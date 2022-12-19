Read full article on original website
Appeals court denies Parker’s Corporation’s motion for separate trial in Mallory Beach lawsuit
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Parker’s Corporation’s appeal to be tried separately in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Mallory Beach has been dismissed. Beach, 19, was killed in a boating crash in which Paul Murdaugh was reportedly driving his father’s boat while under the influence.
Deputies: Man targeted Hispanic families in Dorchester Co. crime spree
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 21-year-old who was arrested after a Wednesday standoff now faces more charges in connection to a crime spree that deputies called racially motivated. Elleyon Adrian White is charged with four counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, four counts of first-degree...
‘Violent crime spree’: 3 facing new charges in Orangeburg carjacking
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies in Orangeburg County filed new charges against three suspects who have been previously charged with a November killing. Dwayne Smalls, 18, of Holly Hill; Ja’Quail Mack, 17, of Bowman; and Nasir Washington, 18, or Orangeburg, have each been charged with criminal conspiracy and carjacking, sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker said. Mack also faces a charge of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, he said.
Report: Woman kicks husband at airport after finding ‘indecent photos’
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Airport Police say a woman is facing a charge after attacking her husband Wednesday at the Charleston International Airport. Paula Barbour, 55, is charged with one count of domestic violence, third-degree. The Charleston County Aviation Authority responded to guest services for “an active domestic” at...
Man in custody following South Carolina standoff
According to DCSO, some of the warrants were for violent crimes. A portion of the neighborhood was shut down during the standoff to ensure resident safety.
Ridgeland police investigating theft of money from restaurant
The Ridgeland Police Department is investigating the theft of an undisclosed amount of money from a fast-food restaurant cash register on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and are seeking an unidentified male suspect. Officers responded to McDonald's at 8548 Grahamville Road around 7:35 p.m., after a male suspect reportedly took money from...
Authorities arrest 21-year-old in 2020 fatal shooting, has a history with law enforcement
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a Nov. 2020 fatal shooting. Trey-Von Marquel Antoine Drayton-Fabor, 21, is being charged with murder after cell phone data put him with 18-year-old Tywon L. Washington the night of his murder. An affidavit...
12 men arrested after investigation reveals internet crimes against children committed in the Lowcountry
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Federal and local agencies have arrested more than ten men since August for internet crimes against children in the Mount Pleasant area. The varying charges include travelling to the area to solicit sex from a minor, attempted and sexual exploitation of a minor and sharing explicit content with minors.
Man injured in early-morning Ladson shooting
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say one person was injured shortly after midnight Tuesday morning in a shooting in the Ladson area. Deputies responded to a report of gunfire in the 4400 block of Garwood Drive in the Woodside Manor community where they found shell casings and a home that had been damaged by gunfire, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
As investigation unfolds after Georgia school shooter hoaxes, 911 calls show similarities
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An active shooter hoax at the end of November shut down as many as 20 schools across Georgia,including in Savannah. It came just weeks after a similar string of incidents in South Carolina. Now authorities say there are similarities in the 911 calls placed that day.
Report: Woman arrested after firing gun into air outside apartments
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman is facing charges after police say she fired a gun into the air outside a Summerville apartment complex Tuesday night. Authorities say Jasmine Hill, 31, faces charges of discharging a firearm in town limits and unlawful carrying of a pistol. Summerville Police officers were...
Coroner IDs Summerville apartment complex shooting victim, 1 in custody
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in an early-morning shooting at a Summerville apartment complex Thursday morning. Nasir S. Fogle, 21, of Summerville, was found shot to death on an outdoor staircase at the Villas of Summerville by Summerville Police o at approximately 2 a.m., Coroner Paul Brouthers said. Fogle was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:05 a.m.
21-year-old man wanted on felony charges arrested by SWAT team
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The man who was barricaded in a Dorchester Manor subdivision home Wednesday afternoon is now in custody. Elleyon Adrian White, 21, was wanted on several felony charges of burglary first-degree, armed robbery and kidnapping, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lt. Rick Carson said. Deputies attempted...
SWAT, deputies on scene of man barricaded in Dorchester Co. home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is responding to an incident in the Dorchester Manor subdivision Wednesday afternoon. Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lt. Rick Carson says deputies and SWAT are working a situation involving a barricaded suspect in a house on Cedar Grove Drive. The sheriff’s...
Law enforcement investigating shooting near Adams Run
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies responded Monday night to a shooting near Adams Run. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), deputies responded to reports of a person being shot in the woods off of Parkers Ferry Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. The victim was taken...
Deputies seek tips 2 years after deadly Johns Island shooting
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for leads in a deadly 2020 shooting of a 22-year-old on Johns Island. Deputies say Nygel Covington was found dead on a dirt road near Secessionville Road on Dec. 20, 2020, around 8:45 p.m. Another victim...
Man arrested after mom discovers ‘inappropriate communication’ with 15-year-old daughter
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Goose Creek man is facing multiple charges after engaging in criminal sexual conduct with a 15-year-old girl, Dorchester County deputies said. Terry Lee Kostelak, 27, was charged with three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. A police report states the victim’s mother called the...
Police: Domestic dispute leads to shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Savannah are investigating a domestic dispute that resulted in a shooting. According to a statement from SPD on Wednesday, officers responded to Wilder Drive and found an adult male suffering from what was said to be non life-threatening injuries.
Man in custody following standoff in Dorchester Manor
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) took a man into custody Wednesday following a standoff in the Dorchester Manor subdivision. Deputies attempted to serve multiple felony warrants on the man — identified as Elleyon White (21) — around 2:30 p.m., but he refused to come out of the home on Cedar Grove Drive.
Blotter: Free peep show
The Blotter is taken from reports filed Dec. 5 to Dec. 14 with area police departments. Blotter of the week: Someone reported to police that they saw a topless woman Dec. 8 in the parking lot at Wholesale Liquors in West Ashley, according to a Charleston police report. When an officer approached her, she reportedly was covered in a blanket and he asked her to put a shirt on. The woman said she didn’t have a shirt on because she was hot and she didn’t have any clothes. Multiple witnesses confirmed they saw the woman in “varying degrees of undress.” She was arrested for indecent exposure.
