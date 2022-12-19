Read full article on original website
Emergency heat and housing bill expected to pass next month, Maine legislative leaders say
Legislative leaders say they believe an emergency heating and housing assistance bill will pass the full Legislature early next month after receiving a unanimous committee vote this week. The $474 million bill was an early test of leaders on both sides of the aisle after Republicans in the Maine Senate...
Amid wave of evictions, Maine advocates call for action on affordable housing
Housing advocates are calling on lawmakers to take immediate action to make housing more affordable and protect families from eviction. Outside of the Cumberland County courthouse in Portland Thursday morning, activists noted that hundreds of eviction cases had been processed there in recent months. And Allina Diaz, a community organizer with Maine Equal Justice, said that 58 eviction cases were happening inside the courthouse that very morning.
Panel recommends $474M heating aid package after hearing
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A hastily assembled legislative panel voted unanimously Wednesday to approve a proposed $474 million heating assistance package following a public hearing that was demanded by Senate Republicans. When lawmakers reconvene in two weeks, the full Maine Legislature will vote on the proposal. It calls for...
Low-income advocacy groups urge Maine lawmakers to agree on heating assistance bill
Advocacy groups connecting low-income Mainers to heating and housing assistance urged a special legislative committee on Wednesday to support Democratic Gov. Janet Mills' emergency bill to help residents deal with soaring energy costs. The governor's nearly half-billion dollar bill includes direct relief payments to qualifying Mainers, as well as more...
Maine lawmakers reach deal on heating aid package after long hearing
AUGUSTA, Maine (BDN) — After Democrats agreed to a key demand for a public hearing, the top Republican in the Maine Senate voted to advance a heating aid package, paving the way for passage when the Legislature convenes early next month. Two weeks after Senate Republicans voted down a...
Maine Legislative Committee reviews, unanimously endorses Governor Mills' winter energy relief plan
AUGUSTA, Maine -- Dec. 21, 2022 — A committee of the Maine State Legislature held a seven hour public hearing and work session on Wednesday to reconsidera half-a-billion-dollar winter emergency energy relief plan from Governor Janet Mills that legislators had blocked from passage two weeks ago. At the end...
Former Senator Bill Diamond urges DHHS to fix their issues
BELFAST, Maine — Maddox Williams was one of four young children who died in Maine in June 2021. Those cases have put a lot of pressure on the Department of Health and Human Services. Former state senator Bill Diamond is leading the effort, asking what the state can and...
Questions Linger as $86k in Republican PAC Cash Spent on Staffers, Chairs, Daughter, and Spiteful Refunds
The fate of more than $86,000 in campaign cash left unspent during the 2022 election provides a glimpse of Augusta’s seedy underbelly and the supremely petty dysfunction of the House Republican caucus. The House Republican Fund (HRF), a committee formed in 2002 that has helped Republicans campaign for office...
Maine lawmakers scramble to salvage relief plan
(The Center Square) – Maine’s leaders are trying to revive Democratic Gov. Janet Mills' stalled energy relief plan that was blocked by Republican lawmakers who claimed the process was too rushed. On Wednesday, a legislative committee will hear testimony on a reworked proposal calling for spending $398 million...
3,000 Mainers could be evicted when pandemic assistance program ends, Mills warns
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills says roughly 3,000 people could be evicted when a federal emergency housing assistance program goes away at the end of the year. Some 34,000 Maine households used the housing assistance program, which was created during the pandemic to help people stay housed amid soaring rents and housing costs.
Maine's utility companies prepare for powerful storm
MAINE, USA — Just one day before a powerful rain and wind storm is expected to blanket Maine, the state's utility companies say they're ready to respond through the holidays. "Likely, this is going to be a multi-day resonation," Adam Desrosiers, Central Maine Power's vice president of electric operations,...
MEMA Urges Mainers to Prepare Ahead of Major Winter Storm
MEMA is coordinating preparedness efforts with County Emergency Management Agencies, State partners, and utility companies ahead of the storm, which will impact holiday travel. The National Weather Service reports that beginning late Thursday, heavy rain and snow melt in western Maine will lead to potential widespread flooding with numerous road...
2 more lawsuits allege abuse by priest, nun in Maine
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Two more people have filed lawsuits alleging sexual abuse by a Roman Catholic clergy member and a nun — both deceased — raising the number to over a dozen since Maine loosened the statute of limitations last year. One of the plaintiffs contended...
Maine reports first death of a child from flu
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - For the first time this season, a child in Maine has died of the flu. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced the death around noon on Thursday but did not say where the child was from or how old they were. The child tested positive for influenza A.
Agencies prepare for nasty weather, issue warning for Mainers
AUGUSTA- Governor Mills and Maine’s Emergency Management Agency are urging people to prepare for some nasty weather. They say rain, high winds, coastal flooding and freezing temperatures are expected ahead of the major incoming winter storm. Maine’s Emergency Management Agency is coordinating with county emergency management agencies, state partners...
'Grinch' storm could leave Mainers without power for days, CMP says
PORTLAND (WGME)-- A powerful holiday storm is expected to bring high winds, which Central Maine Power believes may lead to a multi-day power restoration effort. CBS13 Meteorologist Christian Bridges says rain will start in southern Maine after midnight going into Friday morning. The worst winds will pick up around 5 a.m. and last through the early afternoon, with gusts reaching up to 65 miles per hour.
A deeper look | Beware of who builds your home in Maine
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Life hasn't looked quite the same since COVID-19 took hold of the world nearly three years ago. One major facet of this new reality has been an explosion in the housing market, with prices for existing homes skyrocketing and never cooling quite down to where they once were.
In opinion piece, Maine communities accused of doing too little to combat homelessness
Winter has arrived in Maine at the same time that federal pandemic rental assistance is coming to an end for thousands of Mainers. The situation has highlighted the growing numbers of families across the state without a permanent home — and the limited options available to help them. Over...
Maine emergency management agencies prepare for pre-Christmas storm
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With severe weather expected Friday, Mainers are preparing. It’s not the typical winter storm we’re used to. This event should bring significant rain, snow, freezing rain, and high winds. With losing power being a big concern, emergency management agencies in various counties are doing...
Volunteers needed for Lyme vaccine trials
MAINE, Maine — Mainers still have a chance to volunteer to test a shot against Lyme disease. Pfizer and French company Valneva are developing the vaccine known as VLA15. If it's approved, it would be the first Lyme-fighting vaccine in 20 years. Enrollment for adults in the blind study is nearly full, but researchers need volunteers ages 5 to 18 to sign up, especially kids who spend a lot of time outdoors in tick-infested areas.
