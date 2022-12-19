Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Dogs at Richmond Animal Care and Control don their holiday best for free adoption event
Looking to invite a new furry friend into your family this holiday season? Future pet parents can adopt at Richmond Animal Care and Control with no adoption fee for the next two days.
Petersburg Police help spread holiday cheer with 'Shop with a Cop' event
About a dozen children and their families paired up with police officers and together went on a shopping spree at the Petersburg Walmart.
Santa Claus receives official permit to bring herd of legendary reindeer into Virginia on Christmas Eve
The permit to Nicolas “Santa” Claus, of the North Pole, gives permission for Santa to bring his herd of “eight tiny reindeer” and one additional rare, red-nosed reindeer into the Commonwealth for one night this holiday.
NBC12
Fire leaves Buckingham family houseless for the holidays
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - With Christmas just around the corner, one Buckingham County family has lost everything in a house fire. Fire officials responded to the West James Anderson Highway home just before nine o’clock Wednesday night. Chief Brian Bates with Toga Volunteer Fire Department says five local...
Hopewell cold weather shelter now open
The City of Hopewell has announced that its Inclement Weather Shelter is now open on nights to residents ages 18 years and older.
Missing Chesterfield teen last seen leaving home in mid-November
Marcus James Johnson, of the 2100 block of Esquire Road, has not been seen leaving his residence on Wednesday, Nov. 16, according to Chesterfield Police.
Police find body under tarp in Colonial Heights neighborhood
Colonial Heights Police said officers responded at 1 p.m. to the 1300 Block of Yacht Basin Drive after a report by a citizen about possible human remains in the wood line.
Richmond warns residents to be prepared for winter emergencies
With an arctic cold front expected to arrive in Central Virginia on Friday, the City of Richmond is telling residents on how to prepare for cold temperatures, high winds, ice and even flooding through the weekend.
Family of 21-year-old shot to death in Richmond offers $5,000 reward
The family of a man who was killed in South Richmond in 2021 is now offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with information on the shooting.
Siblings with heart condition surprised with wishes on the same day
9-year-old Lance and 17-year-old Jahnesa were both born with Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy, the same critical heart condition that their mother has.
NBC12
Chesterfield business steps in to help homeowner after neighbors call 12 On Your Side
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield homeowner is relieved and even more grateful to remain in her home for more than 30 years. For 33 years, Valerie Devito has lived in her Brandermill home. In early 2022, her neighbors wrote letters asking for help with the power washing, painting and carpentry work her house required.
Residents react to body found, death investigation in Colonial Heights
A member of the Colonial Heights community, Jones says the news of human remains found on the wood line in the 1300 block of Yacht Basin Drive is scary -- and he's not alone.
Virginia Christmas weather history: Ashland, Farmville and Williamsburg
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Christmas is just days away, and now it’s looking like records may be broken across Central Virginia. This might be one of the coldest Christmas holidays seen in years, with highs struggling to get into the 30s. Take a look at a few historic records in the temperature breakdown for […]
6-year-old found dead in Spotsylvania home
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — Investigators are awaiting autopsy results after a 6-year-old was found dead in a Spotsylvania home days ago. The young girl died on Friday, Dec. 18. Since then, her mother, along with her mother's boyfriend, have been charged. Jonathan Copenhaver, 36, and Cera Harper, 32, were each...
He was murdered last year. Now, his family is offering a reward for information.
The family of Isaac Rodriguez announced they will be offering a $5,000 reward for information about his death last summer.
Lee Circle fencing was supposed to be removed this fall. What happened?
What was formerly known as the Lee Circle on Richmond's Monument Avenue was supposed to reopen this past fall, but the space will continue to be closed off to the public until at least springtime.
NBC12
Man injured after hit by car on West Broad Street
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -A man in Henrico is in the hospital after getting hit by a car while walking on West Broad Street Thursday evening. On Dec. 22, around 6 p.m., Henrico Police responded to the 5200 block of West Broad Street for the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
NBC12
Tips to prevent your pipes bursting with cold temperatures on their way
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you plan on hitting the road for the holidays, there are a few things to check off your list before leaving home. Carroll Plumbing and Heating General Manager Kyle Vickery says first, disconnect all outdoor hoses. “What will happen is, the hose will hold water,...
NBC12
Former Chester resident returns library book 37 years later
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Thousands of books line the shelves inside the Chester library, but a recent book return nearly four decades in the making is catching the eye of staff members. “I’ve been in libraries for almost 10 years,” said Dana Bomba, branch manager for the Chester Library. “I...
