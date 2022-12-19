ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
klkntv.com

84-year-old Kansas man killed in rollover crash on I-80 near York

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An 84-year-old man was killed Wednesday when he lost control of his vehicle due to road conditions near York. A Nebraska State Patrol spokesman said the crash happened around 4 p.m. on Interstate 80 southwest of York. Louis Coyle of Lehigh, Kansas, was heading west...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

One killed in weather-related crash near York on Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A person was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 80 near York on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. A spokesperson for NSP said the crash happened around 4 p.m. near mile marker 347, near the York interchange. According to NSP, a westbound Ford...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln drivers face slick roads after snowfall

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — You may have thought Lincoln escaped the snow when heading to bed Wednesday night, but it finally arrived a little later than originally expected. And it caused problems on our roads. On Thursday morning, Channel 8 crews saw a lot of side streets that were still waiting to be plowed.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Weather caused fatal crash on I-80 near York

Nebraska State Patrol faces blizzard conditions, warns of frostbite. Nebraska state troopers faced some harsh conditions Wednesday night while helping drivers. Nebraska businessman Beau Ballard has been appointed the next state senator to serve District 21. Emily's Thursday night forecast. Updated: 7 hours ago. Intense cold and windy conditions through...
YORK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Accident on snow-covered road, injures one near Pickrell

BEATRICE – A sport utility vehicle slid off a snowy Gage County road, Monday, injuring the driver...who had to be extricated from the wreck. A Gage County Sheriff’s investigator says the accident happened at 3:13 p.m., about three miles west of Pickrell, at the intersection of West Chesnut and Southwest 58th Road.
GAGE COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln bus riders saw delays in cold weather Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department said StarTran buses experienced some delays on Thursday. As of 4:30 p.m., buses were back on schedule, according to an LTU spokeswoman. But earlier in the day, officials said snow had impacted roads across the city, which caused delays.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

McCool Junction student killed when semi crashes into car

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A McCool Junction High School junior died after his car was hit by an oncoming semi Sunday morning. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says a 2003 Buick LeSabre was trying to make a right turn onto Highway 81 from E Road just before 10 a.m.
MCCOOL JUNCTION, NE
klkntv.com

Vehicles crash, slide throughout Lincoln after snow falls

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities are urging Lincoln drivers to watch out for ice on Monday. Crashes and slide-offs have been reported all over the city since snow began coming down around 6:30 a.m. Nebraska 511 is reporting multiple traffic jams and roads that have come to a standstill.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lincoln Police investigate car theft

University of Nebraska–Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green has announcement his plan to retire as chancellor in 2023. Norfolk nonprofit leader accused of embezzling $740,000. Norfolk nonprofit leader accused of embezzling $740,000. Traffic deaths up in Nebraska in November. Updated: 5 hours ago. Nineteen people were killed in traffic crashes in...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Check out which Lincoln restaurants are open over Christmas weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Don’t like your in-laws’ cooking? Metro Dining Delivery has you covered. Metro Dining Delivery has compiled a list of all Lincoln restaurants that will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas. The business is a delivery service that serves Lincoln and is affiliated...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Body found in Kansas connected to Omaha missing persons' case

Road conditions continue to deteriorate as the overnight hours progress. A study from the ACLU of Nebraska is shining light on the drawbacks of cash bond and how it may disproportionately affect Nebraskans. 6:30 p.m. Storm Tracker update: Road conditions continuing to deteriorate. Updated: 6 hours ago. Road conditions continue...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Blaze causes $225,000 in damage to Lincoln auto shop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Fire & Rescue is telling everyone to stay away from an auto shop that caught fire late Sunday night. More than a dozen units were called to Komi Auto Sales near 22nd and Y Streets around 10:30 p.m. Crews saw heavy smoke and flames...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Passing driver collided with oncoming traffic on icy highway near Union

UNION - Freezing drizzle made traffic hazardous in southeast Nebraska Monday morning with multiple slide-offs and accidents reported. Nehawka and Murray fire and rescue units responded to Highway 75 near Union Orchard at 9 a.m. where there was a head-on collision between a Honda Prius and a SUV. Both drivers...
UNION, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Leigh man dies in Friday accident near Clarkson

CLARKSON, Neb. -- A Leigh man died in a car accident that happened near Clarkson on Friday morning. The Colfax County Sheriff's Department said that around 10 a.m. they got an emergency call of a car accident at the intersection of Road X and Road 9, one mile east of Clarkson.
CLARKSON, NE
1011now.com

Trucker faces felony charges after chase across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Dakota man faces felony charges after a pursuit crossing six counties in Nebraska last week. Lancaster County prosecutors charged Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, with Assault on an Officer using a Motor Vehicle, Leaving the Scene of an Injury Accident and Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest. He’s scheduled in court Tuesday morning for a bond review hearing and then again on Jan. 17, 2023, for another hearing.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood Police Report Two Arrests

(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department reports the arrest of 43-year-old Kerri Thomas of Glenwood on a Mills County Warrant. Police transported Thomas to the Mills County Jail. The bond was set at $12,000. Glenwood Police arrested 22-year-old Hunter Bickle of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, for Driving Under Suspension. Officers transported Bickle to...
GLENWOOD, IA

