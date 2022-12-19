Read full article on original website
Related
Zimbabwe to have dark Christmas amid power cuts, high prices
Zimbabwe has loosened restrictions on travel and gatherings with the threat from COVID-19 receding
KSNT
Spain kicks off festivities with ‘El Gordo’ bumper lottery
MADRID (AP) — Spain kicked off the winter holidays with its huge Christmas lottery known as “El Gordo,” and an unemployed Peruvian woman was among the winners of The Fat One’s top 400,000-euro ($425,000) prize Thursday. The winning ticket number was announced in Madrid’s Teatro Real...
Comments / 0