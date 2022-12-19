On Tuesdays, we speak with our colleagues at the Colorado Sun about the stories they're following. This week they spoke with us about water quality concerns at Grand Lake. Environmental activists are calling on Grand County officials to protect the state’s largest natural body of water. At one time, Grand Lake was renowned for its clarity. That is, until 1959, the year the Bureau of Reclamation finished installing pipelines in the lake to supply water to the Front Range.

