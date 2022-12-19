ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

NBC12

Fire leaves Buckingham family houseless for the holidays

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - With Christmas just around the corner, one Buckingham County family has lost everything in a house fire. Fire officials responded to the West James Anderson Highway home just before nine o’clock Wednesday night. Chief Brian Bates with Toga Volunteer Fire Department says five local...
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

6-year-old found dead in Spotsylvania home

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — Investigators are awaiting autopsy results after a 6-year-old was found dead in a Spotsylvania home days ago. The young girl died on Friday, Dec. 18. Since then, her mother, along with her mother's boyfriend, have been charged. Jonathan Copenhaver, 36, and Cera Harper, 32, were each...
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Man injured after hit by car on West Broad Street

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -A man in Henrico is in the hospital after getting hit by a car while walking on West Broad Street Thursday evening. On Dec. 22, around 6 p.m., Henrico Police responded to the 5200 block of West Broad Street for the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Former Chester resident returns library book 37 years later

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Thousands of books line the shelves inside the Chester library, but a recent book return nearly four decades in the making is catching the eye of staff members. “I’ve been in libraries for almost 10 years,” said Dana Bomba, branch manager for the Chester Library. “I...
CHESTER, VA

