Prediction for NY winter storm snow totals range from dusting to above 2 feet: AccuWeather
As New Yorkers wait for a highly-anticipated winter storm to bear down Thursday, the impact from snow and accumulation totals are expected to vary wildly depending on location in the state. Some parts of Northern and Western New York could see between 24 and 36 inches of snow between now...
NEWS10 ABC
12/22/2022: It’s going to be a Crazy 24 Hours of weather for us for sure.
The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Steve Caporizzo:. It’s going to be an absolutely wild weather ride over the next 24 hours for us-so many fast paced changes…. Here is what to expect with the 3 Part Storm. If you have travel plans….be careful…. Snow/Mixed...
pix11.com
Highly disruptive storm brings rain, wind, coastal flooding followed by arctic cold temps, possible snow for Christmas
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A powerful storm system started to make its way into the region on Thursday. This storm will bring everything from heavy rain to strong gusty winds and coastal flooding. Behind it, an arctic cold front will get a frigid airmass where temperatures essentially take a nosedive.
iBerkshires.com
Snow, Freezing Rain, Plummeting Temps for Christmas Weekend
The National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., has issued a winter weather advisory until 5 a.m. Friday, particularly for Pittsfield and North County, Southern Vermont and eastern New York. Snow will start falling this afternoon and early evening before turning to rain overnight. Isolated pockets of freezing rain are possible.
STORM WATCH: State of emergency in NY | Heavy rain, damaging wind to hamper holiday travel in New York City
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says a coastal flood warning is in effect for all five boroughs of New York City for high tide Friday morning. 1-2 inches of inundation is possible in the most prone areas along the coast and shoreline.
Red Alert: Winter storm threatens holiday travel
Red Alert: Thursday p.m. into Saturday a.m. for 1-2.5" of rain, a little tail-end snow, 35-55 mph winds, 2-4' coastal flooding and a sharp drop in temperatures.Forecast: Wednesday will remain dry and quiet with highs around 40. We'll see increasing clouds tonight with lows in the 30s. Then our next system impacts the area Thursday through Friday. At this point, it looks like rain develops the second half of Thursday, perhaps a little snow well north and west of New York City, with pockets of heavy rain possible Thursday night through at least the first half of Friday. Some snow is likely...
wxxinews.org
A deep freeze and winter storm warnings for much of the region in the next few days
An intense winter storm is barreling across the U.S. and the Rochester area will start feeling the brunt of its impact on Friday. Thursday will just see some rain, and milder temperatures with a high in the 40s. But meteorologist Josh Nichols says expect a mixture of precipitation on Friday,...
5 Things To Do Now To Make Sure You’re Prepared For The Storm
This massive storm that's on the way to Western New York is going to be a big deal. Many officials are sounding the alarm to take this storm seriously and we may be stuck in the house for a few days. Before things really begin to get bad in New York, there are several steps that you can take right now to make sure you're ready to ride out the weather.
pix11.com
Intense end-of-week storm to create travel nightmares for New Yorkers just before Christmas
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A powerful storm system takes aim toward the tri-state region. Unfortunately, the timing cannot be any worse as it comes right before Christmas, when many are expected to travel. Numerous weather-related advisories have been issued for the strong winds, heavy rain and significant coastal flooding...
informnny.com
Hochul on holiday storm: ‘Brace yourselves for a big one’
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Gov. Kathy Hochul told New Yorkers to finish their final holiday preparations Thursday and strongly consider moving up travel plans due to the impending winter storm will affect much of the United States. “This is what we call a ‘kitchen sink’ event from Mother Nature....
WKBW-TV
Live updates: Preparing for a Christmas weekend Blizzard Warning in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 7 News and 7 Weather teams will continue to provide the latest updates on the blizzard conditions hitting our region this weekend. Blizzard Warning from 7 a.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Sunday for Erie, Niagara, Genesee, and Orleans Counties. Winter Storm Warning from 7...
thevalleyside.com
Statewide state of emergency declared ahead of storm
Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a State of Emergency for the entire State of New York in advance of a significant winter weather system forecast to bring a mixed bag of hazards across the state beginning Thursday evening and continuing through Monday. Heavy rain and snow, strong winds, coastal and lakeshore flooding, and flash freezing are all possible in various regions across the state throughout the holiday weekend. In addition, lake effect snow is expected to impact areas along Lakes Erie and Ontario beginning Friday night and continuing into Monday, with total snow accumulations forecast to reach up to three feet.
Hochul Declares State Of Emergency As Potent Storm Bears Down On NY
As a powerful storm prepares to slam New York ahead of the holiday weekend, Gov. Kathy Hochul is declaring a state of emergency and warning residents to be careful. Hochul announced her decision to declare a state of emergency in a tweet on Thursday, Dec. 22 around 3:30 p.m., in which she said that it would begin at 6 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23.
STORM WATCH: Friday storm will bring cruel chill, deep freeze before Christmas
The News 12 New Jersey Storm Watch Team is tracking a system that will bring heavy rain, strong winds and freezing temperatures to the Garden State by the end of the week.
Blizzard Warnings Officially Posted For Western New York
The National Weather Service has issued an official blizzard warning for portions of the Western New York area. If you have a phone by your bed, perhaps you were alerted early Thursday to a blizzard warning? The snow and wind will be sever in the next couple of days. As much as 1-3 feet of snow is possible. The bigger issue will be the rapid freeze and blowing and drifting snow.
‘One of the most intense storm systems in decades’ to lash Upstate NY on Christmas weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It would be hard to conjure up a worst-case weather scenario as bad as the one we’re facing this weekend: On the three-day Christmas weekend, Upstate New York could be slammed with a storm so powerful and so disruptive it happens only once every few decades.
Have a flight out of New York this Christmas? Winter storm could complicate travel, says forecaster.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A winter storm bearing down on New York will bring rain, heavy wind gusts and potentially icy conditions to Staten Island by the end of the week, a forecaster said, and could cause flight cancellations ahead of Christmas. Rain is expected to arrive Thursday afternoon...
mynbc5.com
Powerful storm to bring wind, rain and snow in Vermont, New York this weekend
Another winter storm will impact our region this coming weekend, but unlike the last one, rain, wind and freezing conditions on roadways will be the biggest headache for drivers heading out on their holiday travels. The storm will start as a snowy mix on Thursday night, but will quickly turn...
What are NYC’s chances of getting a white Christmas?
What are NYC’s chances of getting a white Christmas?. Unfortunately, any precipitation we will see will be happening just in time for your holiday travel on Thursday and Friday. On Thursday, rain will move into the area after 11am, but it’ll be in the mid-50s, so there’s no real...
Wild Weather in Hudson Valley Leading Up to Christmas
A huge storm is barreling toward the East Coast just before Christmas. How will this affect the Hudson Valley?. Last week we told you that the Hudson Valley was predicted to receive over two feet of snow in the days leading up to the holiday. Luckily, we won't see that much snow, but some nasty weather will certainly put a damper on everyone's travel plans.
