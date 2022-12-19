SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — In July, on Interstate 83 in Swatara Township, Dauphin County, there was a scene that two sisters saw while driving behind one man. “I was driving at the time my sister was in the passenger seat and we were getting off the highway the three lanes over to get off at the Bass Pro exit and the car in front of us started to veer off to the left and hit some of the big cones. And right away, I looked at my sister and said that ‘something is wrong this just doesn’t happen,'” Cynthia Goals said.

