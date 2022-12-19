ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, IN

indianapublicradio.org

Grant County judge appointed to Indiana Court of Appeals

A Grant County judge has been named to be the next member of the Indiana Court of Appeals. Governor Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday that Grant County Superior Court Judge Dana Kenworthy will head to the second-highest state court. Kenworthy was appointed to serve as judge in Grant County in 2010....
GRANT COUNTY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Clinton County Under Yellow Advisory

Clinton County, Indiana has implementing a county travel status of “Advisory” (Yellow) effective at 5 p.m. today, December 21. Advisory (Yellow) – Means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those hazards.
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (12/21)

Michelle Charles, 34, of Lafayette, was arrested on counts of Possession of Marijuana, OVWI Controlled Substance, OVWI, and Driving while Suspended with a Prior. Bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

From Amboy to the Statehouse: Kenworthy added to Indiana Court of Appeals

Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday named Grant County Superior Court Judge Dana Kenworthy to the Indiana Court of Appeals, marking the first time the majority of the 15 members are women. She recently was a finalist for an Indiana Supreme Court opening but Holcomb chose Derek Molter instead. Now Kenworthy will fill Molter’s spot on the […] The post From Amboy to the Statehouse: Kenworthy added to Indiana Court of Appeals appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
clintoncountydailynews.com

Vehicle Collision Causing Serious Bodily Injury on State Road 47

At approximately 3:52 p.m. Wednesday, Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of State Road 47 and County Road 500 East, Lebanon, on a vehicle collision with an ejection and entrapment. Upon initial investigation, it was determined that a 2009 Pontiac G5S, driven by Alexis Walker (21...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
Chalkbeat

Indianapolis Public Schools faces attorney general complaints over $1 law

A statewide charter school group has filed a complaint with the state attorney general’s office against Indianapolis Public Schools alleging that the district failed to comply with a state law requiring it to offer unused school buildings to charter schools for $1.The complaint stems from the district’s passage of its reorganization plan, known as Rebuilding Stronger, which closes six schools at the end of 2022-23 and leaves a seventh building empty...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Lafayette man charged with OWI with a permanently revoked license

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man has been formally charged after driving under the influence with a permanently revoked license. In October, police arrested 44-year-old Darrell Williams after he was driving unusually slow on U.S. 231 in West Lafayette. He was taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail...
LAFAYETTE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Open! 28 Now Open In Frankfort Through Entire City

Barriers on 28 were removed early afternoon Wednesday December 21 to allow traffic on 28 east of Jackson. All traffic can now travel on 28 west of the Frankfort airport to east of Walmart and beyond. Christmas came early this year for the approximately 20,000 vehicles traveling the vital corridor daily through Frankfort.
FRANKFORT, IN
wbiw.com

The pursuit in Tippecanoe County ends when the suspect crashes the vehicle

TIPPECANOE CO. – This morning, just after 3:00 a.m., Trooper Schroder was patrolling Interstate 65 near the 172-mile marker. Trooper Schroder attempted to stop a 2013 Honda Odyssey for multiple traffic violations. The Honda failed to stop and fled northbound on I-65. Trooper Schroder continued to pursue the Honda northbound to the 175-mile marker, where the Honda ran off the east side of the road and began to drive parallel with I-65. The Honda ran off an embankment, landed on the southbound lanes of State Road 25, and hit another embankment on the north side of State Road 25. The vehicle then rolled over and came to rest in the ditch north of State Road 25 and east of I-65.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

LPD: Downtown bank robbery suspect in custody

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A downtown bank robbery suspect is in custody according to Lafayette Police Lt. Mike Brown. 48-year-old Terrell Lenoir of Lafayette is preliminarily charged with robbery, intimidation, and theft. According to police documents, Lenoir robbed First Merchants Bank, 250 Main St. in Lafayette, at about 2:30...
LAFAYETTE, IN
wrtv.com

Former Whitestown man found guilty of OWI during crash that left victim paralyzed

BOONE COUNTY — A former resident of Whitestown has been found guilty of multiple charges related to a 2020 crash that severely injured a woman. On Oct. 28, 2020, Ryann Early, 36, was driving around 7:15 a.m. when he tried to pass a vehicle. Early and his vehicle completely crossed over the double yellow line into oncoming traffic and hit another car head-on.
WHITESTOWN, IN
casscountyonline.com

12/20/22: Two vehicle crash – US 35 and 18th Street

Last Updated on December 21, 2022 by Logansport Police Department. On December 20, 2022 at 12:56 p.m., patrol officers with the Logansport Police Department were dispatched to US 35 and 18th street reference a motor vehicle crash involving a semi and a passenger car. Officers were further advised the semi was on its side. Upon arrival, officers were able to speak with the driver of the semi, Carl Prochno, 61, of Argos. He was uninjured in the crash.
LOGANSPORT, IN
WISH-TV

Power restored after 10,000 experience outage in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Over 10,000 people were without power in Kokomo Tuesday afternoon, according to Duke Energy. There are 45 active outages in Howard County, where Kokomo is, impacting just over 10,000 people. According to a Duke Energy outage map, 23% of the people Duke Energy serves in...
KOKOMO, IN

