An Obituary: Helen W. Millar

Helen W. Millar, 91, of Bedford, died on Dec. 18, 2022 at the home of her son in South Portland, Maine. Born Helen Hope Wiley on July 26, 1931, she was the second daughter (two minutes ahead of her identical twin) of Harold and Eva Schurr Wiley. Helen and her sisters grew up on the family farm near Shawsville in Harford County, Maryland.
The Bedford Citizen

Christmas Services in Bedford

Here are the Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services and activities scheduled at churches in Bedford:. The First Baptist Church of Bedford invites everyone to a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. Take a moment in the hustle and bustle of the season to reflect on the true meaning of Christmas – The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it (John 1:5). This service is a perennial favorite time of everyone with carol singing and a child-friendly atmosphere. All are welcome.
Turnto10.com

School districts cancel classes Friday

At least three Rhode Island public school districts have canceled school Friday. Scituate, Chariho and Cumberland said they will be closed. Public schools in Stonington, Connecticut, will also be closed. And handful of private schools have also called off classes. Heavy rain and high winds could cause street flooding and...
The Bedford Citizen

Fahad Alden: Why I Serve and Why You Should, Too

In one of my recent podcasts, “Lessons We Can Take from Today,” while running for a seat on the library’s Board of Trustees, I talked about the lessons I learned, mistakes I made, and funny moments that I experienced. The podcast also included voice recordings of some of the people who helped guide me through the process.
CBS Boston

Emerson Hospital surgeon creates gingerbread masterpiece

CONCORD – One look at Dr. Andrea Resciniti's impressive Gingerbread house, and it's clear it took time and dedication. But Resciniti is the first to admit there was no real plan.Resciniti is a general surgeon at Emerson Hospital. Come holiday season, this is her gift to the community."I have a semi-vision. I make the first part and look at it and build off it," Resciniti said. "It's really fun to watch the kids and a lot of patients ask when it will be there. It's fun for the holidays."For the past 28 years she has made elaborate houses for the...
The Bedford Citizen

Stone Carver Flourishing in His Depot Studio

Scott Cahaly says he is proficient at “shutting off the mental chatter and ‘listening’ to the stone.”. That’s an important talent for an artist who also teaches stone carving. Cahaly, who grew up in Lexington, has been an instructor for 21 years, including the past nine...
Boston 25 News WFXT

List of school closings and delays

Some schools have announced closings and delays for Friday due to a major storm that’s bringing damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts. Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW. ©2022 Cox...
CBS Boston

Longtime YMCA resident seeks cards, visitors for holidays

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON - We've all heard the phrase before, "If these walls could talk..." This time, it's the man living inside of these walls that has the story to tell."[It] was the early 60s," Norman Borkow began to explain. That's when Borkow's family dropped him off at The Huntington Avenue YMCA. He was just 18 years old. "Queen Elizabeth, reigning 70 years, she was 96. That's a good age, I wonder if I live to see that?" Borkow questioned.  And although he's had a career, he's chosen to stay at The Y. "I remember when I was a...
fallriverreporter.com

Gesture made by students from one eastern MA school towards a student of color from another school sparks investigation

A gesture reportedly made by multiple students from one school towards a student of color from another school has caused an eastern Massachusetts high school to launch an investigation. The following is a statement released by Medway Public Schools Superintendent Armand Pires and High School Principal John Murray:. “Medway High...
The Bedford Citizen

Health Department’s Holiday Food Safety

The holidays are a wonderful time of year to enjoy special meals with loved ones. This holiday season remember to keep family and friends safe by following these important tips to prevent foodborne illness:. 1. Keep Foods Separated – Avoid cross contamination by keeping raw meat such as chicken or...
The Bedford Citizen

An Obituary: Barbara A. DeFrancesco

Barbara A. (Thoreson) DeFrancesco, 82, of Bedford died on Dec. 16, 2022 after a brief illness. Barbara was born in Boston, raised in Revere and was the daughter of the late Lawrence A. and Josephine C. (Tranfaglia) Thoreson. She lived in Bedford for many years and was employed as a...
The Bedford Citizen

Superintendent’s Update ~ December 16

Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for December 16, 2022, included Hanukkah; Performing Arts News; Athletic Honors; Annual Bedford Fire Department Toy Collection; District Calendar 2023-2024; FY24 Budget Information; Bedford High School Students Participate in HSSIEP; Respiratory Illness Prevention; COVID-19; Superintendent Search Update; and Early Release times for December 23, 2022.
