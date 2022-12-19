ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

iBerkshires.com

Snow, Freezing Rain, Plummeting Temps for Christmas Weekend

The National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., has issued a winter weather advisory until 5 a.m. Friday, particularly for Pittsfield and North County, Southern Vermont and eastern New York. Snow will start falling this afternoon and early evening before turning to rain overnight. Isolated pockets of freezing rain are possible.
PITTSFIELD, MA
CBS New York

Red Alert: Winter storm threatens holiday travel

Red Alert: Thursday p.m. into Saturday a.m. for 1-2.5" of rain, a little tail-end snow, 35-55 mph winds, 2-4' coastal flooding and a sharp drop in temperatures.Forecast: Wednesday will remain dry and quiet with highs around 40. We'll see increasing clouds tonight with lows in the 30s. Then our next system impacts the area Thursday through Friday. At this point, it looks like rain develops the second half of Thursday, perhaps a little snow well north and west of New York City, with pockets of heavy rain possible Thursday night through at least the first half of Friday. Some snow is likely...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

5 Things To Do Now To Make Sure You’re Prepared For The Storm

This massive storm that's on the way to Western New York is going to be a big deal. Many officials are sounding the alarm to take this storm seriously and we may be stuck in the house for a few days. Before things really begin to get bad in New York, there are several steps that you can take right now to make sure you're ready to ride out the weather.
informnny.com

Hochul on holiday storm: ‘Brace yourselves for a big one’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Gov. Kathy Hochul told New Yorkers to finish their final holiday preparations Thursday and strongly consider moving up travel plans due to the impending winter storm will affect much of the United States. “This is what we call a ‘kitchen sink’ event from Mother Nature....
TEXAS STATE
thevalleyside.com

Statewide state of emergency declared ahead of storm

Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a State of Emergency for the entire State of New York in advance of a significant winter weather system forecast to bring a mixed bag of hazards across the state beginning Thursday evening and continuing through Monday. Heavy rain and snow, strong winds, coastal and lakeshore flooding, and flash freezing are all possible in various regions across the state throughout the holiday weekend. In addition, lake effect snow is expected to impact areas along Lakes Erie and Ontario beginning Friday night and continuing into Monday, with total snow accumulations forecast to reach up to three feet.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Blizzard Warnings Officially Posted For Western New York

The National Weather Service has issued an official blizzard warning for portions of the Western New York area. If you have a phone by your bed, perhaps you were alerted early Thursday to a blizzard warning? The snow and wind will be sever in the next couple of days. As much as 1-3 feet of snow is possible. The bigger issue will be the rapid freeze and blowing and drifting snow.
NEW YORK STATE
Hudson Valley Post

Wild Weather in Hudson Valley Leading Up to Christmas

A huge storm is barreling toward the East Coast just before Christmas. How will this affect the Hudson Valley?. Last week we told you that the Hudson Valley was predicted to receive over two feet of snow in the days leading up to the holiday. Luckily, we won't see that much snow, but some nasty weather will certainly put a damper on everyone's travel plans.

