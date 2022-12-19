AEW Rampage draws best ratings since October

The episode featured matches from Jon Moxley and Britt Baker.

Friday night's episode of AEW Rampage averaged 464,000 viewers on TNT, up 1.5 percent from the previous week. It's the best audience total for the show since October 21.

In the 18-49 demo, Rampage finished 15th on the cable charts with a 0.15 rating. That's up 36.4 percent from last week, and it's almost double the record-low rating Rampage set two weeks ago. It's Rampage's highest rating in 18-49 since October 14.

Rampage's ratings were up in every category with the exception of people over 50, which were down 12.5 percent. The biggest increase came in the people 25-54 demo, which was up 40 percent to a 0.21 rating. That ties Rampage's best rating in that category since August.

As compared to the same week in 2021, Rampage's overall viewership was down 18.7 percent while its 18-49 rating was down 34.8 percent.

Listed below are the last 11 weeks of overall viewership and 18-49 demo ratings for Rampage, as well as the 10-week averages in both categories. This week's show was up 7.8 percent in viewership and up 25 percent in 18-49 as compared to the recent averages.