explosion
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – An RV fire early Wednesday led to a propane tank explosion that “sent shrapnel into the air that can cause severe injuries,” according to a tweet that also included a one-minute video of the whole incident. The tweet was sent by the International Association of Firefighters AFL-CIO Local No. 55 at […]
35 firefighters respond to Livermore house fire, 2 displaced
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were displaced after a fire burned a house in rural Livermore, the Alameda County Fire Department said in a tweet. Nobody was injured. Crews responded to the fire on Altamont Pass Road on Tuesday afternoon. ACFD said more than 35 firefighters were needed to combat the blaze. The Livermore-Pleasanton […]
Tesla 'full self-driving' triggered 8-car crash on Bay Bridge, driver tells police
SAN FRANCISCO -- A driver told authorities that their Tesla's "full-self-driving" software braked unexpectedly and triggered an eight-car pileup in the San Francisco Bay Area last month that led to nine people being treated for minor injuries including one juvenile who was hospitalized, according to a California Highway Patrol traffic crash report.
Minor charged in Fremont carjacking that ended in crash
FREMONT, Calif. - A juvenile was arrested and charged for stealing a woman's vehicle and initiating a police chase, officials said. Fremont police announced the new information Wednesday on Sunday's cross-county carjacking case that led to a boy being ejected from a vehicle. The Alameda County District Attorney's Office charged...
One Dead in Sacramento County House Fire
A man was killed, and three others were rescued from a burning house early Sunday morning on Roseburg Court and Faberge Way. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at about 1:40 am on December 18, 2022. According to the Sacramento Metro Fire, when crews arrived on...
Sacramento Motorcycle Crash Injures Rider
Multiple-Vehicle Collision at Watt Avenue Intersection Injures Motorcyclist. A motorcycle crash with two other vehicles resulted in a major injury to the rider in Sacramento on December 19. The accident happened around 12:00 noon at the intersection of Watt Avenue and Longview Drive. The collision involved a Toyota RAV4 and a van in addition to the motorcycle rider and blocked the intersection, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
Woman dies in Oakland Hills crash, driver arrested
OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – A crash early Tuesday morning in the Oakland hills killed a 42-year-old Antioch woman and the man driving her was arrested, police said.Officers went at 12:44 a.m. to the 3800 block of Grizzly Peak Boulevard following the crash. A vehicle was traveling east on the road when it left the pavement and went down an embankment, according to police. Officers located the driver, a 48-year-old Antioch man, and the woman, who was unresponsive, police said. The man was taken to Highland Hospital in stable condition while the woman was pronounced dead, according to police.The name of the woman was not yet available Tuesday from the Alameda County coroner's bureau. Police arrested the man on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter. Officers allege alcohol played a role in the crash.The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information was asked to call the Police Department's traffic investigation unit at (510) 777-8570.
Suspect arrested after running red light, crashing into cars in SF's SoMa district
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect was arrested after running a red light and crashing into several parked cars in the South of Market (SoMa) district, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) announced on Twitter. The incident happened on Wednesday in the area of Brannan and 3rd Street. After crashing into the vehicles, the suspect […]
Early morning car chase ends with crash into Woodland school's gates
WOODLAND – Officers are investigating after a car chase and shooting that ended with one of the vehicles crashing into the gates of a Woodland school.Woodland police say they got several reports of shots fired early Wednesday morning. Investigators believe the incident started as a car chase near E. Gibson Road and County Road 102. One of the cars involved then crashed into a Woodland Christian School gate. A 29-year-old Woodland resident was found injured at the scene by officers. Police believe the person was hurt by jumping on a fence at the school. No other people were found at the scene; a thorough search of the campus came up empty.Police stress that the incident was not related to Woodland Christian School and that the campus remains open on Wednesday.
Suspect arrested after North Bay chase reaches 100 mph with flat tire
AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) — American Canyon police arrested a man accused of stealing a vehicle. He led officers on a chase early Tuesday morning, the police department announced on Facebook. Albert Mayfield, 56, of Hayward was arrested after reaching speeds up to 100 mph. American Canyon Police Department officers were called to the 300 […]
