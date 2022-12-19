Read full article on original website
Luxury Home of the Week: For $3.25m, a mid-century modern renovation in Weston
The house at 589 South Ave. features clean lines and grand windows framed in black. This week’s luxury home pick is outfitted with contemporary updates and mid-century modern style. The home at 589 South Ave. in Weston is listed for $3,250,000. The 4,944-square-foot house offers three bedrooms and six...
Christmas Services in Bedford
Here are the Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services and activities scheduled at churches in Bedford:. The First Baptist Church of Bedford invites everyone to a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. Take a moment in the hustle and bustle of the season to reflect on the true meaning of Christmas – The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it (John 1:5). This service is a perennial favorite time of everyone with carol singing and a child-friendly atmosphere. All are welcome.
Some pipes + drums to lift the spirits of a band member in Southie
The sounds of bagpipes and drums filled the air with “Scotland the Brave” on Monday night in City Point. Southie native and member of the Greater Boston Firefighters Pipes and Drums Michael Casper suffered a stroke a few weeks ago. BFD Ladder 19 was also on hand for the celebration.
Military Makeover TV Show Coming to Boston Area
Producers seeking a veteran or active duty family to be featured. Producers of the award-winning home improvement show Military Makeover with Montel are looking for a Massachusetts military family to be featured in the series, which is hosted by decorated veteran Montel Williams. The show, now in its 23rd season, is coming to Boston in partnership with GE Aerospace.
Cold Harbor plans brewery, restaurant to open this spring
WESTBOROUGH – Something is brewing at 66 Otis St., yards away from Turnpike Road. The walls and roof have been installed at the site that will be the home of Cold Harbor Brewery come this spring. “It’s a phenomenal location,” said William Oliveira, managing partner for Cold Harbor. “We...
Bedford Santa Program Still Welcoming Volunteers for Saturday
Do you vicariously reflect on what it must be like to be Santa Claus?. Now is your chance to get a taste of the adulation and gratification that motivates the iconic Christmas Eve visitor to greater heights. The Bedford Santa program is still short several volunteers to wear the suit...
NEADS searching for volunteer service dog puppy raisers
PRINCETON, Mass. - NEADS World Class Service Dogs is in search of full-time puppy raisers in Worcester County. They've ramped up their training program to keep up with the growing need of service dogs. NEADS is searching for about 50 to 60 volunteers to care for a puppy for a year.
Chef Anthony Caturano Makes Christmas Dinner a Little Easier this Year!
Prezza in the North End, Tonno in Wakefield and Gloucester, and The Blue Ox in Lynn are celebrating the holiday season this year by offering a special menu that includes menu favorites and classic Christmas sides, available for pick up to enjoy at home. The Christmas menu includes traditional turkey...
Writing + leaving notes in Southie – kids are getting in on the action
Writing and leaving notes for neighbors is not just for adults anymore. One South Boston fifth grader has had it up to here with how one local driver is parking his/her car. We realize it’s a tale as old as time, someone parking like a jerk in the neighborhood and a neighbor writing a harshly worded note usually peppered with expletives. But this is the first time we’ve seen one written in perfect printing by a kid!
Home of the Week: Winchester reno borrows the best from popular styles
The two-bedroom, 1.5-bath home features shiplap, exposed beams, dark window trim, custom cabinetry, barn doors, and a beautiful entrance. When the goal is to transform a dowdy late 19th-century home into “a gem on the street,” it’s very, very helpful to have connections in the trades. Meaghan Merullo and her husband, Brendon Kerrigan, had that goal, and they turned to her father, Peter Merullo of Semper and Diving Marine, for his coterie of craftsmen to achieve it.
Massimo's Ristorante In Wakefield Shutting Down Toward End Of Holiday Season
Wakefield diners will have to find a new spot to get their homemade ravioli after an establishment of Italian cuisine announced its upcoming closure.Massimo's Ristorante on 19 Centre St. in Wakefield will close on Friday Dec. 23, according to a Facebook post written by owners Massimo and Nancy. The…
Woman has tested positive for COVID 12 times, will miss third Christmas with family
By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVCHARLESTOWN - COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the state. For Lorraine Hemingway of Carver, it's her 12th time contracting the virus. Now she'll spend her third Christmas without her family. She says she specifically misses spending more time with her grandchildren. "I look at them and it's almost like they got used to me not being around," said Hemingway. The first time Hemingway tested positive was in 2020. In 2021, she contracted the omicron variant. Since then, she's dealt with long COVID, a nickname for those who've had an acute case of...
Massachusetts scratch bakery, oldest in New England, celebrating 135 years
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Along Broadway in Somerville's Ball Square, you'll find Lyndell's Bakery, where they have been serving up sweet baked goodies since 1887. Bill Galatis is the current owner of Lyndell's and only the fourth in the history of the 135-year-old bakery, which is the largest scratch bakery in all of New England.
NEADS World Class Service Dogs seeks puppy raisers in Worcester County
Worcester County residents can now sign up to volunteer with the puppy raiser program to train future service dogs as part of the Princeton-based nonprofit organization NEADS World Class Service Dogs. The need for proper training is a result of the “ever-growing demand for service dogs,” the organization said in...
Fire breaks out at multi-family home in Everett
EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire broke out at a multi-family home on Vine Street in Everett Thursday morning. Crews responded to the scene around 5:30 a.m. Smoke could be seen coming from the roof. As of 8 a.m., the flames were extinguished and crews were monitoring hot spots. Officials...
Where to Dine Out on Christmas Day North of Boston
Christmas is enough work already, so let the experts take care of the cooking (and serving, and cleaning). Book a table at one of these restaurants for a stress-free holiday meal. 1606 Restaurant at the Beauport Hotel, Gloucester. For a celebration with a view, book a table at 1606. The...
R.W. Holmes Negotiates the Sale of Albermarle Gardens in Newton, MA, for $29.55 Million
WAYLAND, MA–R.W. Holmes, one of the largest commercial brokerage firms serving tenants and landlords in Massachusetts for more than 45 years, announced that it recently negotiated the sale of Albemarle Gardens, a 112-unit multifamily community in Newton, MA, for $29,550,000. Garry Holmes, President of R.W. Holmes, represented the seller,...
An Obituary: Helen W. Millar
Helen W. Millar, 91, of Bedford, died on Dec. 18, 2022 at the home of her son in South Portland, Maine. Born Helen Hope Wiley on July 26, 1931, she was the second daughter (two minutes ahead of her identical twin) of Harold and Eva Schurr Wiley. Helen and her sisters grew up on the family farm near Shawsville in Harford County, Maryland.
Bedford Citizen Holiday Break Notice
The staff of The Bedford Citizen will be on holiday break on Sunday, Dec. 25 and Monday, Dec. 26 as well as on Sunday, Jan. 1 and Monday, Jan. 2. Urgent stories will post as they arrive, others will be made ready to share when daily posts resume on Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Tuesday, Jan. 2.
Everett Blood Drive Honoring 'Bouncy' 10-Year-Old Girl Who Died Of Cancer
Six years after her death, a Peabody child is still inspiring others to help children like her who battle childhood cancer and other conditions.Everett Police Department is sponsoring a blood drive benefitting Boston Children's Hospital in memory of Ella O'Donnell, who died at 10 years old after ba…
