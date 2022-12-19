A fire caused more than $150,000 worth of damage to a Dubuque home early Wednesday, though all of the home’s residents were able to escape the building safely. Firefighters responded to a house on Almond Street just before 2am Wednesday after a fire started on the first floor of the structure. Five adults and two children were sleeping on the home’s second floor at the time and were awakened by their smoke alarms. They safely exited the structure by the time that firefighters arrived, and no one was injured. A dog and three cats were also rescued by firefighters. Fire officials again remind residents of the importance of smoke alarms.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO