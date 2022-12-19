Read full article on original website
indianapublicradio.org
Grant County judge appointed to Indiana Court of Appeals
A Grant County judge has been named to be the next member of the Indiana Court of Appeals. Governor Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday that Grant County Superior Court Judge Dana Kenworthy will head to the second-highest state court. Kenworthy was appointed to serve as judge in Grant County in 2010....
clintoncountydailynews.com
Clinton County Under Yellow Advisory
Clinton County, Indiana has implementing a county travel status of “Advisory” (Yellow) effective at 5 p.m. today, December 21. Advisory (Yellow) – Means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those hazards.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/21)
Michelle Charles, 34, of Lafayette, was arrested on counts of Possession of Marijuana, OVWI Controlled Substance, OVWI, and Driving while Suspended with a Prior. Bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted.
From Amboy to the Statehouse: Kenworthy added to Indiana Court of Appeals
Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday named Grant County Superior Court Judge Dana Kenworthy to the Indiana Court of Appeals, marking the first time the majority of the 15 members are women. She recently was a finalist for an Indiana Supreme Court opening but Holcomb chose Derek Molter instead. Now Kenworthy will fill Molter’s spot on the […] The post From Amboy to the Statehouse: Kenworthy added to Indiana Court of Appeals appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Vehicle Collision Causing Serious Bodily Injury on State Road 47
At approximately 3:52 p.m. Wednesday, Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of State Road 47 and County Road 500 East, Lebanon, on a vehicle collision with an ejection and entrapment. Upon initial investigation, it was determined that a 2009 Pontiac G5S, driven by Alexis Walker (21...
Indianapolis Public Schools faces attorney general complaints over $1 law
A statewide charter school group has filed a complaint with the state attorney general’s office against Indianapolis Public Schools alleging that the district failed to comply with a state law requiring it to offer unused school buildings to charter schools for $1.The complaint stems from the district’s passage of its reorganization plan, known as Rebuilding Stronger, which closes six schools at the end of 2022-23 and leaves a seventh building empty...
WLFI.com
Lafayette man charged with OWI with a permanently revoked license
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man has been formally charged after driving under the influence with a permanently revoked license. In October, police arrested 44-year-old Darrell Williams after he was driving unusually slow on U.S. 231 in West Lafayette. He was taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail...
Pike Township homeowners association facing more financial troubles over burst water pipes
INDIANAPOLIS — It's a familiar sight on Ripon Court. "Water's just gushing out of the ground and it causes a little flood," said Jaime Vado with the Hanover Grove Homeowners Association. Tuesday, workers repaired a burst pipe. This is the second one in as many months. "The cast iron...
Central Indiana counties opening up warming stations for those in need
As extreme cold weather reaches central Indiana this week, several counties are opening locations as warming stations for those without a source of heat from the temperatures.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Open! 28 Now Open In Frankfort Through Entire City
Barriers on 28 were removed early afternoon Wednesday December 21 to allow traffic on 28 east of Jackson. All traffic can now travel on 28 west of the Frankfort airport to east of Walmart and beyond. Christmas came early this year for the approximately 20,000 vehicles traveling the vital corridor daily through Frankfort.
Man arrested for 6 different robberies in Marion County
IMPD arrested a man in connection with six different robberies in the Marion County district, including several gas stations, a CVS and Family dollar.
wbiw.com
The pursuit in Tippecanoe County ends when the suspect crashes the vehicle
TIPPECANOE CO. – This morning, just after 3:00 a.m., Trooper Schroder was patrolling Interstate 65 near the 172-mile marker. Trooper Schroder attempted to stop a 2013 Honda Odyssey for multiple traffic violations. The Honda failed to stop and fled northbound on I-65. Trooper Schroder continued to pursue the Honda northbound to the 175-mile marker, where the Honda ran off the east side of the road and began to drive parallel with I-65. The Honda ran off an embankment, landed on the southbound lanes of State Road 25, and hit another embankment on the north side of State Road 25. The vehicle then rolled over and came to rest in the ditch north of State Road 25 and east of I-65.
WTHI
Missing Indianapolis children reported involved in Tippecanoe County crash
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Three kids involved in a Tippecanoe County crash were previously reported missing in Indianapolis. The crash happened on I-65 at the 172-mile marker around 3:00 Wednesday morning. Indiana State Police says a trooper tried to pull over a 2013 Honda Odyssey after several traffic infractions.
Kokomo man charged with child molesting; Police say suspect wrote 4-page handwritten letter to victim
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo opened a child molestation investigation after they were notified of an apparent letter in which a 34-year-old man professed his love for a 13-year-old girl. Court documents showed a trusted adult found a handwritten four-page letter in the teenager’s room in October of 2022. When the girl was asked […]
WLFI.com
LPD: Downtown bank robbery suspect in custody
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A downtown bank robbery suspect is in custody according to Lafayette Police Lt. Mike Brown. 48-year-old Terrell Lenoir of Lafayette is preliminarily charged with robbery, intimidation, and theft. According to police documents, Lenoir robbed First Merchants Bank, 250 Main St. in Lafayette, at about 2:30...
wrtv.com
Former Whitestown man found guilty of OWI during crash that left victim paralyzed
BOONE COUNTY — A former resident of Whitestown has been found guilty of multiple charges related to a 2020 crash that severely injured a woman. On Oct. 28, 2020, Ryann Early, 36, was driving around 7:15 a.m. when he tried to pass a vehicle. Early and his vehicle completely crossed over the double yellow line into oncoming traffic and hit another car head-on.
casscountyonline.com
12/20/22: Two vehicle crash – US 35 and 18th Street
Last Updated on December 21, 2022 by Logansport Police Department. On December 20, 2022 at 12:56 p.m., patrol officers with the Logansport Police Department were dispatched to US 35 and 18th street reference a motor vehicle crash involving a semi and a passenger car. Officers were further advised the semi was on its side. Upon arrival, officers were able to speak with the driver of the semi, Carl Prochno, 61, of Argos. He was uninjured in the crash.
WL overdose in 2021 leads to charges against Lafayette woman
A Lafayette woman has been charged with maintaining a common nuisance and possession of a narcotic more than a year after a 22-year-old man died of an apparent overdose in her 320 Brown St. apartment in West Lafayette. Erin Mae Clugh called West Lafayette police on Sept. 12, 2021, telling...
WISH-TV
Power restored after 10,000 experience outage in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Over 10,000 people were without power in Kokomo Tuesday afternoon, according to Duke Energy. There are 45 active outages in Howard County, where Kokomo is, impacting just over 10,000 people. According to a Duke Energy outage map, 23% of the people Duke Energy serves in...
12 face federal charges after prosecutors dismantle major Indianapolis drug ring
Prosecutors believe the suspects used an apartment building on Lake Nora South Court on Indy's north side to store large amounts of meth.
