Bristol, CT

Thief steals $10K in donated socks from Bristol homeless outreach

By Tim Harfmann
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Only a broken padlock and empty boxes are left after thousands of pairs of socks were stolen from a homeless outreach organization in Bristol.

About 10 boxes of the socks were stolen last week from Brian’s Angels. Pat Stebbins, the group’s executive director, said it’s not only about the number of socks stolen, but their quality.

The socks are Bombas, which donates a pair to homeless programs for every pair purchased.

“People don’t get blisters on their feet because they fit well, they have no seams,” Stebbins said. “It’s a comfortable sock for people who are walking miles every day.”

Bombas told News 8 that the stolen boxes contained more than 2,000 pairs of socks — worth $10,000.

“Our mouths dropped,” Jessica Bolesta, who volunteers at Brian’s Angels, said. “We were thinking like $2,000 or $3,000 maybe, but that’s a lot of money.”

She said the group is constantly replacing ripped socks for those who are homeless.

“With all these gone, I mean, I don’t know if we’re going to make it through the winter,” Bolesta said.

Stebbins doesn’t expect the thief to turn themselves in. As for Bombas, it plans to help.

“We’re saddened by this news and are planning to replenish the stolen items as quickly as possible,” a statement from the company to News 8 reads. “Supporting those in need is the lifeblood of Bombas and the reason why the business exists — we’re honored to be able to continue to support Brian’s Angels and our 3,500+ giving partners across the country who do incredible work to support their communities every day.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bristol Police Department.

Dwayne Boyd
3d ago

I am very sorry for such a thing could happen to a place like Brian's Angel which is a blessing for many people shame on the people who are responsible

Melissa Matthews
3d ago

I'm sure it's someone who goes there and knew about the worth of the socks ? But honestly what do expect from people that go without every single day ? I'm not saying it was alright to do thus but it's expected is all I'm saying !

