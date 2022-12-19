Read full article on original website
Extravagant Christmas light show blinks brightly in central Pa. neighborhood
Aidan Carrigan wires his family’s Lower Paxton Township home with 50,000-plus blinking bulbs, dozens of Christmas figures and oodles of ornaments -- then sets it all to a playlist of favorite yuletide tunes. But all these high-wattage holiday decorations aren’t what sets his own heart aglow.
abc27.com
Military mother receives special homecoming at Milton Hershey School
HERSHEY, pa. (WHTM) — There was a special homecoming for a military mom in Hershey on Thursday, Dec. 22. Masallah Sema, a mother of four, came home from her tour of the middle east to surprise her kids before Christmas at the Milton Hershey School. You can see photos...
abc27.com
Cumberland County coffee shop announces closing
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Capital Joe, a coffee shop and cafe based in Mechanicsburg, recently announced that it would be closing its doors effective Jan. 31, 2023. Capital Joe, founded back in 2016, recently left a message on the front door of its Mechanicsburg-based location, informing customers that it would be closing its doors.
abc27.com
New Years Eve with the William D. Lebo Memorial Fund
Officer William D. Lebo proudly served the Lebanon community. After his passing the William D. Lebo Memorial Fund was formed to help emerging leaders in Lebanon continue his service.
abc27.com
Santa’s Reindeer approved for Christmas flight in Pennsylvania
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Agriculture Secretary Russell Reading and Pennsylvania State Dr. Kevin Brightbill announced that Santa’s reindeer at Hersheypark have been cleared for their Dec. 24 take-off. Redding and Brightbill joined Santa Claus and his nine reindeer at Hersheypark Christmas Candylane on Wednesday to announce...
abc27.com
Henry’s Pharmacy Meeting Patient Needs Since 1875
Since 1875, Henry’s Pharmacy in Shippensburg has been helping their patients live long and healthy lives. It’s now under new ownership, and in a new location! Take a look inside their updated pharmacy and learn how they are continuing the local legacy.
abc27.com
Lancaster County food bank to open as pop-up homeless shelter
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Food Hub is opening its doors to those in need. With temperatures expected to dip in the next few days, they are converting this space into a temporary pop-up shelter. The American Red Cross will deliver around 40 cots on Thursday and help set up a warming center with blankets and bed kits.
abc27.com
New senior care facility coming to Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new senior care facility, Silver Spring Personal Care Home, is nearing the end of construction and is set to open in the coming weeks. Silver Spring Personal Care Home is a senior care facility that broke ground on their single-story, 39,000 square foot facility back on Nov. 1, 2021. According to a recent release, the senior care facility is set to wrap up construction and hold its grand-opening ceremony on Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:30 a.m.
iheart.com
Attempted Luring Reported for School Children
(Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg Schools officials are warning parents about a driver who attempted to lure two children into his van near Foose Elementary School. The students reported the incident Tuesday morning after they arrived safely at school. They said an older, white man wearing a mask offered them a ride in his van near 15th and Sycamore Streets. The kids told officials the white van was in poor condition and didn't have a license plate or any kind of lettering on it. The district sent a message to parents to make sure they know what happened.
WGAL
Family and police in York County looking for missing teen
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Family and police are looking for help in finding a missing teenage boy in York County. Kadin Black, 19 of Wrightsville, was last seen at his home on the 1st block of Vickilee Drive between Dec. 17 in the early evening and the early morning hours on Dec. 18.
abc27.com
Dauphin County teen collects hundreds of socks, blankets for children in need
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County student is once again collecting socks and blankets to help hundreds of children in the Harrisburg community. The Salvation Army in Harrisburg is helping nearly 5,000 children this Christmas season with 1,600 households being served. The Salvation Army building’s gym is turned...
abc27.com
Recognition and thanks after people came to save a man’s life in Swatara Township
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — In July, on Interstate 83 in Swatara Township, Dauphin County, there was a scene that two sisters saw while driving behind one man. “I was driving at the time my sister was in the passenger seat and we were getting off the highway the three lanes over to get off at the Bass Pro exit and the car in front of us started to veer off to the left and hit some of the big cones. And right away, I looked at my sister and said that ‘something is wrong this just doesn’t happen,'” Cynthia Goals said.
WGAL
Toy giveaway held at Salvation Army in York
YORK, Pa. — People got in line Tuesday for a special giveaway at the Salvation Army in York. More than 800 families are able to give their children presents for Christmas this year, thanks to a toy distribution. The distribution was made possible by donations, support from the community...
Pa. area bakery’s shoo-fly pies highlighted on ‘Today’ show
When it comes to the holiday season, homemade pies almost always become center stage. So in that case, there’s no better time than any for Bird-in-Hand Bakery & Café and its shoo-fly pies to take center stage too. The bakery, café was the focus of a “Today” show segment on Tuesday morning, according to Lancaster Online.
abc27.com
Franklin County residents scammed out of over $100K
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police say two people in Chambersburg were scammed out of over $100,000. State Police say two unknown people contacted the Chambersburg residents, one claiming to be from Microsoft and another from Chase Bank Security. The two suspects are believed to be men with...
Christmas Day 2022 is a Sunday. Will I get mail on Monday? Will the liquor store be open?
Christmas Day 2022 falls on a Sunday - a day when most government services are closed year-round. That means the holiday will be “observed” by many on Monday, Dec. 26. The best plan, however, if you want to conduct business the day after Christmas, is to call first. This listing assumes everything listed is closed on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.
lebtown.com
We saved you a bite: Funck’s Restaurant Palmyra (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
abc27.com
Harrisburg-area Walmart gives away Christmas trees
(WHTM) – A Harrisburg-area Walmart provided shoppers a holiday surprise on Tuesday. All Christmas trees were free on Tuesday to help families in need. Supplies did not last long but it was all for a good cause. “As opposed to getting rid of something people notoriously really do need...
Firefighters battling central Pa. shopping center blaze
Heavy smoke and flames poured out of the top of an Adams County antique barn Tuesday morning, prompting response from fire departments across the region. The Edge of Town barn on the 5200 block of the Baltimore Pike in Littlestown caught fire around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to dispatch reports. Fire departments from Adams, York and Carroll counties were called to the scene.
abc27.com
Historical barn destroyed by fire in Adams County
LITTLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A local landmark was destroyed by fire in Littlestown, Adams County on Tuesday, Dec. 20. According to Alpha Fire Company Fire Chief Scott Small, the owners of the building and employees were notified by a passerby that smoke was coming from the roof. At that time, the second-floor ceiling fell into the space, which caused the business to fill with smoke.
