Bernardston, MA

westernmassnews.com

Three-alarm Brimfield house fire leaves one person dead, another displaced

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -One person is dead and other person is displaced from a three-alarm house fire that took place on 3rd Street in Brimfield Thursday evening. When Western Mass News crews arrived on scene, crews could be seen working on scene. According to fire officials, the house is a...
BRIMFIELD, MA
Crews battle fire on High Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews have been able to put out an afternoon fire in Holyoke. Holyoke fire officials said that they were called to 528 High Street around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. When crews arrived, they found a fire on the back porch of a building. The fire was quickly...
HOLYOKE, MA
Thursday night news update

SPRINGFIELD, MA
Feeding Hills home destroyed by early morning fire

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Feeding Hills house is a total loss following a fast-moving fire early Tuesday morning. It was a site no one wants to see, especially just days before Christmas. A house on Liquori Drive is now destroyed and has left neighbors, like Donna Vandall, shocked. “It...
AGAWAM, MA
Thursday afternoon news update

In this update, Springfield announced its eighth round of ARPA funding Wednesday afternoon, six Springfield Central High School student-athletes signed their National Letters of Intent to play Division I college football, and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department continued the tradition of giving toys to kids. Plus, Meteorologist Don Maher has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
North Adams family escapes apartment fire

A North Adams family escaped a fire in their apartment, Tuesday night. The fire started around 9:15 in a four-unit complex on Old State Street, reportNewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The fire was caused by an improperly installed wood stove, reports the paper.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
Arraignment held for Chicopee hit-and-run suspect

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re getting answers after a hit-and-run suspect has turned himself in after allegedly hitting and killing a man last month on Chicopee Street in Chicopee. Eric St. Andre of Springfield faced a judge on Thursday. He is accused of hitting and killing a 62-year-old man...
CHICOPEE, MA
Town by Town: December 22

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Holyoke, The Wistariahurst Museum’s winter survival kits in the pop-up shop are on sale for $20. The shop also has men’s crew neck Irish sweaters in green and navy. The shop is open Monday-Friday 9:00a.m.-2:00p.m. In...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Marlborough firefighters respond to residential fire

MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Fire Department were called to a structure fire this afternoon. The fire at 391 Farm Road was reported at 4:48 p.m. Engine 3, Engine 1, Engine 5, Rescue 1, Tower 1 and Car 5 responded on the initial alarm. Patriot EMS responded to the scene with an ambulance. Engine 3 was the first due truck on scene and reported smoke and fire from the rear of the house with possible extension to the attic space.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
6 attacked by large dog at groomer in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H. — Six people in Nashua are recovering after they were attacked by a large dog. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at a groomer. Nashua fire said there were serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Several people went to the hospital. Two went by ambulance with bites to their upper body.
NASHUA, NH
Tuesday night news update

SPRINGFIELD, MA
Route 20 in Shrewsbury closed following crash

SHREWSBURY – Drivers on Route 20 in Shrewsbury may be facing delays. According to the Shrewsbury Police Department, Route 20 is closed in both directions between Grafton Street and Route 140 following a crash. The Westborough Fire Department tweeted that the crash involved a tractor trailer and car. A...
SHREWSBURY, MA

