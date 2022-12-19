ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

nbc15.com

Passengers at Dane Co. airport brace for delays during snowy day

DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Travelers try to beat the cold and wind in Beloit

BELOIT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Numerous crashes, slide-offs reported across area as winter storm moves in

MADISON, Wis. — First responders across southern Wisconsin have been busy responding to numerous crashes and slide-offs as a winter storm brings heavy winds, bitter cold and snow to the region. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Thursday night, crews statewide responded to 143 motorist assist calls since 7 a.m., as well as 87 vehicle runoffs and 75 crashes. Between...
WISCONSIN STATE
Washington Examiner

Wis-DOT issues stay at home warning for Friday

(The Center Square) -- The state of Wisconsin is telling folks to stay at home Friday, if they can. Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation on Wednesday urged people not to travel during the worst of Friday’s winter weather. “Travel may not be advised in some parts of the state...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Travel discouraged during dangerous winter Wisconsin storm

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State officials warned Wisconsinites against traveling during Friday’s predicted winter storm. Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent Tim Carnahan said the snow, cold temperatures and wind will make interstates a dangerous place to drive. “Don’t underestimate this storm,” Carnahan said. “The conditions are such that things like...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Heay snowfall causes tough travel

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our major winter storm has only begun to wreak havoc on southern Wisconsin and most of the north-central part of the country. First Alert Weather Days will remain in place through Saturday. Overnight snowfall has led to snow-covered and slippery roads this morning. Snow is expected to continue into the afternoon before lightening up and ending for a period this evening. Accumulations will be in the 4–7-inch range for most of southern Wisconsin by the time all is said and done. The lower totals will be south and east of Madison. Locally up to 8 inches will be possible north and west of Madison. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for all of southern Wisconsin through early Saturday. This will be a long-duration winter storm with multiple elements to contend with.
MADISON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

At winter’s onset, homeless men use Madison’s shelter in record numbers

Even before this week’s perilous weather, pressure on the area’s homeless shelter system has been building, with the men’s shelter setting a record on Monday night and the women’s and families’ shelters also seeing high numbers. On Monday night, Porchlight Inc., which operates the new...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Tow companies predict high call volume for winter storm

JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Southern Wisconsin counties open warming shelters in extreme weather

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Counties across southern Wisconsin are updating their warming shelter hours as the extreme winter weather rolls in Thursday night. The following counties have released warming shelter updates for residents:. DANE COUNTY:. Dec,. 21-27, 2022 will be Extreme Weather Nights for Porchlight Men’s Shelter and The Salvation...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing crews to work through the night across Dane

‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing crews to work through the night across Dane. In addition to plowing, plow drivers will also spread sand where needed. Johnson says plowing efforts will start at midnight city-wide, asking drivers to find off-street parking during the operation to offer snowplow drivers a clear path to work.
DANE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Flight delays, cancellations reported at Dane County Regional Airport amid winter storm

MADISON, Wis. — Several flights arriving and departing the Dane County Regional Airport Thursday afternoon are delayed or canceled as a winter storm brings snow, strong winds and bitter cold to the region. As of 7 p.m., a handful of flights have been canceled. After earlier reporting more than a dozen more flights as being delayed, the latest information from...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Snow Angels in need of volunteers to help seniors with snow removal

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Are you ready to be a Snow Angel this winter? As much of the Badger State prepares for a near-blizzard in the coming days, snow removal may be top of mind for residents. The volunteer-based Snow Angels program helps seniors to remove the snow dumped on driveways...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Santa Claus fills in as crossing guard for Middleton students

MIDDLETON, WI
nbc15.com

Families flock to Wisconsin Dells amid dropping temperatures

WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
nbc15.com

Shoppers stock up on essentials ahead of holiday weekend storm

Incoming snow, dropping temps, and high winds for the Madison area right before the Christmas weekend means holiday travelers will be facing complications. Kwik Trip employees and a Good Samaritan rushed to help the person, who was unconscious and bleeding on the ground. Jefferson Co. deputy released from hospital after...
MADISON, WI

