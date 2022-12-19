ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

fox4news.com

Snow falls as temperatures drop across North Texas

PLANO, Texas - The arctic air arrived in North Texas Thursday morning with widespread snow flurries. The strong cold front with high winds caused temperatures to drop from the 40s to the 20s and below in just a few hours after 8 a.m. Plano was one of the many cities...
PLANO, TX
WFAA

PHOTOS + VIDEO: It (kinda) snowed in North Texas!

DALLAS — Oh, the weather outside is frightful. And we hope your fires inside (even virtual ones) are so delightful. If you have no place to go, DFW will let it snow... well, kinda. The arctic front that's been traveling across the country has finally flown into North Texas,...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Arctic blast timeline

Dangerously cold temperatures are coming to North Texas later this week with freezing temperatures and sub-zero wind chill. Thursday morning will be cool, but nothing compared to what we expect to see later in the week. You will likely wake up to temperatures in the 40s, but don't let that...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

North Texans brave arctic cold to run final errands before Christmas

DALLAS - From working to Christmas shopping to getting ready to travel, the bone-chilling cold did not stop people from moving around and doing what they needed to do. Shoppers at FireWheel in Garland were even greeted with a light snow flurry, which ended up creating the perfect ambiance. The...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Dec. 21 morning

The arctic blast is coming Thursday. FOX 4 meteorologist Evan Andrews breaks down the timeline for how long the cold weather is expected to stick around.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Arctic Air Passing Through North Texas Bringing Freezing Temps

North Texas is set to face the wrath of a winter storm this week.Photo byColin Lloyd/UnsplashonUnsplash. Arctic air is set to arrive in North Texas just as Christmas approaches, bringing with it a chill. Fox 4 reports that the big drop in temperatures will happen on Thursday as a mass of arctic air moves through the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Lightscape: A North Texas Winter Wonderland to Not Miss

Lightscape is Dallas' best holiday experience.Photo byLarry Lease. North Texas has an amazing new walk-thru winter wonderland. After going through this experience myself I would call it Dallas-Fort Worth's most Instagrammable new holiday lights display. The experience is enjoyed without your phone. The experience first debuted at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden on November 18 and allows visitors to walk through a winter wonderland experience unlike any other in North Texas. Since our weather forecast has zero chance of snow, this is the best chance you have to experience that childlike Christmas winter experience.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas and Fort Worth zoos to close early because of arctic blast

DALLAS - The Dallas Zoo will close early Thursday because of the freezing temperatures. The zoo will be open during normal daytime hours, but its holiday light display will not be turned on for Thursday night. The zoo will be closed completely on Friday. Managers hope the weather will allow...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texans Prepare Ahead of Arctic Air

It's the holiday season, which means people are running around getting ready to celebrate with family and travel, but there's another item to add to the to-do list. State and local officials are telling people to winterize their homes as bitter cold air makes its way to North Texas. "We're...
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Enchant at Fair Park to close Thursday due to freezing temperatures

DALLAS - The holiday light display Enchant in Fair Park will close on Thursday, Dec. 22 due to the expected freezing cold temperatures. The walk-through light display is giving some options to people who already bought tickets for Thursday. Ticket holders can exchange their tickets to attend another night through...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

No New Year’s Fireworks in Dallas

The New Year is just around the corner, and some local residents may wish to start 2023 with a literal “BANG!”. Before lighting a fuse or firing off a gun, though, be sure you are familiar with city laws and safety guidelines on fireworks and celebratory gunfire. In Dallas,...
DALLAS, TX
KWTX

ERCOT says it’s prepared as colder weather approaches

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Cold fronts are on the way and this time next week we could be seeing temps in the teens. ERCOT says it’s closely watching and prepared. In a note sent out Friday, it says ERCOT should have enough generation to meet demand. It points out the improvements that have been made over the past 18 months:
TEXAS STATE

