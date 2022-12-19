Read full article on original website
Cedar Rapids Senior Dog is Finally Adopted After Viral Post
Earlier this week, a kind Iowan by the name of Amy Nicholson-Jordan helped make a Christmas miracle happen right here in Cedar Rapids. Amy stopped by the Cedar Valley Humane Society and met Rudolph, a senior pup that was in the need of some love. She was so moved by her visit with Rudolph, she made a Facebook post dedicated to getting him adopted. The post reads:
Central Illinois Proud
Winter storm sends Knox County plows home
KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– The weather has forced Knox County to cease all plowing for the night. According to the Knox County Sheriff Facebook page, plowing will not resume until Friday morning. The post encouraged everyone to stay home until conditions improve.
KWQC
Muscatine County Salvation Army Lt. living in giant kettle to raise money despite impending winter storm
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - 14 degrees and an impending winter storm are not ideal conditions to sleep outside in, but it’s not stopping a Salvation Army officer in Muscatine. Lt. Lucas Gantner with the Salvation Army of Muscatine County is living and sleeping in a giant red kettle outside of Hy-Vee in Muscatine. It’s part of the Salvation Army’s Christmas fundraising campaign.
KWQC
Mother and son book-writing team donates to UI Children’s Hospital
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) -Many people may remember either reading or being read a bedtime story while being tucked in by their parents at night. A mother and son team from Bettendorf wanted to give that experience to sick kids on Wednesday. Nyilah Sulaimana and Mason Gabel donated 200 books...
KWQC
Winter weather ride along with LeClaire Police
LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - Winter weather causes delays on roadways, and for many who have to travel it can be pretty dangerous. Ahead of the holiday travel, LeClaire Police are showing people what it’s like to drive during winter weather, and how treacherous road conditions can be. Many back...
KWQC
Davenport house unlivable after fire Tuesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Just before the holidays, a house in Davenport is unlivable after a fire broke out Tuesday morning. According to the fire department, the fire broke out just before 7 a.m. at a home in the 1200 block of Farnam Street. A person inside the home called...
KWQC
Take a ride with a UPS driver during the holiday season
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - UPS drivers worldwide are working extra this holiday season to make sure your gifts arrive on time for the holidays. With nearly double the usual workload, Eric Payne, an Eldridge, Iowa native, is doing his part in making Christmas miracles by delivering packages for UPS for nearly three decades.
KCRG.com
Iowa doctors: Frostbite, arthritis among medical concerns amid frigid weather
Dubuque man sentenced to 100 years in prison for sex abuse. A judge sentenced a Dubuque man to 100 years in prison for sexually abusing two girls under the age of ten. Some prefer to take their chances outside despite blizzard conditions. Updated: 6 hours ago. A new resource in...
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Chocolate Shop in the State
When it comes to chocolate, there's a shop here in Iowa that does it right! A new study from 24/7 Wall Street has named Chocolate Manor in Davenport as the best chocolate shop in the state!. Chocolate Manor is located at 110 E 2nd Street and is a family-owned and...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted for stabbing teen in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen her?. Destiny Thomas, 20, is wanted by Rock Island Police for two counts of home invasion and two counts of aggravated battery. According to police, Thomas stabbed a 15-year-old girl on Dec. 6. The girl was flown to the University of Iowa Hospital, where she underwent surgery and is in stable condition.
KCRG.com
Working smoke alarms credited with saving Dubuque family from house fire
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Fire Department said a fire could have ended tragically if not for working smoke alarms on Tuesday night. Firefighters said a family living at a home on Almond Street were woken up by the smoke alarms just before 2 a.m. Five adults and two...
KWQC
How to make more healthful holiday recipes
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The holiday celebrations are underway and with so many goodies and treats, you may be looking for ways to celebrate while eating right. Teresa Pangan, Prevention and Wellness Strategist with UnityPoint Health offered some tips to lighten holiday food staples while maintaining lots of flavor. Among her suggestions:
superhits106.com
No One Injured In Fire at Dubuque Residence
A fire caused more than $150,000 worth of damage to a Dubuque home early Wednesday, though all of the home’s residents were able to escape the building safely. Firefighters responded to a house on Almond Street just before 2am Wednesday after a fire started on the first floor of the structure. Five adults and two children were sleeping on the home’s second floor at the time and were awakened by their smoke alarms. They safely exited the structure by the time that firefighters arrived, and no one was injured. A dog and three cats were also rescued by firefighters. Fire officials again remind residents of the importance of smoke alarms.
KWQC
More than $200,000 raised for River Bend Food Bank to meet emergency needs this winter
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Community Foundation and 12 other local funders and individual donors raised $224, 000 in two weeks to help Riverbend Food Bank feed children, adults, and seniors this winter. This year, the food donations that River Bend Food Bank relies on to supply its...
Snow emergencies issued across the Quad Cities area
MOLINE, Ill. — While we're all for having a white Christmas this year, we will have to sacrifice parking on public roads to make sure crews can clean them up safely during and following this week's winter storm. That's why towns and cities in the Quad Cities area are...
KWQC
1 killed in crash on 53rd Street and John Deere Road in Moline
People who participate in boot camp are asked to bring a helmet and mouth guard. The rest of the equipment is provided, and there is no cost to attend. Rock Island High School & Moline High Chamber Singers. North Scott Junior & Senior High Schools. Updated: 5 hours ago. North...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: East Moline police ask for help to find 3 men suspected to set vehicle on fire
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline police are asking for the public’s help to find three men suspected of having set a vehicle on fire. East Moline police responded to a vehicle fire about 5 a.m. Dec. 11 in the 1000 block of 15th Street. Crime Stoppers said...
Rock Island Police: 14 cars stolen or recovered in past 24 hours
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Over the course of 24 hours, Rock Island Police handled 14 cases of cars being stolen, attempted to be stolen or recovered as stolen, according to a press release sent out by the department the morning of Thursday Dec. 22. In all but one of...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police warn of new scam
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is warning people of a scam that’s emerging while temperatures are dropping. Police say multiple callers have reported receiving an automated call claiming to be from Alliant Energy. The message states that the victim is behind on their electric bill and that power will be cut in 30 minutes unless they push buttons to start making a payment.
KCRG.com
Two arrested in March gunfire incident that damaged Manchester home
MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said they arrested two people in connection to a March incident in which one person fired gunshots that damaged a Manchester home and the other person allegedly helped him. Police said the months-long investigation started with a report of gunshots on South 3rd Street in...
