'The most nerve-wracking moment': Stranded tourists in Machu Picchu escape deadly protests

Hundreds of tourists who have been stranded in Machu Picchu after Peru launched into violent political unrest last week are being evacuated by the Peruvian government.

Transportation to and from the UNESCO World Heritage Site has been paused since Dec. 15 because of demonstrations in the country.

On Saturday, emergency trains between the famous tourist attraction and Cuzco, where there is an airport, resumed operations for evacuees, according to PeruRail. Train services are the main way to access Machu Pichcu.

Four helicopters were scheduled to pick up "the most vulnerable foreign tourists" from Aguas Calientes, considered the city for the Machu Picchu ruins, on Saturday, according to the U.S. Embassy in Lima. U.S. citizens were told to visit the Casa de la Cultura in the village by Friday and show their passports if they wanted to flee.

How were travelers evacuated?

Most travelers stuck in the remote village of Machu Picchu hiked nearly 20 miles by foot to the town of Ollantaytambo. From there people tried to find a driver to take them 45 miles to Cuzco, hoping to get a flight out to Lima or to their final destination.

Tony Hepburn, a real estate agent from Canada, arrived in Machu Picchu on Thursday and was one of the foreigners stranded. Though he was "aware of the political climate" before he left for his trip, he "had no idea it would escalate to that degree," he told USA TODAY.

Hepburn and his group saw the train station gates being welded shut when they arrived in Aguas Calientes. Tony Hepburn

When Hepburn and his group arrived in Aguas Calientes, they noticed train station gates being welded closed and boulders on the train tracks. They decided to try to leave the next morning.

At 5:30 a.m., Hepburn and his group started the trek to Ollantaytambo and persuaded a local to give them a ride before being stopped by a protest barricade. Hepburn said their driver was then attacked by about 50 protesters, which he said was "the most nerve-wracking moment." Hepburn and his group walked down the road to find a new driver and resume their journey.

Tourists met in the square of Aguas Calientes, where local authorities gave everyone a briefing for how to travel by foot down the tracks. Tony Hepburn

On the way to Cuzco from Ollantaytambo, which seemed "virtually deserted," Hepburn recalled seeing "boulders, trees and debris strewn all over the roads."

Hepburn bought flight tickets back to Canada from Cuzco for Monday and Tuesday but "took a gamble" and managed to get flights leaving Sunday night to arrive in Montreal on Monday.

Is the US government assisting in the efforts?

According to a State Department spokesperson, the agency is in touch with U.S. citizens in Peru and is "monitoring the situation closely." The agency also said it's unaware of additional U.S. citizens needing assistance to evacuate Machu Picchu as of Monday.

On Dec. 15, the State Department issued a Level 3: Reconsider Travel advisory for Peru because of tcrime and civil unrest.

What is the situation in Peru?

Peru’s new government declared a national emergency Wednesday as it struggled to calm violent protests over President Pedro Castillo's ouster. It suspended the rights of "personal security and freedom" across the Andean nation for 30 days.

Acts of vandalism, violence and highway blockades with thousands of Peruvians in the streets "require a forceful and authoritative response from the government," Defense Minister Luis Otarola Peñaranda said.

Supporters of ousted Peruvian President Pedro Castillo protest his detention in Arequipa, Peru, on Dec. 14. Castillo was detained on Dec. 7 after he was ousted by lawmakers when he sought to dissolve Congress ahead of an impeachment vote. Fredy Salcedo, AP

Peru has been rocked by nearly a week of political crisis and unrest. At least seven people have died in protests across the country, and 200 police officers have been injured, according to The Associated Press.

