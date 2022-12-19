Read full article on original website
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Frog Pond's Skating Spectacular at First Night Boston!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
238 Miles Of Habitat Could Be Restored By The Ipswich River Watershed AssociationDianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Eliminating The Threat: 2 Braintree Dams Could Recieve Funding For RemovalDianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Burlington Mall Celebrates 40,000 Gifts Given to Local Families & ChildrenDianna CarneyBurlington, MA
Medway Students Single Out Wellesley Basketball Player During Varsity Game
A girls' varsity basketball game ended with a racist demonstration between two opposing high schools earlier this month, school officials said. Two Medway High School students knelt on the ground and raised their fists in a gesture associated with racial justice movements as a Wellesley High S…
Bedford High School inducts 59 students into the National Honor Society
Bedford High School inducted 59 students into the National Honor Society on Tuesday night. NHS President Anna Chong began the ceremony, congratulating new inductees on their commitment to excellence and their status as role models for other students. National Honor Society officers Anna Chong, Vice President Emma Szabo, Secretary Rachel...
Educational Foundation Grants to Benefit Scores of Students
The Bedford Education Foundation (BEF) has announced $5,900 in grants for its fall cycle, benefiting scores of students in all four schools. As noted on its website, “the BEF is dedicated to enhancing classroom curricular creativity and innovation” in the schools. Noelle Ellen, a grade four teacher at...
An Obituary: Helen W. Millar
Helen W. Millar, 91, of Bedford, died on Dec. 18, 2022 at the home of her son in South Portland, Maine. Born Helen Hope Wiley on July 26, 1931, she was the second daughter (two minutes ahead of her identical twin) of Harold and Eva Schurr Wiley. Helen and her sisters grew up on the family farm near Shawsville in Harford County, Maryland.
Bedford Santa Program Still Welcoming Volunteers for Saturday
Do you vicariously reflect on what it must be like to be Santa Claus?. Now is your chance to get a taste of the adulation and gratification that motivates the iconic Christmas Eve visitor to greater heights. The Bedford Santa program is still short several volunteers to wear the suit...
Christmas Services in Bedford
Here are the Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services and activities scheduled at churches in Bedford:. The First Baptist Church of Bedford invites everyone to a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. Take a moment in the hustle and bustle of the season to reflect on the true meaning of Christmas – The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it (John 1:5). This service is a perennial favorite time of everyone with carol singing and a child-friendly atmosphere. All are welcome.
Turnto10.com
School districts cancel classes Friday
At least three Rhode Island public school districts have canceled school Friday. Scituate, Chariho and Cumberland said they will be closed. Public schools in Stonington, Connecticut, will also be closed. And handful of private schools have also called off classes. Heavy rain and high winds could cause street flooding and...
Fahad Alden: Why I Serve and Why You Should, Too
In one of my recent podcasts, “Lessons We Can Take from Today,” while running for a seat on the library’s Board of Trustees, I talked about the lessons I learned, mistakes I made, and funny moments that I experienced. The podcast also included voice recordings of some of the people who helped guide me through the process.
Emerson Hospital surgeon creates gingerbread masterpiece
CONCORD – One look at Dr. Andrea Resciniti's impressive Gingerbread house, and it's clear it took time and dedication. But Resciniti is the first to admit there was no real plan.Resciniti is a general surgeon at Emerson Hospital. Come holiday season, this is her gift to the community."I have a semi-vision. I make the first part and look at it and build off it," Resciniti said. "It's really fun to watch the kids and a lot of patients ask when it will be there. It's fun for the holidays."For the past 28 years she has made elaborate houses for the...
Stone Carver Flourishing in His Depot Studio
Scott Cahaly says he is proficient at “shutting off the mental chatter and ‘listening’ to the stone.”. That’s an important talent for an artist who also teaches stone carving. Cahaly, who grew up in Lexington, has been an instructor for 21 years, including the past nine...
WBUR
As literacy screening becomes a requirement in Mass., a look at what impact it makes in schools
Third graders at Sumner G. Whittier School, in Everett, sound out words — syllable by syllable — on a recent morning. Teacher Audra Lessard asks each of the five students to carefully read a word aloud from a worksheet. “Br - i - m … brim!” says Matthew....
List of school closings and delays
Some schools have announced closings and delays for Friday due to a major storm that’s bringing damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts. Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW. ©2022 Cox...
Longtime YMCA resident seeks cards, visitors for holidays
By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON - We've all heard the phrase before, "If these walls could talk..." This time, it's the man living inside of these walls that has the story to tell."[It] was the early 60s," Norman Borkow began to explain. That's when Borkow's family dropped him off at The Huntington Avenue YMCA. He was just 18 years old. "Queen Elizabeth, reigning 70 years, she was 96. That's a good age, I wonder if I live to see that?" Borkow questioned. And although he's had a career, he's chosen to stay at The Y. "I remember when I was a...
25 Investigates: Former Medford High School teacher says student dislocated her jaw
MEDFORD, Mass. — Days after a student was stabbed in a videotaped fight at Medford High School, a special education teacher recounted a previous incident of violence where she said a student left her with a serious injury to her face. The alleged attack happened on December 22, 2021,...
fallriverreporter.com
Gesture made by students from one eastern MA school towards a student of color from another school sparks investigation
A gesture reportedly made by multiple students from one school towards a student of color from another school has caused an eastern Massachusetts high school to launch an investigation. The following is a statement released by Medway Public Schools Superintendent Armand Pires and High School Principal John Murray:. “Medway High...
Health Department’s Holiday Food Safety
The holidays are a wonderful time of year to enjoy special meals with loved ones. This holiday season remember to keep family and friends safe by following these important tips to prevent foodborne illness:. 1. Keep Foods Separated – Avoid cross contamination by keeping raw meat such as chicken or...
An Obituary: Barbara A. DeFrancesco
Barbara A. (Thoreson) DeFrancesco, 82, of Bedford died on Dec. 16, 2022 after a brief illness. Barbara was born in Boston, raised in Revere and was the daughter of the late Lawrence A. and Josephine C. (Tranfaglia) Thoreson. She lived in Bedford for many years and was employed as a...
Podcast #5 in the Bedford Explained Series: Bedford Santa Program
Christmas time is here and today we’re looking into a tradition in town that reminds us all of what a special place we live in. We’re talking about the Bedford Community Santa Program. The Bedford Community Santa Program has been running since 1946. It started when one of...
Everett Blood Drive Honoring 'Bouncy' 10-Year-Old Girl Who Died Of Cancer
Six years after her death, a Peabody child is still inspiring others to help children like her who battle childhood cancer and other conditions.Everett Police Department is sponsoring a blood drive benefitting Boston Children's Hospital in memory of Ella O'Donnell, who died at 10 years old after ba…
Superintendent’s Update ~ December 16
Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for December 16, 2022, included Hanukkah; Performing Arts News; Athletic Honors; Annual Bedford Fire Department Toy Collection; District Calendar 2023-2024; FY24 Budget Information; Bedford High School Students Participate in HSSIEP; Respiratory Illness Prevention; COVID-19; Superintendent Search Update; and Early Release times for December 23, 2022.
