ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMY NEWS2

Abandoned Greensboro grocery store will be temporary home of batting center

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Batting Center has big plans for the future. The community sports group will move out of its current location and make way for some serious upgrades. They secured land to build brand-new indoor and outdoor facilities in Guilford County. While those facilities are built, they will operate out of an abandoned grocery store in Greensboro.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem leaf collection progressing slower than usual

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After delays in leaf collections, the city of Winston-Salem says crews are working to finish up soon. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The city of Winston-Salem said in a release that crews are committed to making three collections...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

La Deara Crest residents dealing with lack of heat

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As the temperatures continue to drop some residents at La Deara Crest in Winston-Salem are struggling to heat their homes. "I did not have any air in the summertime and I do not have any heat now," said one resident who did not want to be identified.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfmynews2.com

Meeting your partner's family during the holidays

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meeting your romantic partner's family is nerve-wracking. If you're meeting them during the holidays, then that can add an extra level of stress. When you meet your significant other's family during the holidays, there's additional stress because you'll probably be meeting more people. And families have their own dynamics and traditions, and you might not be sure how to fit in.
GREENSBORO, NC
chapelboro.com

Chatham County Roundup: Maydha Devarajan from the Chatham News+Record

Chatham News + Record reporter Maydha Devarajan spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, December 21st. She discussed the Pittsboro-Sandford water merger, the search for a Town Manager, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
rhinotimes.com

Plumbing Problems Take Down High Point Library For Christmas

The High Point Public Library will be closed to the public on Thursday, Dec. 22, due to “several unexpected plumbing and electrical” problems that need to be repaired. The library will remain closed through Monday, Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday. On Thursday – and through the Christmas...
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem adding new security measures at city hall

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — When you visit Winston-Salem’s City Hall or the Stuart Municipal Building in the new year, you’ll have to walk through metal detectors or get hand scanned with a wand. “We wanted to make sure we took all the comprehensive steps to protect our employees and the public in our buildings,” Winston-Salem’s […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
rhinotimes.com

Council Zones and Rezones Without Much Discussion

If you’re considering having some property in Greensboro zoned for residential use, this appears to be a good time to do it. Councilmembers have stated that they are well aware that Greensboro is facing a serious housing shortage, which could get much worse when the jobs associated with the major economic development projects underway start being filled.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Church Street development in Greensboro driving homeowners out

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro residents living in the North Church Street area are sharing the dangers they feel they face when they drive out of their neighborhood. When they heard the city council approved zoning for a development with up to 90 new families moving in beside the last portion of the beltway, they […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Burlington teen reportedly found in 'good health'

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Update: Tinnen was found Thursday and is in good health. A 14-year-old male was reported missing in Burlington Wednesday, according to police. Qwanell Rayvon Tinnen is reported to have last been seen on Tuesday around 11 p.m. on the 700 block on Huntington Court. He is...
BURLINGTON, NC
thestokesnews.com

Economic director resigns, recommends replacement

Stokes County Economic Development Director Will Carter recently announced his resignation to county commissioners, which took effect Dec. 9. “I’m resigning to pursue other opportunities,” he said. “I highly recommend Tory Mabe for my replacement. Tory’s been involved with everything going on. He knows the people and the projects. I have no doubt that he’ll keep the county headed in the right direction.”
STOKES COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy