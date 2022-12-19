Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Christmas festivities continue in the Roanoke ValleyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenRoanoke, VA
The Haunted House on Patton AveCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Feed birds ducks and geese birdseed instead of crackers bread crumbs or junk foodCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
wfirnews.com
Five months after mass rescue, how Roanoke beagles are doing now
More than 100 beagles removed from that breeding facility this year west of Richmond all appear to be doing well in their new Roanoke-area homes — and lives that are much different from five months ago. You may remember that the Envigo facility in Cumberland County closed down amid allegations of multiple violations of animal welfare laws. In Roanoke, Angels of Assisi took in 112 dogs — and since they were all beagles, they had no trouble finding homes for all. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the latest:
WSLS
Rescue Mission of Roanoke’s North Pole program helps families get Christmas gifts
ROANOKE, Va. – It was a dark and rainy day but the holiday cheer kept everyone merry and bright as they waited in line to pick up presents for their kids for Christmas on Thursday. “We know what it’s like with money tight, we know what it’s like to...
WSLS
Angels of Assisi in Roanoke under fire after disturbing images surface
ROANOKE, Va. – Many of you want answers after disturbing images of the Angels of Assisi shelter in Roanoke began circulating online. “My reaction was heartbreaking at first,” Morgan Manetta, an avid dog lover, said. Another image shows damaged walls animals reside in, and another that’s raising red...
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Sweet Patches looking for a cuddly home
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR News continues to highlight adoptable pets at animal shelters across the southwest and central Virginia during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought two-year-old Patches to the WFXR News studio. Patches is a Jack...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke downtown shop offers sweet display for shoppers
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Every year, the Roanoke downtown shop La De Da displays a gorgeous dress in its store window.. But it’s unlike any dress you’ve seen. That’s because the dress is made exclusively of candy. Robyn Gross, the shop’s designer, says, “The theme is different...
WDBJ7.com
Angel Tree program gives gifts to more than 1,000 children in Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Valley families in need received presents Tuesday to put under the tree for Christmas morning. The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program makes sure every child feels special this holiday season. Bags filled with toys and clothes went into the cars of families who need...
WDBJ7.com
Warming bus helps people in need this winter
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “We’re just trying to give people an opportunity to live until there’s some type of breakthrough in their circumstances,” said Dawn Sandoval, founder of The Least of These Ministry. It’s no secret the dangers of being outdoors for an extended period of...
wfxrtv.com
Memorial service honors lives of homeless people who passed away during 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A remembrance ceremony was held on Wednesday to honor the lives of homeless people who passed away in Roanoke City in 2022. The congregation sat silently at Greene Memorial United Methodist Church as dozens of names were read and a candle lit for each person who died without a home.
WSLS
Wreaths for a Cause in Danville raises more than $17k for local charities
DANVILLE, Va. – Charities in and around Danville will be getting thousands soon, thanks to the Wreaths for a Cause program. On Thursday, the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR) announced that they raised $17,745 for local charities through the annual holiday program. We’re told that more than...
wfxrtv.com
Local organizations work to combat gun violence in Roanoke
Roanoke's RESET team and "Peacemakers" are raising awareness about resources including mental health aid and conflict resolution training. They took to the streets on Wednesday to talk to neighbors on Chapman Avenue after a man was shot in that area a few days ago. Local organizations work to combat gun...
WSLS
12 DAYS OF YOUR PHOTOS: Sweet memories of your baby’s first Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s one holiday that you won’t ever forget as a parent: your baby’s first holiday. In this 12 Days of Your Photos series of articles, we’re showcasing your photographs in our Pin It galleries, which will appear in each article. Once you submit your photos, be on the lookout for them on our Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter – you might even see them on TV!
Smith Mountain Eagle
Huddleston family loses home
A Huddleston family lost their home to a fire 12 days before Christmas. While battling the fire, firefighters found an animal and rescued it. The Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department (Company 7) and others were dispatched to the 1100 block of Artwood Drive in Huddleston at 12:21 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, for report of a structure fire.
WSLS
The Deep Blue Ridge: Floyd woman’s love for hermit crabs makes waves in science community
FLOYD, Va. – A Floyd woman has worked decades to figure out her life, but little did she know it would be a hermit crab that would help her claw her way to her purpose. Mary Akers, 57, is a hermit crab breeder. Her life has revolved around the small crustacean for the past few years. She started Hermit House, which is now a nonprofit dedicated to changing the way people view the species.
WSLS
Roanoke County Police Department welcomes new therapy dog
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – It’s not all smiles and tail wags at the Roanoke County Police Department – unless, of course, Scarlett is at the office. The almost 3-year-old lab is a service dog. Her owner, Darren Potter, is a chaplain and life coach who helps law enforcement deal with the stress of the job.
WSLS
Emergency warming shelter opens in Pulaski County
PULASKI, Va. – The central gym in Pulaski County has been transformed into a warming center, just in time for frigid temperatures in the region. The warming shelter is suitable for eight to ten people, and more if needed, according to Pulaski County leaders. There are cots for people...
WSLS
Hypothermia and frostbite signs, how to warm up
ROANOKE, Va. – Put on those extra layers this weekend, especially if you want to avoid getting hypothermia. Hypothermia is caused by being exposed to cold temperatures for an extended period of time. Ottilia Lewis is the Trauma Outreach Coordinator for Carilion Clinic. She said it doesn’t just need...
Danville’s Community Light Show canceled because of weather
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Danville Parks and Recreation has announced the cancellation of its annual Community Holiday Light Show for Friday, Dec. 23. A representative with the park says the show is canceled because of inclement weather. According to a press release, this year’s light show started on Dec. 8 and was set to run […]
WSLS
12 DAYS OF YOUR PHOTOS: Snap a pic of Christmas movie night and share it here
ROANOKE, Va. – Snuggled up and ready to kick-start movie night with your favorite holiday movie never looked so ... fun!. In this 12 Days of Your Photos series of articles, we’re showcasing your photographs in our Pin It galleries, which will appear in each article. Once you submit your photos, be on the lookout for them on our Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter – you might even see them on TV!
Community tradition keeps Virginia baby boy’s memory alive
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WFXR) – In 2019, Mick and Tabitha Martin lost their son Titan after a pregnancy complication, called a complete concealed abruption. Tabitha was 32 weeks pregnant when they learned the baby didn’t have a heartbeat, and she had to have a C-section. “It’s really hard to go into the hospital with your […]
WDBJ7.com
TAP looks back and ahead
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Total Action for Progress (TAP) has helped more than 4,000 households across the Roanoke Valley this past year. President and CEO Annette Lewis visited Here @ Home to talk about the needs the organization is seeing, and what’s to come in the new year. In...
Comments / 1