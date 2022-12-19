Read full article on original website
fox4news.com
Snow falls as temperatures drop across North Texas
PLANO, Texas - The arctic air arrived in North Texas Thursday morning with widespread snow flurries. The strong cold front with high winds caused temperatures to drop from the 40s to the 20s and below in just a few hours after 8 a.m. Plano was one of the many cities...
Life-threatening wind chills set in Thursday across North Texas
Very cold Siberian air, a heck of a lot of wind, dangerous wind chills, a few snow flurries, 72 hours of sub freezing temperatures, and a rapid warm up next week.
PHOTOS + VIDEO: It (kinda) snowed in North Texas!
DALLAS — Oh, the weather outside is frightful. And we hope your fires inside (even virtual ones) are so delightful. If you have no place to go, DFW will let it snow... well, kinda. The arctic front that's been traveling across the country has finally flown into North Texas,...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Arctic blast timeline
Dangerously cold temperatures are coming to North Texas later this week with freezing temperatures and sub-zero wind chill. Thursday morning will be cool, but nothing compared to what we expect to see later in the week. You will likely wake up to temperatures in the 40s, but don't let that...
fox4news.com
North Texans brave arctic cold to run final errands before Christmas
DALLAS - From working to Christmas shopping to getting ready to travel, the bone-chilling cold did not stop people from moving around and doing what they needed to do. Shoppers at FireWheel in Garland were even greeted with a light snow flurry, which ended up creating the perfect ambiance. The...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Dec. 22 afternoon forecast
Snow is falling across the Metroplex! FOX 4 meteorologist Kylie Capps takes a look at what is coming, including Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
fox4news.com
Flight cancellations: Winter weather across the country grounding some flights in North Texas
DALLAS - Snow across the country is coming at a very inopportune time for people looking to travel for the holidays, including in North Texas. As of 4:00 p.m., more than 2,200 flights nationwide have been canceled on Thursday and 6,966 flights have been delayed across the country, according to the flight tracking website Flight Aware.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Dec. 21 morning
The arctic blast is coming Thursday. FOX 4 meteorologist Evan Andrews breaks down the timeline for how long the cold weather is expected to stick around.
Arctic Air Passing Through North Texas Bringing Freezing Temps
North Texas is set to face the wrath of a winter storm this week.Photo byColin Lloyd/UnsplashonUnsplash. Arctic air is set to arrive in North Texas just as Christmas approaches, bringing with it a chill. Fox 4 reports that the big drop in temperatures will happen on Thursday as a mass of arctic air moves through the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.
A Message from The City of Forney as Winter Weather Approaches
FORNEY, Texas — As we head into winter, the City of Forney would like to share some helpful information so that city and surrounding residents can maintain an adequate water supply. We will start with an update on the state of our water system. We have two water pump...
Lightscape: A North Texas Winter Wonderland to Not Miss
Lightscape is Dallas' best holiday experience.Photo byLarry Lease. North Texas has an amazing new walk-thru winter wonderland. After going through this experience myself I would call it Dallas-Fort Worth's most Instagrammable new holiday lights display. The experience is enjoyed without your phone. The experience first debuted at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden on November 18 and allows visitors to walk through a winter wonderland experience unlike any other in North Texas. Since our weather forecast has zero chance of snow, this is the best chance you have to experience that childlike Christmas winter experience.
fox4news.com
Dallas and Fort Worth zoos to close early because of arctic blast
DALLAS - The Dallas Zoo will close early Thursday because of the freezing temperatures. The zoo will be open during normal daytime hours, but its holiday light display will not be turned on for Thursday night. The zoo will be closed completely on Friday. Managers hope the weather will allow...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texans Prepare Ahead of Arctic Air
It's the holiday season, which means people are running around getting ready to celebrate with family and travel, but there's another item to add to the to-do list. State and local officials are telling people to winterize their homes as bitter cold air makes its way to North Texas. "We're...
fox4news.com
Enchant at Fair Park to close Thursday due to freezing temperatures
DALLAS - The holiday light display Enchant in Fair Park will close on Thursday, Dec. 22 due to the expected freezing cold temperatures. The walk-through light display is giving some options to people who already bought tickets for Thursday. Ticket holders can exchange their tickets to attend another night through...
fox4news.com
Tarrant Area Food Bank cancels Weatherford food distribution due to freezing weather
WEATHERFORD, Texas - The Tarrant Area Food Bank canceled its Mega Mobile Distribution in Weatherford scheduled for Thursday night due to the arctic blast that is sending temperatures below freezing. The giveaway was scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Weatherford High School. The Tarrant Area Food Bank West's...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth non-profits partner up to feed, shelter the homeless during wintry weather
FORT WORTH, Texas - Neighborhood non-profits joined forces Thursday to provide shelter and a hearty meal for those who would otherwise go without safety or something to eat. With temperatures dropping across North Texas on Thursday, many of our neighbors won’t have a place to escape the dangerous cold.
dallasexpress.com
No New Year’s Fireworks in Dallas
The New Year is just around the corner, and some local residents may wish to start 2023 with a literal “BANG!”. Before lighting a fuse or firing off a gun, though, be sure you are familiar with city laws and safety guidelines on fireworks and celebratory gunfire. In Dallas,...
fox4news.com
Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth still going as planned despite wintry weather
The Armed Forces Bowl between Baylor and Air Force will go as planned Thursday, despite wind chills in the single digits by the time the game starts. But some other events surrounding the game have been called off.
KWTX
ERCOT says it’s prepared as colder weather approaches
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Cold fronts are on the way and this time next week we could be seeing temps in the teens. ERCOT says it’s closely watching and prepared. In a note sent out Friday, it says ERCOT should have enough generation to meet demand. It points out the improvements that have been made over the past 18 months:
fox4news.com
North Texas homeless shelters prepare to take in hundreds during arctic blast
DALLAS - As we get closer to the dangerous cold that will push into North Texas, cities are working overtime to make sure the homeless and others have a place to stay. Lots of cities in North Texas are identifying and making warm places for their unsheltered population. The biggest...
