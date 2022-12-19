ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JoJo Siwa Reveals She Broke Up With Avery Cyrus After 3 Months of Dating

By Starr Bowenbank
 3 days ago

JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus have called it quits just three months after formally announcing they were together on social media . But from the looks of it, the pair remain friendly.

On Saturday, Cyrus took to TikTok to share scenes from her recent cruise with Royal Caribbean, which contained a major update about her relationship with the Dance Moms alum. A short clip in the video sees Siwa holding up a hot-pink egg from a game room, telling Cyrus (who is behind the camera), “This is my ‘I’m sorry for breaking up with you’ present.” No reason for the split was explained in the video, though Cyrus inserted clips of her swimming in the ocean with Siwa.

Fans in the comments were pleased to see how well the pair was handling the split, with one user writing, “Ok but I love how you guys still hung out like friends and all that while you were there! Super cool!” Another user wrote, “Me, the 1% population who is happy for you guys, together or apart! Put yourselves first, and just be happy. We’re all still young.”

The 19-year-old Siwa initially confirmed her romance with Cyrus in September by sharing a sweet video of them together. In the clip, Siwa and Cyrus were seen posing together in a photo booth, smiling before leaning in for a kiss. “Happiest girl,” the dancer captioned the post.

See Cyrus’ TikTok, in which Siwa reveals they broke up, below.

