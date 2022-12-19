More than 2M Wisconsinites expected to travel beginning Friday

Millions of Americans have plans to travel for the holidays, but mother nature may have other ideas as meteorologists forecast a winter storm will hit late this week.

AAA released estimates that 2.2 million Wisconsinites will travel at least 50 miles away from home between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. They expect just over 2 million of them will hit the roads while 126,655 will take a plane.

Nick Jarmusz, director of public affairs for AAA, explained travel volumes are predicted to be back within the pre-pandemic range even in light of inflation.

"I think it shows that Americans really want to get back out there and travel," Jarmusz said.

With millions of people planning to travel on the roads, AAA reported the best time to go on Friday is before 2 p.m. or after 8 p.m.

However, a winter storm is expected to hit hard Thursday and Friday, with Friday being a major travel day.

"No matter where a massive storm like this does end up hitting, it's going to affect the entire network, just what with connecting flights and things like that. There's going to be ripple effects," Jarmusz explained.

"Our crews are on 12-hour shifts. So they're all rested and ready to go," said Stephanie Staudinger, marketing and public relations coordinator for Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

Staudinger strongly encouraged people to keep in touch with their airlines about any changes to their flights and to ensure they have the airline's app downloaded to their smartphone.

"You don't always know what the other airports are like as well with weather, so it's important to keep in contact with your airline in case there's something there that will impact your flight as well," Staudinger said.

Meanwhile, Jesus Charre flew out of Milwaukee on Monday to meet his younger brother in Texas and drive home to Appleton together on Thursday.

Charre bracing for whatever the weather brings as they head back to Wisconsin in time for Christmas. They made sure the truck they plan to drive is in good shape. Plus, Charre thinks living in Wisconsin for more than two decades has prepared him to be safe on the road.

"Driving is the biggest thing I think for being safe. You have to brake often, brake early, signal early all those sorts of things," Charre.

