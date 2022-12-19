ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

live5news.com

‘Violent crime spree’: 3 facing new charges in Orangeburg carjacking

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies in Orangeburg County filed new charges against three suspects who have been previously charged with a November killing. Dwayne Smalls, 18, of Holly Hill; Ja’Quail Mack, 17, of Bowman; and Nasir Washington, 18, or Orangeburg, have each been charged with criminal conspiracy and carjacking, sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker said. Mack also faces a charge of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, he said.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Report: Woman kicks husband at airport after finding ‘indecent photos’

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Airport Police say a woman is facing a charge after attacking her husband Wednesday at the Charleston International Airport. Paula Barbour, 55, is charged with one count of domestic violence, third-degree. The Charleston County Aviation Authority responded to guest services for “an active domestic” at...
CHARLESTON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Ridgeland police investigating theft of money from restaurant

The Ridgeland Police Department is investigating the theft of an undisclosed amount of money from a fast-food restaurant cash register on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and are seeking an unidentified male suspect. Officers responded to McDonald's at 8548 Grahamville Road around 7:35 p.m., after a male suspect reportedly took money from...
RIDGELAND, SC
live5news.com

Man injured in early-morning Ladson shooting

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say one person was injured shortly after midnight Tuesday morning in a shooting in the Ladson area. Deputies responded to a report of gunfire in the 4400 block of Garwood Drive in the Woodside Manor community where they found shell casings and a home that had been damaged by gunfire, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
LADSON, SC
live5news.com

Report: Woman arrested after firing gun into air outside apartments

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman is facing charges after police say she fired a gun into the air outside a Summerville apartment complex Tuesday night. Authorities say Jasmine Hill, 31, faces charges of discharging a firearm in town limits and unlawful carrying of a pistol. Summerville Police officers were...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs Summerville apartment complex shooting victim, 1 in custody

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in an early-morning shooting at a Summerville apartment complex Thursday morning. Nasir S. Fogle, 21, of Summerville, was found shot to death on an outdoor staircase at the Villas of Summerville by Summerville Police o at approximately 2 a.m., Coroner Paul Brouthers said. Fogle was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:05 a.m.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

21-year-old man wanted on felony charges arrested by SWAT team

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The man who was barricaded in a Dorchester Manor subdivision home Wednesday afternoon is now in custody. Elleyon Adrian White, 21, was wanted on several felony charges of burglary first-degree, armed robbery and kidnapping, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lt. Rick Carson said. Deputies attempted...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

SWAT, deputies on scene of man barricaded in Dorchester Co. home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is responding to an incident in the Dorchester Manor subdivision Wednesday afternoon. Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lt. Rick Carson says deputies and SWAT are working a situation involving a barricaded suspect in a house on Cedar Grove Drive. The sheriff’s...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Law enforcement investigating shooting near Adams Run

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies responded Monday night to a shooting near Adams Run. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), deputies responded to reports of a person being shot in the woods off of Parkers Ferry Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. The victim was taken...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies seek tips 2 years after deadly Johns Island shooting

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for leads in a deadly 2020 shooting of a 22-year-old on Johns Island. Deputies say Nygel Covington was found dead on a dirt road near Secessionville Road on Dec. 20, 2020, around 8:45 p.m. Another victim...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Police: Domestic dispute leads to shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Savannah are investigating a domestic dispute that resulted in a shooting. According to a statement from SPD on Wednesday, officers responded to Wilder Drive and found an adult male suffering from what was said to be non life-threatening injuries.
SAVANNAH, GA
counton2.com

Man in custody following standoff in Dorchester Manor

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) took a man into custody Wednesday following a standoff in the Dorchester Manor subdivision. Deputies attempted to serve multiple felony warrants on the man — identified as Elleyon White (21) — around 2:30 p.m., but he refused to come out of the home on Cedar Grove Drive.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
Charleston City Paper

Blotter: Free peep show

The Blotter is taken from reports filed Dec. 5 to Dec. 14 with area police departments. Blotter of the week: Someone reported to police that they saw a topless woman Dec. 8 in the parking lot at Wholesale Liquors in West Ashley, according to a Charleston police report. When an officer approached her, she reportedly was covered in a blanket and he asked her to put a shirt on. The woman said she didn’t have a shirt on because she was hot and she didn’t have any clothes. Multiple witnesses confirmed they saw the woman in “varying degrees of undress.” She was arrested for indecent exposure.
CHARLESTON, SC

