mainepublic.org

Amid wave of evictions, Maine advocates call for action on affordable housing

Housing advocates are calling on lawmakers to take immediate action to make housing more affordable and protect families from eviction. Outside of the Cumberland County courthouse in Portland Thursday morning, activists noted that hundreds of eviction cases had been processed there in recent months. And Allina Diaz, a community organizer with Maine Equal Justice, said that 58 eviction cases were happening inside the courthouse that very morning.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Panel recommends $474M heating aid package after hearing

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A hastily assembled legislative panel voted unanimously Wednesday to approve a proposed $474 million heating assistance package following a public hearing that was demanded by Senate Republicans. When lawmakers reconvene in two weeks, the full Maine Legislature will vote on the proposal. It calls for...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Low-income advocacy groups urge Maine lawmakers to agree on heating assistance bill

Advocacy groups connecting low-income Mainers to heating and housing assistance urged a special legislative committee on Wednesday to support Democratic Gov. Janet Mills' emergency bill to help residents deal with soaring energy costs. The governor's nearly half-billion dollar bill includes direct relief payments to qualifying Mainers, as well as more...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Former Senator Bill Diamond urges DHHS to fix their issues

BELFAST, Maine — Maddox Williams was one of four young children who died in Maine in June 2021. Those cases have put a lot of pressure on the Department of Health and Human Services. Former state senator Bill Diamond is leading the effort, asking what the state can and...
MAINE STATE
The Center Square

Maine lawmakers scramble to salvage relief plan

(The Center Square) – Maine’s leaders are trying to revive Democratic Gov. Janet Mills' stalled energy relief plan that was blocked by Republican lawmakers who claimed the process was too rushed. On Wednesday, a legislative committee will hear testimony on a reworked proposal calling for spending $398 million...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine's utility companies prepare for powerful storm

MAINE, USA — Just one day before a powerful rain and wind storm is expected to blanket Maine, the state's utility companies say they're ready to respond through the holidays. "Likely, this is going to be a multi-day resonation," Adam Desrosiers, Central Maine Power's vice president of electric operations,...
MAINE STATE
truecountry935.com

MEMA Urges Mainers to Prepare Ahead of Major Winter Storm

MEMA is coordinating preparedness efforts with County Emergency Management Agencies, State partners, and utility companies ahead of the storm, which will impact holiday travel. The National Weather Service reports that beginning late Thursday, heavy rain and snow melt in western Maine will lead to potential widespread flooding with numerous road...
MAINE STATE
whdh.com

2 more lawsuits allege abuse by priest, nun in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Two more people have filed lawsuits alleging sexual abuse by a Roman Catholic clergy member and a nun — both deceased — raising the number to over a dozen since Maine loosened the statute of limitations last year. One of the plaintiffs contended...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Maine reports first death of a child from flu

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - For the first time this season, a child in Maine has died of the flu. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced the death around noon on Thursday but did not say where the child was from or how old they were. The child tested positive for influenza A.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Agencies prepare for nasty weather, issue warning for Mainers

AUGUSTA- Governor Mills and Maine’s Emergency Management Agency are urging people to prepare for some nasty weather. They say rain, high winds, coastal flooding and freezing temperatures are expected ahead of the major incoming winter storm. Maine’s Emergency Management Agency is coordinating with county emergency management agencies, state partners...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

'Grinch' storm could leave Mainers without power for days, CMP says

PORTLAND (WGME)-- A powerful holiday storm is expected to bring high winds, which Central Maine Power believes may lead to a multi-day power restoration effort. CBS13 Meteorologist Christian Bridges says rain will start in southern Maine after midnight going into Friday morning. The worst winds will pick up around 5 a.m. and last through the early afternoon, with gusts reaching up to 65 miles per hour.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Maine emergency management agencies prepare for pre-Christmas storm

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With severe weather expected Friday, Mainers are preparing. It’s not the typical winter storm we’re used to. This event should bring significant rain, snow, freezing rain, and high winds. With losing power being a big concern, emergency management agencies in various counties are doing...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Volunteers needed for Lyme vaccine trials

MAINE, Maine — Mainers still have a chance to volunteer to test a shot against Lyme disease. Pfizer and French company Valneva are developing the vaccine known as VLA15. If it's approved, it would be the first Lyme-fighting vaccine in 20 years. Enrollment for adults in the blind study is nearly full, but researchers need volunteers ages 5 to 18 to sign up, especially kids who spend a lot of time outdoors in tick-infested areas.
MAINE STATE

