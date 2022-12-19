Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
No snow emergency for Madison, but travel still discouraged tonight as strong winds may create whiteout conditions
The City of Madison's Streets Division says a snow emergency will not be declared in Madison, but is still asking people to avoid parking on the street overnight as they begin plowing every road in the city.
nbc15.com
Passengers at Dane Co. airport brace for delays during snowy day
‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing crews to work through the night across Dane. Johnson says plowing efforts will start at midnight city-wide, asking drivers to find off-street parking during the operation to offer snowplow drivers a clear path to work. ‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing...
nbc15.com
Travelers try to beat the cold and wind in Beloit
‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing crews to work through the night across Dane. Johnson says plowing efforts will start at midnight city-wide, asking drivers to find off-street parking during the operation to offer snowplow drivers a clear path to work. ‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing...
Numerous crashes, slide-offs reported across area as winter storm moves in
MADISON, Wis. — First responders across southern Wisconsin have been busy responding to numerous crashes and slide-offs as a winter storm brings heavy winds, bitter cold and snow to the region. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Thursday night, crews statewide responded to 143 motorist assist calls since 7 a.m., as well as 87 vehicle runoffs and 75 crashes. Between...
Washington Examiner
Wis-DOT issues stay at home warning for Friday
(The Center Square) -- The state of Wisconsin is telling folks to stay at home Friday, if they can. Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation on Wednesday urged people not to travel during the worst of Friday’s winter weather. “Travel may not be advised in some parts of the state...
Don’t travel Friday unless absolutely necessary, Wisconsin DOT says
With possible whiteout or blizzard conditions and dangerous wind chills in store later this week, Wisconsin transportation officials are urging people not to travel Friday.
nbc15.com
WisDOT gives tips for checking road conditions before you head out the door
The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the names of the two people who were pronounced dead following a fire a Janesville home last week. Leading up to the Thursday and Friday snow, drivers are prepping trucks and getting ready for a busy weekend. Travel discouraged during dangerous winter...
nbc15.com
Travel discouraged during dangerous winter Wisconsin storm
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State officials warned Wisconsinites against traveling during Friday’s predicted winter storm. Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent Tim Carnahan said the snow, cold temperatures and wind will make interstates a dangerous place to drive. “Don’t underestimate this storm,” Carnahan said. “The conditions are such that things like...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
See live traffic conditions in the Madison area as powerful storm delivers opening salvo of snow
The opening salvo of snow from a powerful, days-long storm system was keeping road crews and law enforcement busy across Wisconsin on Thursday morning. The state road conditions map shows crashes and blockages on Wisconsin’s major highways. A winter storm warning is in effect for all of Wisconsin through...
nbc15.com
Heay snowfall causes tough travel
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our major winter storm has only begun to wreak havoc on southern Wisconsin and most of the north-central part of the country. First Alert Weather Days will remain in place through Saturday. Overnight snowfall has led to snow-covered and slippery roads this morning. Snow is expected to continue into the afternoon before lightening up and ending for a period this evening. Accumulations will be in the 4–7-inch range for most of southern Wisconsin by the time all is said and done. The lower totals will be south and east of Madison. Locally up to 8 inches will be possible north and west of Madison. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for all of southern Wisconsin through early Saturday. This will be a long-duration winter storm with multiple elements to contend with.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
At winter’s onset, homeless men use Madison’s shelter in record numbers
Even before this week’s perilous weather, pressure on the area’s homeless shelter system has been building, with the men’s shelter setting a record on Monday night and the women’s and families’ shelters also seeing high numbers. On Monday night, Porchlight Inc., which operates the new...
nbc15.com
Tow companies predict high call volume for winter storm
The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the names of the two people who were pronounced dead following a fire a Janesville home last week. WisDOT gives tips for checking road conditions before you head out the door. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. We're working to bring you the...
nbc15.com
Southern Wisconsin counties open warming shelters in extreme weather
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Counties across southern Wisconsin are updating their warming shelter hours as the extreme winter weather rolls in Thursday night. The following counties have released warming shelter updates for residents:. DANE COUNTY:. Dec,. 21-27, 2022 will be Extreme Weather Nights for Porchlight Men’s Shelter and The Salvation...
nbc15.com
‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing crews to work through the night across Dane
‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing crews to work through the night across Dane. In addition to plowing, plow drivers will also spread sand where needed. Johnson says plowing efforts will start at midnight city-wide, asking drivers to find off-street parking during the operation to offer snowplow drivers a clear path to work.
Flight delays, cancellations reported at Dane County Regional Airport amid winter storm
MADISON, Wis. — Several flights arriving and departing the Dane County Regional Airport Thursday afternoon are delayed or canceled as a winter storm brings snow, strong winds and bitter cold to the region. As of 7 p.m., a handful of flights have been canceled. After earlier reporting more than a dozen more flights as being delayed, the latest information from...
nbc15.com
Snow Angels in need of volunteers to help seniors with snow removal
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Are you ready to be a Snow Angel this winter? As much of the Badger State prepares for a near-blizzard in the coming days, snow removal may be top of mind for residents. The volunteer-based Snow Angels program helps seniors to remove the snow dumped on driveways...
nbc15.com
Santa Claus fills in as crossing guard for Middleton students
The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the names of the two people who were pronounced dead following a fire a Janesville home last week. WisDOT gives tips for checking road conditions before you head out the door. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. We're working to bring you the...
nbc15.com
Families flock to Wisconsin Dells amid dropping temperatures
‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing crews to work through the night across Dane. Johnson says plowing efforts will start at midnight city-wide, asking drivers to find off-street parking during the operation to offer snowplow drivers a clear path to work. ‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing...
nbc15.com
Madison should expect slippery roads into next week, Streets Division warns
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison drivers should expect to find slippery and snow-covered roads for days after this week’s impending winter weather system passes, the city’s Streets Division warned on the eve of the storm’s arrival. “Streets Division crews will be out, but everyone who elects to...
nbc15.com
Shoppers stock up on essentials ahead of holiday weekend storm
Incoming snow, dropping temps, and high winds for the Madison area right before the Christmas weekend means holiday travelers will be facing complications. Kwik Trip employees and a Good Samaritan rushed to help the person, who was unconscious and bleeding on the ground. Jefferson Co. deputy released from hospital after...
Comments / 1