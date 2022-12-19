Read full article on original website
WPMI
Mobile Police charge Grand Bay woman in stabbing
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at approximately 8:45 p.m., officers responded to the 4000 block of Lucinda Drive in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the female subject and the male victim were involved in a verbal altercation.
WPMI
Mobile Police confirm shooting on General Gorgas Dr. N
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police confirm at approximately 6:08 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of General Gorgas Dr. N in reference to a shooting. Officers located an adult male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. A subject has been detained. The victim was transported to...
WPMI
2014 Mobile murder could be first local case to exercise Aniah's Law
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Jervoris Scarbrough is in court today for a bond hearing for the alleged murder of David Kyles back in 2014. Scarbrough is charged with murder and kidnapping. The shooting happened on the I-10 overpass of Theodore Dawes road. Mobile Police say someone posed as a...
WALA-TV FOX10
11 arrested in Baldwin County on warrants, drug charges
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A saturation patrol on Wednesday netted 11 arrests and took drugs including fentanyl off the streets, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. The BCSO’s Special Operations Unit conducted the saturation patrol Wednesday in the Daphne, Magnolia Springs, Summerdale and Foley areas, according to...
Man shot, car stolen at Theodore gas station: Mobile Police
THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a shooting and carjacking that occurred early Wednesday morning. According to officials, officers were called to a Circle K gas station on Rangeline Road for a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found that a man that the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
1 shot in alleged carjacking in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An early morning carjacking sent one person to the hospital with a gunshot, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to Circle K at 6585 Rangeline Rd. around 1 a.m. today in reference to one shot. According to investigators, the victim reportedly was leaving a gas station near Theodore Dawes and Old Pascagoula Road when he was approached male subjects asking for a ride. Police said one of the suspects then shot the victim and fled in the victim’s vehicle.
WPMI
Mobile Police: Woman and her children struck at intersection of Cottage Hill and Azalea
According to Mobile Police, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at approximately 6:25 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Cottage Hill and Azalea Road in reference to three pedestrians struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an adult female and two juveniles were struck by a vehicle at...
WPMI
MPD: Two men shot on West Collins Street
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police Department, two men were shot in their car late Monday night. Officers responded to a call on West Collins Street just off Emogene Street in the Dauphin acres community around Midnight. Investigators say the two victims were leaving a house,...
utv44.com
Police investigating double shooting in Citronelle
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Police in citronelle are investigating a double shooting. Investigators say someone opened fire on two men in the 1900 block of Lonnie Walker Road late Monday night. The victims managed to drive themselves to Prospect Street where they called for help. Paramedics arrived and treated...
Mobile police arrest suspect in 2014 cold case homicide
Mobile police have arrested a 38-year-old man on murder charges in the cold case homicide of a man who was handcuffed and shot dead eight years ago. Jervoris Scarbrough, 38, was arrested and charged with the 2014 murder of 29-year-old David Kyles, Cpl. Katrina Frazier of Mobile police said Monday.
WPMI
Police: Man shot in gas station carjacking in Mobile
According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at approximately 1:00 a.m., officers responded to 6585 Rangeline Road, Circle K, in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an unknown male subject had shot the male victim. Reportedly the victim was leaving a gas station near Theodore...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Church member shoots into other member’s car
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said a church member was angry with another church member and shot into the member’s car. Police said it happened just outside One Way Outreach Holiness Ministry on 14th Street in West Mobile. Officers said the two were arguing inside the church when...
thepulsepensacola.com
Legal Leaf on Navy Boulevard Suffers Another Burglary, Just Days After Juveniles Arrested for Breaking Into Both the Navy and Cervantes Locations
The business has three locations that offer legal THC-products for purchase, and has now suffered over $50,000 in theft and damages. The Navy Boulevard location of Legal Leaf – a store that offers quality legal THC products currently available in the State of Florida without any sort of medical card or prescription- was broken into again the morning of December 20, 2022.
WPMI
Guns leading cause of death for American youth, Mobile working to stop gun violence
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The leading cause of death for children in the United States is no longer from motor vehicle accidents, but from gun violence. Last year, over 3,500 children nationwide died from gun by gunfire. Many are wondering where these kids even getting these guns. Mobile Director of Public Safety, Lawrence Battiste, says he's been asking himself that question for over 30 years. He says the youth gun violence needs to stop.
WPMI
Bond loophole: Is Aniah's Law working as intended?
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Wednesday, what we thought might have been the first day a defendant would be held without bond because of Anaiah's Law in Mobile County, ended up taking a turn. Aniah's Law was passed by Alabama voters in November to prevent violent offenders from receiving bond.
wvtm13.com
Man enjoys freedom for the holidays after 2 decades behind bars
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Gregory Davis is looking forward to what he expects will be the best Christmas in his 57 years. He is going home to Mobile to surprise family members, including grandchildren he has never met. "Can't wait just to get there and just to see the smile...
Sheriff: Florida drug busts net enough fentanyl to kill 800K people
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in the panhandle said they found enough fentanyl to kill 800,000 people. Investigators in Escambia County said they found the drugs during busts at five homes. Law enforcement officials said they found most of the fentanyl in just one home. According to deputies, there...
WALA-TV FOX10
Scrap metal dealers face charges in first Mobile prosecution under catalytic converter law
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two Georgia men next month will answer allegations that they illegally purchased catalytic converters in the first local use of a new law designed to stamp out the black market for the devices. Mobile police arrested Denis Ferhatovic, 28, of Auburn, Georgia, and Jasar Music, 40,...
WPMI
Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis police officers worked as veterinarian in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Two Bay Saint Louis Police Officers were shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning in Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi. The incident allegedly began when Sergeant Steve Robin and officer Brandon Estorffe responded to a motel for a guest in distress. "At one point,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Former bookkeeper of Mobile real estate business admits to embezzling more than $286,000
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A former employee of a Mobile real estate business pleaded guilty Monday to embezzling more than $286,000. Kelley Ann Kann, of Spanish Fort, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in federal court. She worked for The Weavil Company as an office administrator and bookkeeper. She admitted that in July 2018, she fraudulently obtained credit cards using information about her boss’s spouse.
