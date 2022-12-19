ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Grove, WI

Tiny Hooves founder shares story of attack at Union Grove animal sanctuary

By Bruce Harrison
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q3ttj_0jo8TcUe00

Tiny Hooves Sanctuary in Union Grove is a place for healing. So it's all the more traumatic for the animals there when their peace is broken.

"It's incredibly hard. It's very difficult. In all honesty, we felt so broken and lost from that happening," said Beca Thompson, Tiny Hooves founder and president.

Last Friday, a man drove onto the sanctuary and violently assaulted two staff members with a brick, according to Thompson and authorities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1army3_0jo8TcUe00 Taylor Romack

According to Thompson, he had returned to retrieve a young female goat he had dropped off earlier that morning.

Thompson told us it's not uncommon for people to leave animals at Tiny Hooves. After all, it's a sanctuary and forever home for abused and unwanted farm animals. Today, they have 168 residents.

RELATED: GoFundMe created for man injured in Racine brick attack

"[The best part of my day is] watching the animals delight in the simple things. Knowing the trauma that they've come from and watching them heal," said Thompson.

But, Thompson said, no one has ever come back for an animal. And there has never been any violence, she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K0nkB_0jo8TcUe00 Beca Thompson, Tiny Hooves founder

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, Bradley Kubisiak of Muskego, attacked the staff. Following a standoff nearby that lasted for hours, Kubisiak took his own life, according to authorities.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office has not yet commented on any possible motive for the attack.

Thompson said Kubisiak attacked her partner, Taylor Romack, and Hooves vice president Sandi Swiss. Both are recovering at home but trying to get back to work quickly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G0zA1_0jo8TcUe00 Beca Thompson, Tiny Hooves founder

"I'm pretty sure you couldn't keep Sandi away from here," said Thompson. "And Taylor is the love of my life. This is who we are and what we do."

The goat Kubisiak left at Tiny Hooves that morning will be staying. Thompson said they're still working on a name, a "feminine name."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gfuV4_0jo8TcUe00 Beca Thompson, Tiny Hooves founder

"She's [goat] tried. This has been a lot for her as well. And we honestly don't know the trauma that happened to her prior," said Thompson.

The goat, however, will never have to worry about finding a home.

A fundraiser has been launched on GoFundMe to support Romack's recovery and Tiny Hooves .

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 5

Cynthia Dalessandro
3d ago

I am so Sorry to hear about this Violence being put upon Good, Caring Animal Lovers.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha woman set on fire by stranger thriving 2 years after attack

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Amber Fuller remembers so much about the morning of Sept. 2, 2020. It was a beautiful late summer morning and Fuller, a massage therapist, was walking her two dogs around her Waukesha neighborhood before leaving for work. She would not make it to her appointments that day.
WAUKESHA, WI
shepherdexpress.com

She Once Worked at Burger King

On Cesar Chavez Drive in Milwaukee’s Latino neighborhood, I met Cathy in her wheelchair. She told me she was practically homeless but proudly stated, “I once worked at Burger King on 43rd and Forest Home, worked there for 10 years. But I can’t work no more.” She asked me for a piece of bread. I wheeled her out of the hot sun and bought her a full loaf.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Teen arrested after allegedly firing gun at unmarked Kenosha police vehicle

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Officers say a 17-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 21, after firing a gun at an unmarked Kenosha police vehicle. Members of the Special Investigations Unit were on patrol near 66th Street and 23rd Avenue just after 1 p.m. when they spotted several people cutting through yards. The officers suspected criminal activity and monitored the group from their vehicle.
KENOSHA, WI
The Record North Shore

Roberts family grateful for community — and puppy George — in end-of-year update on 8-year-old survivor Cooper

‘Tis the season of miracles, and to the Roberts family, their son Cooper — a survivor of the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park — certainly is one. And his mother Keely Roberts hopes his story and recovery can inspire all this season. “We really do believe in miracles,” she wrote in a Dec. […] The post Roberts family grateful for community — and puppy George — in end-of-year update on 8-year-old survivor Cooper appeared first on The Record.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Field & Stream

Wisconsin House Cat Brings Home the Head of an Alligator

A 2-year-old black cat in Wisconsin recently did something most human hunters can relate to; it brought its bounty back home to impress the family. Owner Wendy Wiesehuegel, who lives on the shores of Lake Keesus in Waukesha County, a half hour northwest of Milwaukee, was more than impressed—she was shocked. Her cat, Burnt Toast, had dragged in an alligator head.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Q985

WI Police Arrest Porch Pirate In Stolen Vehicle Full Of Packages

A package thief in Wisconsin expands his operations too thin and gets arrested in a stolen vehicle. The Christmas Holidays Are A Popular Time Of Year For Crime. It is strange how the holidays can be both good and bad at the same time. Of course, Christmas time is so much fun while hanging out with friends and family. Criminals also thrive during the month of December. There are plenty of people, places, and things for them to target.
WAUWATOSA, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | Can you identify this incoming restaurant?

December 22, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Progress is definitely being made as a new restaurant location preps to open in 2023. Can you identify?. The sconces and shelving are a definite clue from a previous tenant…. Washington County Insider on YouTube. A couple of clues:
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Barb Bednarski: The road to recovery leads to Cedar Community | By Carrie Sturn

Washington County, WI – It was a rainy day in August of 2021 when Barb Bednarski had to give the door to her store, Grafton Yarn Store, a little more “hip action” than usual. It took her 15 minutes to get the door to budge as the building was a bit older and the rain seemed to cause a little expansion.
GRAFTON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man arrested for 4th OWI, allegedly shouts racial/homophobic slurs at deputies

UNION GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man is facing charges after blowing four stop signs and nearly driving a deputy off the road. According to a release, on Monday, December 19, 2022, at around 8:25 p.m., an off-duty Racine County Sheriff’s sergeant was driving his vehicle in the Village of Union Grove when he observed a gray pick-up truck driving recklessly.
UNION GROVE, WI
DogTime

Dozens of Dogs Saved From Southern Breeding Facilities Arrive at Wisconsin Humane Society

Dozens of dogs and puppies are preparing to find their forever homes at the Wisconsin Humane Society today. Volunteers rescued them from commercial breeding facilities in the South on Friday, Dec. 16. A Huge Rescue Mission Wisconsin Humane Society volunteers drove all the way down to Missouri to recoup the pups. They were surrendered to National Mill Dog Rescue. […] The post Dozens of Dogs Saved From Southern Breeding Facilities Arrive at Wisconsin Humane Society appeared first on DogTime.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

ID theft at Speedway, Walmart in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating an ID theft incident that happened Nov. 23 at Speedway on Silver Spring Drive and Walmart on Greenfield Avenue. According to police, a Black woman fraudulently used credit cards not belonging to her. The woman was wearing a white...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
americanmilitarynews.com

Dating app victimizer linked to woman falling unconscious at bar, Racine Police Dept. warns

The Racine Police Department is again cautioning local women about a man who has met and victimized women he met from dating apps after another incident occurred Thursday. Timothy L. Olson has been linked to another woman in a bar who fell unconscious Thursday while in Olson’s presence. This is now the third woman that the RPD knows of who have ended up unconscious while being in Olson’s presence, the RPD said in a news release.
RACINE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy