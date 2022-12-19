Read full article on original website
Three-alarm Brimfield house fire leaves one person dead, another displaced
BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -One person is dead and other person is displaced from a three-alarm house fire that took place on 3rd Street in Brimfield Thursday evening. When Western Mass News crews arrived on scene, crews could be seen working on scene. According to fire officials, the house is a...
Person Reportedly Trapped Inside Burning Brimfield Home (DEVELOPING)
Crews were responding to a multi-alarm fire at a Central Massachusetts home where a person was reportedly trapped inside, unconfirmed reports said. The fire broke out at 26 Third Street in Brimfield around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, according to a Tweet from Quiet Corner Alerts. The fire was...
Crews battle fire on High Street in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews have been able to put out an afternoon fire in Holyoke. Holyoke fire officials said that they were called to 528 High Street around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. When crews arrived, they found a fire on the back porch of a building. The fire was quickly...
Van caught fire at intersection in West Springfield
The West Springfield Fire Department was sent to a van fire Tuesday night.
Section of Riverdale Shops closed, West Springfield police cruiser damaged
West Springfield police have closed off a section of the Riverdale Shops Thursday afternoon.
Thursday night news update
In this update, Springfield announced its eighth round of ARPA funding Wednesday afternoon, six Springfield Central High School student-athletes signed their National Letters of Intent to play Division I college football, and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department continued the tradition of giving toys to kids. Plus, Meteorologist Don Maher has your latest forecast.
Porch fire put out on High Street in Holyoke
The Holyoke Fire Department was called to High Street Wednesday afternoon for a fire in a one and a half story building.
Feeding Hills home destroyed by early morning fire
AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Feeding Hills house is a total loss following a fast-moving fire early Tuesday morning. It was a site no one wants to see, especially just days before Christmas. A house on Liquori Drive is now destroyed and has left neighbors, like Donna Vandall, shocked. “It...
Thursday afternoon news update
North Adams family escapes apartment fire
A North Adams family escaped a fire in their apartment, Tuesday night. The fire started around 9:15 in a four-unit complex on Old State Street, reportNewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The fire was caused by an improperly installed wood stove, reports the paper.
Guns found inside bag dumped in woods after crash on Main Street in Holyoke
The Holyoke police are investigating after six firearms were found during a single-vehicle crash on Main Street in Holyoke.
Arraignment held for Chicopee hit-and-run suspect
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re getting answers after a hit-and-run suspect has turned himself in after allegedly hitting and killing a man last month on Chicopee Street in Chicopee. Eric St. Andre of Springfield faced a judge on Thursday. He is accused of hitting and killing a 62-year-old man...
Town by Town: December 22
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Holyoke, The Wistariahurst Museum’s winter survival kits in the pop-up shop are on sale for $20. The shop also has men’s crew neck Irish sweaters in green and navy. The shop is open Monday-Friday 9:00a.m.-2:00p.m. In...
Marlborough firefighters respond to residential fire
MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Fire Department were called to a structure fire this afternoon. The fire at 391 Farm Road was reported at 4:48 p.m. Engine 3, Engine 1, Engine 5, Rescue 1, Tower 1 and Car 5 responded on the initial alarm. Patriot EMS responded to the scene with an ambulance. Engine 3 was the first due truck on scene and reported smoke and fire from the rear of the house with possible extension to the attic space.
6 attacked by large dog at groomer in Nashua
NASHUA, N.H. — Six people in Nashua are recovering after they were attacked by a large dog. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at a groomer. Nashua fire said there were serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Several people went to the hospital. Two went by ambulance with bites to their upper body.
Foreign Phone Threats Put Central Mass Hospital On Temporary Lockdown: Police
A hospital in Central Massachusetts was on a brief lockdown after threatening phone calls were made against the building, authorities said. Local along with State Police locked down Leominster Hospital after an individual made the threats around 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, Leomin…
Tuesday night news update
Pedestrian struck by car, seriously injured on Piper Road in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A pedestrian has been sent to the hospital after being struck by a car on Piper Road near Monastery Avenue in West Springfield Tuesday evening. Police on scene told Western Mass News that the female pedestrian was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Neighbors...
Two suspects wanted in West Springfield for grocery store theft
The West Springfield Police Department is looking to identify two suspects involved in a theft.
Route 20 in Shrewsbury closed following crash
SHREWSBURY – Drivers on Route 20 in Shrewsbury may be facing delays. According to the Shrewsbury Police Department, Route 20 is closed in both directions between Grafton Street and Route 140 following a crash. The Westborough Fire Department tweeted that the crash involved a tractor trailer and car. A...
