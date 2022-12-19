Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In Greensboro, concerns raised about school safety after student forgotten on field tripEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Free Christmas Concert at the Tanger Center 12/22-12/24The Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Family Dollar Allegedly Closed After FireBryan DijkhuizenGreensboro, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Abandoned Greensboro grocery store will be temporary home of batting center
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Batting Center has big plans for the future. The community sports group will move out of its current location and make way for some serious upgrades. They secured land to build brand-new indoor and outdoor facilities in Guilford County. While those facilities are built, they will operate out of an abandoned grocery store in Greensboro.
Brrr! Can closing heating vents in unused rooms help keep you warmer & cut costs?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — With the threat of power outages, 2 Wants To Know is reminding you an oven, a stovetop, or a grill is not an option for keeping you warm inside your home if the power goes out. "Not only is it a fire and burn hazard but...
wfmynews2.com
Guilford County, Greensboro discuss short and long term solutions for homelessness
Greensboro set up pallet shelters. Guilford County took ideas from Denver and Asheville.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem leaf collection progressing slower than usual
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After delays in leaf collections, the city of Winston-Salem says crews are working to finish up soon. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The city of Winston-Salem said in a release that crews are committed to making three collections...
alamancenews.com
County taps Greensboro contractor to revamp former bank for future elections office
Former First Horizon Bank building at 1128 South Main Street, Graham, will become county’s Board of Elections headquarters. Alamance County’s commissioners have decided to hire a Greensboro-based contractor to renovate a former bank building in Graham to serve as the new headquarters for the county’s elections office.
WXII 12
La Deara Crest residents dealing with lack of heat
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As the temperatures continue to drop some residents at La Deara Crest in Winston-Salem are struggling to heat their homes. "I did not have any air in the summertime and I do not have any heat now," said one resident who did not want to be identified.
wccbcharlotte.com
Moore County Residents Reimbursed for Food Losses Related to Power Outage
RALEIGH, N.C. (Press Release) — Moore County residents who receive Food and Nutrition Services and lost food due to power outages from vandalism to an electrical substation on Dec. 3, 2022, will receive replacement benefits, thanks to two waivers approved by the United States Department of Agriculture. All FNS...
wfmynews2.com
Meeting your partner's family during the holidays
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meeting your romantic partner's family is nerve-wracking. If you're meeting them during the holidays, then that can add an extra level of stress. When you meet your significant other's family during the holidays, there's additional stress because you'll probably be meeting more people. And families have their own dynamics and traditions, and you might not be sure how to fit in.
Did you know this? Don't donate these products to Goodwill
GREENSBORO, N.C. — During the holidays, getting gifts can mean out with the old and in with the new. Anyone clearing out the clutter and hoping to give back this Christmas will want to keep these items at home when dropping things off to the local Goodwill. “We appreciate...
WXII 12
Interactive Resource Center, city of Greensboro building temporary pallet housing for homeless
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Experts agree it’s dangerous to sleep outside anytime the temperature drops below 25 degrees, and that's one of the reasons the Interactive Resource Center is launching its Doorways Project, the first of its kind in the state. "We know it’s not a long-term solution for...
chapelboro.com
Chatham County Roundup: Maydha Devarajan from the Chatham News+Record
Chatham News + Record reporter Maydha Devarajan spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, December 21st. She discussed the Pittsboro-Sandford water merger, the search for a Town Manager, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
rhinotimes.com
Plumbing Problems Take Down High Point Library For Christmas
The High Point Public Library will be closed to the public on Thursday, Dec. 22, due to “several unexpected plumbing and electrical” problems that need to be repaired. The library will remain closed through Monday, Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday. On Thursday – and through the Christmas...
Winston-Salem adding new security measures at city hall
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — When you visit Winston-Salem’s City Hall or the Stuart Municipal Building in the new year, you’ll have to walk through metal detectors or get hand scanned with a wand. “We wanted to make sure we took all the comprehensive steps to protect our employees and the public in our buildings,” Winston-Salem’s […]
rhinotimes.com
Council Zones and Rezones Without Much Discussion
If you’re considering having some property in Greensboro zoned for residential use, this appears to be a good time to do it. Councilmembers have stated that they are well aware that Greensboro is facing a serious housing shortage, which could get much worse when the jobs associated with the major economic development projects underway start being filled.
North Carolina horse shot in neck, arrow lands inches away from vertebrae
A Reidsville family is praying for a speedy recovery of their beloved horse Prim after she was shot in their pasture Thursday evening.
wfmynews2.com
Interactive Resource Center opens warming shelter through the holidays
The City of Greensboro issued a White Flag Response through Monday as temperatures drop. The IRC’s staff quickly sprung into action to make sure everyone had a warm.
Church Street development in Greensboro driving homeowners out
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro residents living in the North Church Street area are sharing the dangers they feel they face when they drive out of their neighborhood. When they heard the city council approved zoning for a development with up to 90 new families moving in beside the last portion of the beltway, they […]
Apartment owner pays North Carolina couple after junkers mistakenly clear out family’s home
Treybrooke Village Apartments is paying to right a wrong after a Greensboro family’s home was mistakenly cleaned out and thousands of dollars worth of possessions were junked.
Burlington teen reportedly found in 'good health'
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Update: Tinnen was found Thursday and is in good health. A 14-year-old male was reported missing in Burlington Wednesday, according to police. Qwanell Rayvon Tinnen is reported to have last been seen on Tuesday around 11 p.m. on the 700 block on Huntington Court. He is...
thestokesnews.com
Economic director resigns, recommends replacement
Stokes County Economic Development Director Will Carter recently announced his resignation to county commissioners, which took effect Dec. 9. “I’m resigning to pursue other opportunities,” he said. “I highly recommend Tory Mabe for my replacement. Tory’s been involved with everything going on. He knows the people and the projects. I have no doubt that he’ll keep the county headed in the right direction.”
